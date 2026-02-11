NOTE: If you are ready to do something to effectively reverse the forward progress of the Globalist’s destruction of your world, join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3), PreventGenocide2030/C3, to facilitate the necessary reversal of the primary tool the Globalists use to destroy our world: Regulatory Capture.

Question: If you know that the rapidly coalescing New World Order was a product of the madness and infinite evil embodied and expressed in Jeffery Epstein’s demented mind and acts, would you sit back and let it take over -and destroy - your life, your family and your world?

Answer: Of course not.

In fact, it would seem that the entire UN Sustainability Development Goals/Digital Currency/CBDC/WEF Runs the World/Transhumanism world is the incredibly brazen, and totally bonkers, fever dream of this one consummately evil human being taking up the aspirations of the would-be masters of the human race.

The would-be masters (WBMs) spend a couple of decades or so perfecting their ideas and hopes and dreams without much specificity, living high on the global hog in places like New York and Geneva and Paris and Buenos Aires and Santiago and Ottawa and Vienna and Brussels and Cape Town and Nairobi and spinning PR webs to ensnare and capture the wary. Disguising their despicable eugenics madness as humanitarianism, equity, philanthropy, peace and morality through agencies centering around the whited sepulcher known as the “United Nations”, they produced literally millions of documents articulating their dreams, writing position papers and aspirational plans to capture the world’s resources and, reformat humanity to their own liking and get rid of most of its people.

Between 1945 and 2015, the UN and its organizations, associations, commissions, agencies, task forces, programs and operations produced well in excess of 1 million documents. And that does not include any of the World Economic Forum’s extensive output and similar.

But while the WBMs are apparently quite good at plotting and planning, they do not seem to be particularly good at implementing and weaving the strands together so they don’t come apart without the help of subject matter experts. The strands, as laid out, connect to everything, but weaving them together into a functional, comprehensive whole is a huge task.

Enter Jeffery Epstein: It would seem that just the economic mastermind spy needed was lurking in the shadows, waiting to spring into action behind the scenes, weaving social policy and social destruction together in a maelstrom of psychopathic hell.

Because in addition to the obvious spying and blackmail and rape and torture and compromise and corruption and breeding colonies and political and economic power acquisition, it would seem that Mr. Multitasking Champion Immoral/Amoral Psychopathic Asset Epstein had more than a few other tricks up his very long and very carefully guarded sleeve.

It would seem that, although he did not have time (or need) to read all the UN documents, nor the tens of thousands of World Economic Forum documents, Jeffery Epstein apparently had an absolute genius for visionary systems integration. The evidence presented below compellingly suggests that over the course of many years, he brought all the strands of what he helped craft into the UN’s comprehensive and tyrannical Sustainable Development Goals together, crafting the self-sufficient, tightly interlocking puzzle pieces that would interface and strengthen the inescapable iron grip of control and masterminded all of the worst elements of what we are facing at the hands of the UN neo-feudal masters.

Once brought together in a mutually strengthening set of strands, the system had to be installed. Epstein was, apparently, just the guy for the job.

Through the mind-numbingly vast and complex network of influence he built with his empire of corruption, penetrating, as we are beginning to see, virtually every seat of power and point of decision-making, policies, practices, partnerships, permits and permissions could be established that allowed regulations, guidelines, directives, laws, and administrative actions to be developed at literally every single level of governance, communication and practice to implement this system.

Regulatory Capture is the ultimate weapon of the Globalist Destructocrats. Here is an operational definition of this sinister, brilliant and long-laid program:

1. Decide what you want to do. It may be illogical, illegal, irrational, repulsive or immoral (or all of those).

2. Make no reference to your intended outcome. Say you want to do something entirely different.

3. Embed permissions and enhancements to your intended outcome deep inside other regulations.

4. Set those benign, reasonable-looking regulations, laws, policies, programs in place that would allow what you plan to do at some time in the future.



5. Then do it.

Literally. As Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission (2014 - 2019) said way back in 1999,

“We decide on something, then put it out there and wait a while to see what happens. If there is no major outcry and no riots, because most people don’t even understand what has been decided, then we continue—step by step, until there is no turning back.”

The Regulatory Capture necessary to make the fundamental capture and destruction of human society (and human beings) was set in place to run the global system of callous oppression and intentional destruction that Epstein was instrumental in envisioning, developing and manifesting.

So along comes the highly creative, totally amoral, and therefore exceedingly useful Jeffery Epstein and the pieces that have to click into place to bring these amazingly disparate parts together are transformed from separate, aspirational pipe dreams and welded together into a warm and magical liberation from want, fear, hunger and oppression , that is, into a prison planet.

That’s quite a significant achievement for a boy who never completed college or formally studied economics, social psychology, medicine, economics, history, philosophy, blackmail, torture, genetics, etc. You do have to take your hat off to the lad, though, for his apparent remarkable capacity for self-directed learning. Of course, he was given access to the best mentors in the world. And he did master their arts!

Using the same utterly ruthless disregard of any good but his own perceived advantage that every psychopath has, but combined with broad genius, Epstein casually destroyed the lives of his sexual and political victims. The same brutal ruthlessness, turned on the rest of us, is so destructive and so pervasive that it not only can destroy the natural world but it can literally destroy the human race as well. If we let it.

NOTE: There are a great many pieces in the substack above of which I do not have the background or specific information necessary to evaluate the truth, falsity, error, likelihood or accuracy. But the parts that I do understand well, have knowledge and background information about all tie together meaningfully and accurately, persuading me to extend credibility to the rest.

If the information here is accurate, and right now it looks to me as if it is, then Jeffery Epstein was not your ordinary psychopathic, power mad king making, blackmailing, human trafficking, organ harvesting adrenochrome making and drinking, pandering, pimping rich pedophile predator.

Nope! Jeffery was an organizational genius who helped to sculpt the world domination plans of the other, earlier generations of predatory philanthropists by shaping and refining the use of the UN as the battering ram to destroy society and utterly control the degraded human species, seizing every asset on, under or near the planet for their own. This was the intention of the UN all along, but Epstein sharpened, hardened, organized and implemented its lethality and brought it to its current state.



True, the intention was laid back in the 19th Century by John D. Rockefeller, Sr, spread to his predatory philanthropic, eugenicist buddies and elaborated by people like Alger Hiss, Maurice Strong, John Jacob Astor, John D. Rockefeller, Jr and his dynastic offspring, David, George Soros, Bill Gates and…, and… and….

But, according to the data presented here, the implementation genius, the hand at the tiller, the productive, predictive genius making their dreams all come true (while amassing massive documented, but mysterious, wealth and almost unthinkable power- serious blackmail can do that for you, if the ball you play is very, very hard - was none other than the supposedly [gently] punished (with two convictions and incarcerations), ordinary little ol’ run o’ the mill, neighborhood pedophile molester-man, Mr. Jeffery Epstein.

Three million pages of documentation makes clear that much will never be clear but, as the author of the substack above so brilliantly puts it, Epstein was the switchboard for the world’s power brokers, players, designers and controllers to communicate and the switchboard told the players using it what was going to happen. and then made sure that it did.

So what do we do?

Well, we have to first acknowledge that we are contending against a centrally run system and that the individual issues that we detect are manifestations of the central beast’s power and comprehensive control, not the issue itself. For example, mRNA bioweapons disguised as vaccines is a very, very bad thing and must be fought out of existence, yes, but that evil is an expression of the central beast. So the mRNA bioweapons must be stopped AND the beast must be stopped. Otherwise, after we get rid of the mRNA, the beast just comes back with something else to accomplish the same goal.

We have to find some way to wrap our heads (and our reluctant hearts) around the massive horror that what we are seeing is intentional. All the chaos, destruction of the values we live by and the value of our lives is planned obsolescence - for us and our world.

True monstrous psychopaths like Epstein (and he is far from the only one!) will and can do anything at all, without restraint, to further their only goal: the continual increase in their own perceived good. We must understand that we have created a power vacuum which has been filled over nearly a hundred years by these creatures, their ilk and their minions.

The institutions they have built, and massive Regulatory Capture, through which it puts in place the means to the preordained ends it knows it will be implementing, is the level of evil and genius that requires considerable effort to discern, let alone understand. But we have to pull up our Big Girl and Big Boy panties and deal with it.

Silence is consent and so is passivity.

We have to realize that just getting out of the organization which has been the forward-facing agent of this state of affairs, the United Nations, is no longer sufficient.

Its tool of destruction is Regulatory Capture. It is a lethal parasite which has incorporated itself into us. We need to detox from the lethal parasite or, whether we still hold membership in the UN or not, the parasite will destroy us.

That is why the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) was created: to root out the beast through reversing Regulatory Capture and withdrawing from the deadly organizations themselves.

Click here, PreventGenocide2030.org/C3, to learn how you can become directly involved in solving the problem Epstein helped create.