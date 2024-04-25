BREAKING - BLOCKBUSTER NEWS: Now Before the Court in Finland

Mika Vauhkala, a Finish citizen, is suing in Finland for damages after he was refused entry to a cafe because he did not have a vaccination pass.

Dr. Hanna Nohynek chairs the WHO Strategic Expert Group on Immunization and is senior physician at the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). As a senior WHO public health policy maker, Dr. Nohynek testified under oath in court that she advised the WHO and her government that vaccine passports were not needed.

However, Nohynek says she was ignored, despite declaring that the Covid vaccines were essentially "bogus" because they did not stop virus transmission.

She also warned that the passports and vaccines gave a false sense of security.

During her testimony, Nohynek revealed that the WHO and the Finnish Institute of Health already knew in the summer of 2021 that the mRNA shots against the coronavirus were completely ineffective against virus transmission but still pressured the public world-wide to take the experimental shots.

She says the UN health agency knew the injections would not stop the spread of Covid shortly after the vaccines were rolled out in early 2021, but continued to push them, despite the risks to public safety.

She shared that the Vaxx passes were a scam used to drive the global vaccination agenda.

During the same time period in 2021, according to Frank Bergman and others, the WHO said it was working to "create an internationally reliable framework" for safe travel."

This testimony confirms what scientists, political and policy analysts and commentators have asserted since before the alleged swift and near-miraculous rollout of the dangerous bioweapons labeled as vaccinations “against” COVID-19.

We now know, of course, that just as the “virus”

was not novel, so the shots were not new. As bioweapons, they have caused astounding amounts of damage, making the shocking revelations important corroboration while adding more verification to the mass of evidence showing the malintent and gross deception of the perpetrators of the deadly deceit known as the COVID-19 Pandemic. Those perpetrators are, collectively, and individually doing the bidding of the global death machine, the United Nations.

