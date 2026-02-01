Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Joseph Sansone's avatar
Dr. Joseph Sansone
2h

You are too kind. Thank you!

Reply
Share
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2h

Thank you so much for spotlighting Dr. Sansone, Rachel Keshel (have been acutely aware of Seth and his election intergrity work) for years. The small % of truth telling MD's is growing, now that

its relatively safe. Need the domino effect sooner than later.

Big P is quaking as RFK and Ken Paxton is going after the fraudulent American Academy of Pediatrics. The dam is about to break.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rima E Laibow MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture