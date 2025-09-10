Aaron Siri brought an unpublished study to Congress with inconvenient data. The study, comparing various health outcomes of unvaccinated children with vaccinated ones was supposed to show that vaccines were safe, effective and protective.

The study was carefully designed and apparently meticulously carried out. The analysis was properly carried out as well. No journal had a chance to reject it because the authors were 1. afraid for his career and the devastating impact that the findings would have on it (Marcus Zervos, MD, is an Infectious Disease specialist and vaccines/good is bedrock reality in his world, data be damned) and 2. concerned that the results would make doctors uncomfortable (Lois Lamarato, PhD). Thus, the paper was never submitted for peer review and publication although the data were solid and well analyzed.

Share



Somehow Dell Bigtree and Aaron Siri got the data, whose running title is “Association of Vaccination on Chronic Health in Children” and were able to present it to the world. Kudos to them and woe unto us if we do not heed what this, and every other study comparing vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people shows.

By the way, think for a moment about the phrase, “Chronic Health”. As a lover of language and as a physician, I have to stop for a moment and shake my head to clear it when I read that: clearly the presumption is that there will be ILL health, not health, in these children. And it turns out that the author’s weird language construction is correct: every measure of “health”, chronic or otherwise, is worse, much, much worse, in the vaccinated population.

Leave a comment

I wish I could give you a link to read the article for yourself. It has not been published. Perhaps it will be one day.

but you can read the analysis by Vigilant Fox here:

Perhaps more people are realizing the vital importance of actions like the one taken in Florida where Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Lapado, and Governor Ron DeSantis are eliminating vaccine mandates for all school children:

And perhaps more people are also seeing the importance of the return of the nearly-defunct religious and philosophical exemptions now being directly supported by HHS

Of course, Medical Exemption remains the bedrock of opting children and adults out of vaccinations, at least in those States and Provinces which still allow doctors to act in the interests of their patients rather than in the interests of special interests.

If the vaccinated are sicker than the unvaccinated, then the unvaccinated are simply bad for the business of the single most powerful industry in the world: the illness and death industry.

It’s old news that the entire vaccine industry is founded on lies and scientific absurdities, legal fictions and tyrannical control over bodies. I personally have been writing about this for decades. Mahatma Ghandi beat me to it quite a while ago:

I am proud to be a physician who, when asked, will carefully consider the genetics, history and medical realities of a patient (often a child) and write a Medical Exemption for that person to not be vaccinated when it is warranted. When is vaccination warranted? Good question!

You might find a paper that I delivered to a Medical Congress in Mangalore, India in 2015 relevant here. The facts are clear. The paper, Regulation and Results: The Real Cost of Medical Decision Making in a Commercialized Health Care System, is as relevant today as it was when it was delivered.

Please read it and share. And then ask why we are in this vaccine disaster: yup! we are back to the UN. Seizing control of everyone’s body (and every animal’s body) and proceeding with the explicit and very well developed depopulation agenda, vaccines are a corner stone of the strategy. Taking them away means making the work of the poor genocidalist much harder, so world depopulation and enslavement bodies, specifically the United Nations, love and adore vaccination.

In fact, the ghastly WHO has a plan to inject you with every vaccine now available plus 500 novel ones.

so they can implement this:

which comes from this:

and this:

No matter how much lipstick you put on the pig, pus and poison are not health strategies. And Aaron Siri brought a piece of that pig to Congress. Kudos.

What can you do? Take control of your health and that of your children. If you are convinced that vaccines are not a health strategy, refuse them. Home school your kids if you must, but realize that their immune systems are forever - or not!

You would not play in heavy traffic and you would not allow your child to do so. Immune assault is the heaviest of traffic and it is no place to play.

Furthermore, visit PreventGenocide2030.org and find out how you can help get the US out of the UN (by passing the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 AFTER it has been amended to stipulate that once we are out, all UN-compliant regulations, programs, protocols, etc., must be reviewed, removed and replaced with ones that are consistent with US values and interests and amended to stipulate that US can never again be a part of any body that has the capacity to become a world government.

And share, share, share.

This is most profoundly your battle whether you have kids or not. You have a body, and the tyrants want to control what happens to it.

That is the fundamental and foundational definition of slavery. If you are NOT a slave, then you must take control of what happens to your body, what goes into it, what does not go into it, what happens to it. That is our most essential freedom. Surrender it and all of the rest will soon be lost as well.