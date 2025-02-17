Lisa von Geldern joins Counsel Ralph Fucetola and me on February 11, 2025, to talk about her activism with the John Birch Society and her activism in general.

Lisa is passionate, smart, passionate, spiritually motivated, sensitive, funny and has an incisive, clear vision for what is wrong and how to make it right. I LOVED spending those two hours with Counsel Ralph and Lisa. I think you will, too!

By the way, the Dr Rima Truth Report livestreams on Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022 every Tuesday from 6-8 PM Eastern.

Catalytic Conversations livestreams every Saturday from 5-7 PM Eastern with my co hosts, Connie Shields of Unlock Alberta and UnlockAlberta.substack.com and Deborah Boehm of Affidavit Mommas (and more!), also at Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022.

And, of course, remember to visit PreventGenocide2030.org and tell President Trump that you want him to withdraw the US from the UN immediately:

and

Once you’ve taken the actions, why not tell your friends and contacts what you’ve done and urge them to do the same. That’s how political activism gains traction.