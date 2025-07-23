Breathtaking. Stunning. Sensuous. Daring. Profound. Beautiful.

We humans, as we are, un-augmented, are capable of wonders. We do not need masters or minders. We need freedom and the right to wonder and wander in our minds and hearts and bodies, in a multitude of ways along myriad paths both seen and unseen. And sometimes, rarely, the wander comes home with the treasure that lay along the path. Sometimes for himself alone. Sometimes for all of us.

We can only do this wandering and wondering and rewarding in freedom. Slaves survive, they do not create new worlds of wonder.

The slave system, the UN and its parasitic servant protocols and procedures has infected all of society. The answer is clear: leave it behind to crumple and self-destruct and detoxify the body politic of the parasite swarms inside it, just as you would detoxify your own body or that of someone you love.

That is why PreventGenocide2030.org exists: to move that process along, allowing us to deMarxify the US and any other part of the world that comes along for the Freedom Express.

