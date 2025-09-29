On September 22, President Trump and HHS Secretary Kennedy announce made the long-awaited announcement on autism that was the bold departure from previous failures to look squarely at the issue and speak boldly and honestly about it. And these two publicly funded officials boldly managed to ignore the entire herd of elephants in the room with them.

Every.

Single.

One.

We have three bold new initiatives that side step the real issue as a means to “restore trust” and help families. Say, wanna buy a bridge?

But reality is rolling out, whether Kennedy and Trump want it to or not. Science is pumping out important, often very large scale studies showing that mRNA vaccines are perhaps the greatest threat to humanity that we have ever faced.

There is good science emerging, but there is little good news in the remarkable document that follows here. The news, although mostly not good, is information nonetheless that you urgently need. CMNNews, the Credible Medical News Network, provides a compendium and compilation of peer reviewed studies and authoritative opinion pieces which is, taken together, extremely worthwhile.

But the bad news is that the mRNA news is very, very bad. Not hopeless, but bad. Turbo cancer bad. VAIDS bad. Post injection DNA modification bad. Neurodegenerative and cardiovascular and immune function bad.

If you know people who are beginning to take in data to counter their blind faith in “safe and effective” magic words, there is a good deal here for them. Read on.

Oh, in case you needed something else to cement your conviction that mRNA vaccines are not good for living things (are any vaccines good for living things?), please take a look at this very large South Korean study.

What it underscores, yet again, is that no sane person will willingly accept an mRNA vaccine in their body, or that of their child/pet/loved one.

But isn’t Secretary Kennedy, our man on the Hill, protecting us from mRNA and other vaccines?

Among the “vaccines” approved since Secretary Kennedy took office on February 13, 2025, are more mRNA jabs, including a replicon one. And that is, indeed, very, very bad.

Here’s the list of approvals since then (mRNA jabs are in BOLD)

Penmenvy (GSK) was Approved on February 14, 2025.

Nuvaxovid (Novavax) was approved May 19, 2025

mNexSpike (Moderna) was approved on May 30, 2025. This is a self-amplifying mRNA (replicon) vaccine which uses a self-replicating RNA platform that amplifies antigen expression inside cells.

mResvia (Moderna) was approved June 12, 2025

Imovax (Sanofi) was approved on July 24, 2025

Ixchiq (Valneva Austria GmbH) was approved on August 6, 2025

Updated 2025-21026 COVID-19 formulations (Comirnaty by Prizer, Spikevax by Moderna and nNexSpike by Moderna) were approved August 27, 2025

Frankly, when you look at the others vaccines in this list, their lack of safety and dangerous profiles are appalling as well, but mRNA vaccines, especially the horrifying replicon platform ones, are an especial threat to the continued existence of humanity. Which makes sense, after all, since they are, in fact, bioweapons.



They are absolutely safe and effective, just not the way you think: safe for the people who developed them and hide behind the clever cover story of the weapons as vaccines and effective in incapacitating and killing people (that is what weapons are supposed to do, after all).

Not safe as in harmless and effective as in prevent disease. Nope. Safe from prosecution and effective as destroying the population.

But, c’mon! We don’t have nearly enough of these Safe and Effective biological Molotov cocktails. We need more, lots more! We are in luck! Coming right up!

Here is a chart showing the jabs currently in the pipeline for FDA approval or recently approved. Note that we now have both “Conventional” mRNA and “Replicon mRNA” “vaccines” coming at us:

Secretary Kennedy and President Trump chose to focus on Tylenol (acetaminophen) as the convenient autism boogey man of the moment. Aside from a few dropped hints by the NOT Secretary of Health and Human Services, vaccines pretty much got a free pass despite Secretary Kennedy’s prior research, campaigns, statements, documentaries, law suites and speeches. Poof! Just like that!

It’s Tylenol! Secretary Kennedy’s research, campaigns, statements, documentaries, law suites and speeches, like the morning mist, seem to have vanished into our fondest memories of yesteryear.

Here is a question for you, Secretary Kennedy: now that we’ve got autism out of the way by just avoiding a simple OTC drug in pregnancy (which hardly explains the normally developing child who gets an MMR shot at 18 months and develops regressive autism over the next 24 hours, especially if they did not get Tylenol, but, never mind - we’re sticking to the Tylenol story), could we turn to the excess deaths, myocarditis, turbo cancers, the fertility cataclysm, clotting disorders (in life and in death), autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative disorders and the host of other horrifying consequences of “Conventional” mRNA, the disastrous “Replicon” mRNA and the ordinary disaster that “ordinary” vaccines are and have been?

Or do we get to focus on another major candidate making America unhealthy, like FDA Red Dye #3 or Tylenol?