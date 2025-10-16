

Bottom line, right at the top: Once you have finished reading this post, please visit PreventGenocide2030.org for more depth and direction about how to kill the Beast and its parasitic young before that same Beast finishes us - humanity - off.

Below you will find an outstanding current compilation of well researched, pithy articles is a current catalogue of nightmares. There is, quite literally, nothing there that you will be glad to hear, but everything there is information that you must know.



The truth is that through our collective collusion with the power mad destructocrats and controllagarchs, and our inattention to their steady, cleaver, well planned and insidious incursions, we have allowed each of them (and others not mentioned here) to come to near fruition (like the Digital Gulag) or complete actualization, like the mRNA nightmare now challenging humanity’s very existence through direct and indirect, but very intentional, damage.

Share

Each of these articles in the embedded stack below identifies a part of the Beast (see image above). Each of them points out a serious problem well worth solving. BUT each of them is nothing more than the diseased limbs of, organs of, expressions of, the Beast. For humanity to survive as the species that it is now, with its DNA and its very essence intact, not altered by some mad bio-weapons scientists (led by the lunatic Bill Gates and his rich, but floridly insane ilk), the Beast must be killed. By us. Before it kills us.

The Beast’s parasitic seed,

however, has already metastasized into every cell in the Body Politic

and for humanity to survive, those parasites must be removed. Each and every one of them.

Leave a comment

The Beast is the United Nations, which is the operating system for the would-be world controllers. It is nothing more or less than a Death Machine. It has been that since long before it’s public debut. The UN is not a “good idea gone bad”. It was, from its first conception in the minds of the Rockefellarian predatory philanthropists, a mechanism of ruthless despotic global tyranny wrapped in pretty words, aspirations and allurements.

It has carefully spawned and placed parasitic extentions throughout society. The parasites are the UN compliant and UN-adjacent regulations, policies, programs, guidelines, agreements, plans and standards which have been wound over the last 80 years (since the UN was created) into EVERY level of governance and civic life: every single one, without exception.

Here is the long read I promised:

Removing the parasites, each and every one, is a significant job but it must be done. In fact, without that institutional detoxification, humanity is destined for literal extinction. Otherwise, when President Trump finished laying out the breadcrumbs

of the loaf called “Leaving the UN” and the US does withdraw from the UN (which I believe will happen in the not-too-distant future), it will be a meaningless, entirely symbolic act without any real consequence for two compelling reasons.

First, the UN has backups. The globalists have a variety of other organizations already funded and operating and ready to be slotted in place when the UN itself has become so publicly tarnished and dysfunctional that it is no longer a useful piece of global theater.

The new ones, and there are quite a number of them (like the IDU), are ready to be trotted out and set up, all new and pretty, ready to be the perfect, oh-so-much improved, nicer, cleaner, shinier versions of global tyranny.



The second reason is absolutely critically important to understand and deal with: every agency in your country, no matter where you live, at every level of governance, is controlled by, measured by, compliant with and wound into the vast, and vastly complicated, system of rules and regulations and policies and expectations set by the massive control grid known as the United Nations.

Check it out for yourself. Go to any AI bot and ask it the following questions, one at a time (make sure to save the answers):

“What UN compliant and UN adjacent organizations, standards, alliances, programs, policies and guidelines have been adopted in, or are under consideration for adoption in [insert the name or your town or city],

What UN compliant and UN adjacent organizations, standards, alliances, programs, policies and guidelines have been adopted in, or are under consideration for adoption in [insert the name of your County],

What UN compliant and UN adjacent organizations, standards, alliances, programs, policies and guidelines have been adopted in, or are under consideration for adoption in [insert the name of your

State or Province] and

What UN compliant and UN adjacent organizations, standards, alliances, programs, policies and guidelines have been adopted in, or are under consideration for adoption in [insert the name of your country].”

Check it out for yourself. I promise you that you will be horrified. And that is just the first level! You can also ask about every agency and sub agency in any area of function that you care about. The answer is more - much more - of same.

By the way, please save the answers and email them to me at releyes3@gmail.com with “UN Parasite” as the subject. I will be this information and will use the data you provide without revealing your name. Thank you in advance for helping with this critically important research project.

Once you perform this little experiment you will begin to taste the bitter truth that I am pointing to:

get the UN out of the US, or any other country, without decontaminating the government, civic and civil life of the country and you have accomplished little more than a theatrical production, leaving the Beast intact.

And the Beast has made it clear that the Beast wants most of us dead and the rest of us so altered at the Bio-Digital Convergence, Transhumanism DNA level that we are, in fact, quite literally no longer human.

While the US does not have an official page on transhumanism, Canada does

This is, I know, a lot to take in and process. The bottom line, however, is simple: The Beast is the UN. It has a thousand faces. Each one looks fine, at least from a distance. The closer you get, the worse the reality is. And the Beast has injected its toxic spawn everywhere so we must get our country out of the Beast and get the Beast and its deadly spawn out of our country.

That is the only path I can see towards humanity’s survival. Everything else leads here:

Which is actually

We still have a choice. I suggest we exert it now. Visit PreventGenocide2030.org to learn more.





