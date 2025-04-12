Dr. Joe Sansone is tireless in pushing for safety and sanity not only in his home state of Florida, but in the entire country. We need to celebrate what he and his team are doing, but, even more important, we need to emulate them.

Bravo, Dr. Sansone!

Right now, Minnesota has before its legislature legislation which designates mRNA platforms as weapons of mass destruction and to forbid their use. Bravo, Minnesota. Now let’s ensure that every State in the US uses the powers reserved to it by the US Constitution and does exactly the same thing.

And while we are showering out praise for accuracy, bravery, fearlessness and tireless pursuit of truth for all of us, at huge personal cost, I might add, we have to look around and see who else is standing in truth and integrity.

Um, do you see HHS Secretary Kennedy endorsing this legislation or forbidding the FDA from approving the far more deadly bioweapons known as “replicons”, the next iteration of unleashed depopulation insanity gussied up as “Public Health”? How about getting rid of the bioweapons we already have through that “amazing achievement” known as Operation Warp Speed? Nope. Pregnant women and infants are still getting dosed with the good stuff, along with everybody else who will stand still for it.

Nope. Neither do I. We know that we are supposed to trust the deadly agency known as CDC because their vaccine schedule, which includes multiple mRNA shots for infants, following the ones that their pregnant mothers received, is to be relied upon and followed. Because Secretary Kennedy said so.

We know that measles is prevented by the measles vaccine even though the data show no such thing,

Note that the right-hand box and arrow indicate the annual Measles death rate at the time that measles injection began.

As with every disease, vaccination causes an increase in profits, not a decrease in disease.

But we are told to rely on those wildly dangerous shots. CDC recommends them. Because Secretary Kennedy said so.

We know that we will have the answer to what has caused the disastrous crippling of our babies and children by induced regressive autism and related “on the spectrum” tragedies by September. Because Secretary Kennedy said so.

That means that every child whose parents do what the illustrious (but apparently very memory-challenged HHS Secretary) assures them that they should do, follow the CDC schedule, and is therefore vaccinated, every one whose life is damaged or destroyed by those oh-so-trustworthy vaccinations, everyone who develops one or more chronic diseases so clearly tied to the use of vaccines of any sort, is irrelevant because we WILL FIND OUT WHAT CAUSES AUTISM, SINCE WE DO NOT ALREADY KNOW. We know that we do not know because Secretary Kennedy said so and has apparently forgotten his books and references and publications and presentations telling us that we do, in fact, know clearly what causes autism and chronic degenerative diseases in children. It also causes lifelong profitability for the vaccine manufacturers and their Big Pharma Killing Cousins.

“The autism spectrum disorder treatment market size was valued at USD 6.94 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow USD 7.41 billion in 2023 to USD 13.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2030. North America dominated the global market with a share of 58.78% in 2022.”

So, parents, just pretend that we don’t know and if your child is one of the sacrifices to that particularly odious bit of political theater, well, too bad for you and your kid.

Just ask Walter Thompson, PhD., or his confidant Brian Hooker, PhD, or Paul King, PhD, or millions of parents what causes autism, for starters. Amazingly enough, they know.

Are those children like the dead bear cub

or the beached whale

whose carcasses provided you such fine amusement, Secretary? Is the vitally important natural immunity provided by community acquired measles, mumps and rubella, and a host of other conditions, of no consequence, but making sure that injectable pus and poison and plasmids and gene-altering brews continue to be allowed and endorsed on your watch also amusing to you?

Or might your intense, irrational and protective devotion to the vaccine industry and all that it means for the destruction of health and informed consent be why you have remained utterly silent about the British Columbia flock of research ostriches

slated to destruction by the Canadian Food Inspection Service’s implementation of the all-encompassing, totalitarian One Health system

which your HHS institutions also continue to serve, despite the so-called Day 1 WHO “Withdrawal” by your boss?

You were provided with substantiated information on the critically important natural immunity antibody research by close personal friends, asking you to speak for natural immunity, research and the safety of the ostrich flock.

Crickets from your corner, Secretary Kennedy, crickets.

You have used the considerable power and prestige of your office to gut agencies, saving money. You have, however, failed dismally in protecting the health of our burdened and beleaguered, bioweapon-depleted and immunologically compromised society.

Dr. Joe Sansone is a hero on our side who stands and acts for us, Mr. Secretary. Are you?