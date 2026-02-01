I am proud to call Joe Sansone a friend. But even if I had never met him, never spoken to his, never been on his show or had him on mine, I would still call him one of humanity’s heroes and try to follow in his footsteps.

Not only has he agitated tirelessly to have the mRNA shots classified as what they are, intentional bioweapons deployed under cover of healthcare against humanity, he has brought legal action against the Governor of Florida, Ron Desantis, for allowing their use, agitated worldwide against their continued use for any reason, offered his insight into the criminality of their deployment in international legal proceedings and brought their insane lethality to the attention of legislative bodies around the world.

He did not shrug off his responsibility and say that some scientist somewhere would take care of it. He became a great model of the citizen activist who speaks for sense and science. It’s what we all can do. It’s what we all have to do.

What Dr. Sansone, a psychologist, has done, is become a common sense, tireless, fearless and fearsome advocate for the survival of humanity by putting local political parties, States, Governors and Legislators on notice that they are allowing, paying for and participating in Crimes Against Humanity by allowing mRNA injections to be used.

Then he worked with a legal team to draft legislation to stop this bioweapon abomination from ever being used again at the State level since, in the US, health matters are NOT relegated to the Federal Government and under the control and direction of each State.

This legislation has now been introduced into Arizona. You can make it happen where you live.

Here’s Dr. Sansone’s stack on this event.

I live in Arizona, although not in Representative Keshel’s district. But I will be communicating with her staff and with my own State legislators to urge full and complete support for them. I will offer to testify as a physician during hearings if that will be helpful to them and will mobilize anyone I can reach here in Arizona to support this legislation.

Look, the shot is a bioweapon. Deploying bioweapons is a crime in the US and most other places. Calling it “healthcare” is utterly despicable, Mengele-worthy. And anyone who backs away from that reality, once they have faced it, is complicit with the atrocity, with the crime.

The ability to exercise informed consent is our right but the bioweapon has been designed to shed, contaminating those who did not take it, but have been in contact with those who did. The replicon variations, currently approved in Japan and elsewhere, are now seeking regulatory approval in the US. This type of bioweapon is even worse that what we already have: they are intentionally designed invalidate our legally guaranteed right of informed consent, which is the only reason that they exist.

So, the use of these jabs violates two major aspects of the law plus every rational consideration that can possibly be applied to this situation.

There are many brave and articulate people sharing the truth about these monstrosities. And, standing among them, is my friend and hero, Joe Sansone.

Bravo, Dr. Sansone! Imagine! Common sense, real science and representative democracy might meet and come up with the right answer, thanks to your awe-inspiring work!

Please make sure you subscribe to Dr. Sanson’s substack, Mind Matters and Everything Else.