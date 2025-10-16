Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
michael janket's avatar
michael janket
5h

The Beast is made up of little Beastettes like Larry Fink, Peter Thiel, Larry Ellison and numerous other billionaires who have it all yet want more, more, more. Calling the UN the absolute agency of destruction shortsheets those and others I have named. Why don't these nonpareils have little license plates hanging around their necks so everybody, EVERYBODY, knows who they are and what their intentions are. Subject them to constant battering via adverse publicity, our nation is filled with people who don't know them from Shinola. By and large, we are an unassembled group that as a whole does not think together and work together for our betterment. That must change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rima E Laibow MD
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
5h

Thank you for another excellent stack, Dr Rima. It always brightens my day to read your stacks. You really are a wonderful human being and do fantastic work. I have developed great empathy for victims of narcissistic abuse and you are the exact opposite of abusers. You are honest, loyal, sweet, feminine, unselfish and very bright. Your genuine concern for others and absolute absence of narcissism always shine through.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rima E Laibow MD
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture