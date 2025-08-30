We know that the mRNA “vaccines” are even deadlier than “conventional” (actual) vaccines. The evidence is now utterly incontrovertible. Death, disability, infertility, deceit and destruction are the only result of their use.

We know, with equal certainty, that the intentionally produced, supposed disease agent, SARS-COV-2, was introduced to damage and destroy not only lives, but global society, “softening it up” for Agenda 2030/Great Reset capture and deconstruction.

A few brave people, mostly, but not entirely lawyers, are fighting the destruction and they need our support. They are a major bastion against utter and complete destruction of our rights and our reality.

One of those heroic champions, to whom we owe a major debt of gratitude is Dr. Joseph Sansone, a psychoanalyst and outspoken foe of pathological authoritarianism.

Not content with just opening one can of worms after another on his wonderful substack, Mind Matters and Everything Else, he is using the courts to battle the use of mRNA technology, a bioweapon, against us, the people of the planet.

His initial attempt to have the Courts make the use of this technology illegal in his State, Florida, was shut down in a highly non-procedural way, dismissing the case before the other side could even be served. Then the other side, which includes the Governor of the State and its Attorney General, claimed that the case had no merit because they had not been served!

But Dr. Sansone has appealed. In his substack, below, he includes as an authoritative support for his appeal, a really important and powerful article, which you can read inside his substack, showing that the mRNA COVID jabs are bioweapons.

His case makes the reasonable point that using bioweapons against the citizenry of the US (specifically, in this action, Florida) violates US (and Florida) law.

Here is Dr. Sansone’s latest stack on his appeal. Read it. Share it. Support Dr. Sansone. We need him and we need a whole lot more like him.

How about you? Are you ready to step up to the plate? There are an endless number of plates that need stepping up to. There are so many irregularities and illegalities being committed that it is hard not to stumble over some no matter where you look.

Your City Council is violating laws that damage your rights. So is your School Board. So is your Regional Planning Commission, your Zoning Commission, your Board of Health and a host of other local agencies.

How do I know that? Because each of them is following UN-compliant regulations, guidelines, standards, protocols, policies and practices. It is up to you, yes you, to find the irregularities and extract them from our body politic.

Visit PreventGenocide2030.org to learn more and find out more about how to get the parasite out of our Body Politic before it finishes its destructive work.