Tales of a Serial Activist: Interview with Lisa von Geldern, a [Wo]Man on a Mission: Exit the UN, Save the Republic.
There are shining lights in the global dark, and Lisa von Geldern is one of them. I had the pleasure of interviewing her on Dr Rima Truth Reports podcast. I am much richer for it.
Lisa von Geldern joins Counsel Ralph Fucetola and me on February 11, 2025, to talk about her activism with the John Birch Society and her activism in general.
Lisa is passionate, smart, passionate, spiritually motivated, sensitive, funny and has an incisive, clear vision for what is wrong and how to make it right. I LOVED spending those two hours with Counsel Ralph and Lisa. I think you will, too!
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a reader-supported, paywall-free publication. Support both your health and this stack: purchase your supplements (at a discount) here: us.fullscript.com/welcome/rlaibow
By the way, the Dr Rima Truth Report livestreams on Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022 every Tuesday from 6-8 PM Eastern.
Catalytic Conversations livestreams every Saturday from 5-7 PM Eastern with my co hosts, Connie Shields of Unlock Alberta and UnlockAlberta.substack.com and Deborah Boehm of Affidavit Mommas (and more!), also at Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022.
And, of course, remember to visit PreventGenocide2030.org and tell President Trump that you want him to withdraw the US from the UN immediately:
US reviews relationship with UN - Prevent Genocide 2030
and
Save Our Ostriches - Prevent Genocide 2030
Once you’ve taken the actions, why not tell your friends and contacts what you’ve done and urge them to do the same. That’s how political activism gains traction.