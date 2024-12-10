The Covid-is-a-novel-bat-pangolin-mystery-out-of-nowhere-but-don’t-you-worry-about-a-thing-because-we-are-the-Science-and-it’s-all-clear-to-us-that-vaccines-and-remdesivir-and-ventilators-and-masking-and-lockdowns-will-save-us-as-long-as-you-shut-your-minds-down-and-accept-whatever-we-tell-you-and-submerge-yourself-and-your-own-best-interests-to-us-for-we-are-indescribably-wise-and-working-solely-for-you-and-your-survival narrative is cracking wide open.

And there is, quite literally, no way to put it back together again. Ding Dong, the very wicked internationally coordinated witch is dead.

As we gain strength and momentum, more and more are awake, aware and ready to say,

The fairy tale is, quite literally, falling apart as whistleblowers,|

Investigators,

The US House of Representatives

of which and excellent summary can be found at Stand for Health Freedom,

and scientists are speaking truth more consistently, loudly, persistently and credibly.

Daily publications of papers and studies in increasingly widely accepted scientific and lay venues makes it crystal clear that those jabbed with COVID vaccines/countermeasures - and their contacts - are at significant and frightening risk unlike anything the alleged “disease” ever presented.

Humpty Dumpty is being smashed into smaller and smaller pieces by reality.

In just the last couple of days, we saw as a small example of this accelerating avalanche of critically important information publications like these:

It is now common knowledge that



There was no pandemic, there was a “case demic” based on fraudulent PCR tests

Children were at no risk from COIVD-19 but are at significant risk from the COVID gene therapy injections

Excess mortality was entirely due to financially incentivized medical mismanagement/murder and COVID-19 jab injuries

The entire “pandemic” effort was a well-rehearsed and orchestrated global coup organized by, and operationalized through, the United Nations/World Economic Forum partnership and collaboration to diminish national sovereignty, eliminate informed consent and personal autonomy and institute One World Government control of every aspect of human life and existence

Global governance capture, from the smallest municipal to the largest nation-states, has been carefully positioned in every country in the world

Fraud, scientific falsehood, political lies and distortions, propaganda, censorship, financial control, educational capture and other techniques have been carefully put in place to coordinate and finalize a global take-over of property, abolition of rights and other comprehensive oppressive measures serving Malthusian Management of humanity to accomplish depopulation and enslavement of humanity.

That means that the beast,

is well on the way to winning this cataclysmic war against human thought, freedom and reproduction. Unless we stop it.

Now that we know, in greater numbers and with stronger documentation, more of us are willing to force the beast out of its position of dominance and control.

That makes the Beast angry and desperate.

Sock puppets of the globalist beast like Biden scurry around to keep the ranks of the despicable (including those whose crimes against humanity are rapidly coming into the clear and cleansing light of day) protected and intact:

After telling us that we are to have no more dairy and no more beef (to reduce CO2 emissions in order to save the planet), the desperate scheme to poison all dairy and beef cattle with a massively toxic chemical, then allows the Destructocrats to “protect” us against wildly toxic dairy and beef. It is, of course, for our own good.

Apologists for the government bioweapons origins of Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 injections tell us, unconvincingly to my ear, that the US Department of Defense connection to the COVID shots was a mere convenience to avoid unacceptable levels of red tape.

And massive attempted cover-up by Pfizer and the FDA on the clinical trial data, the unearthed and brilliantly sifted, sorted and separated data from Naomi Wolf and her team

a million new pages acquired by Aron Siri and more, so very much more,

make it clear that the other side is, like a wounded beast, becoming both more desperate and more dangerous.

For example, while Big Pharma and its captured government agencies inside and outside the US have always engaged in massive coverup and silencing campaigns against both dissent and truthful counter-information, their efforts are accelerating.

and their efforts are sometimes absurd enough to make it hard to believe what they are actually doing to discredit, tarnish, suborn and invalidate reality. Consider, for example,

And then, again, there is this whining little tantrum from the whining little Peter Hotez who assures us there will be plenty of nasty plagues and pandemics for newly inaugurated President Trump on January 21, 2025, just you wait and see!

What do we do? How do we fight back? It’s really simple.

First and foremost, we must commit ourselves to understanding, not denying, that we are at war with as massively creative, nearly infinitely funded and utterly ruthless enemy who has our total subjugation and destruction as its goal.

The enemy serves hidden masters but its weapon of greatest threat and destruction is a publicly recognizable entity called the United Nations. It is complex, well-disguised as a friendly entity and woven carefully into every aspect of our personal, social and governmental lives.

And it fears us as it fears truth.

That is why the WEF, the UN and each of its agencies have stated that censorship of misinformation (what it does not want you to say or believe), disinformation (untrue information it does not want you to say or believe) and malinformation (accurate information it does not want you to say or believe), in short, your free speech, is the greatest threat to “health” and “safety”. Literally, the truth shall make you free, so the UN is dedicated to stamping out the truth so that it can make sure you are never free.

The UN and its associates and component parts is totally unbounded by truth, morality, decency or compassion. It is the psychopathic creature of psychopathic monsters who care only for their own perceived good and goals. It lies, it steals, it dissembles, and it destroys.

In fact, this world domination body is at the heart of each and every problem each and every one of us faces.

Every campaign promise that President Elect Trump promised to fix if the American People elected him last month is caused by official UN policy and can only be fixed if and when the US withdraws from the United Nations.

How does that happen? You make it happen.

In the Congress just about to end, Senator Mike Lee (R, UT) and Representatives Chip Roy (R, TX) and Mike Rogers (R, AL) introduced together the “Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/S: 3428).

All three of these Congressmen will be part of the 119th Congress. They and every other member of Congress needs to hear from you today how important reintroducing and passing this bill is. You can tell them that here, PreventGenocide2030.org

But the 118th Congress is about to end, you may say. Why bother?

Simply because the coming 119th Congress will have a Republican majority in both the House and the Senate. Every continuing Member of Congress, especially the Republicans, needs to hear from you today that this remains your number 1 priority.

Then, when the new Congress is inaugurated, we will have a brand new political Action Campaign ready to go.

Remember, every promise that President Elect Trump made needs us to #ExitTheUN in order to carry out that promise. That means that every member of every constituency interested in every one of those promises needs to hear from you and from me that the only way their issue gets solved is for them to help compel the Congress, and the President to do what we tell them to: get the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US.

So now, before the new Congress and President are inaugurated on January 20, you can start to build that momentum in preparation for our collective roar, “GET THE US OUT OF THE UN AND THE UN OUT OF THE US!”

Take the Actions at PreventGenocide2030.org and then share the link with everyone you know, mobilizing them to do the same.

It’s clear: we have no choice but to win this war against humanity if humanity is to survive.

You.

Your children.

Your parents.

Your Friends

Your relatives.

Your property

Your rights

Your DNA

It’s all under threat of annihilation.

And, oh, by the way, there is no neutral position here.

You act to save humanity, or you sit idly buy as a spectator while the forces that are committed to destroying every right you ever thought about having proceeds to consolidate its position and consummate its evil plans.

PreventGenocide2030.org

