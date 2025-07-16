Science, which can never be settled (or it’s religion, not science), is a useful propaganda tool to snare the unwary. Here are some tools to remain unsnared. But first, an example.

Rats?

Coming right up!

This is art:

This is artifice:

This is rational thought:

Reason.com is the source of this informational and cautionary tale which carefully points out,

The horrific prospect of these pizza-dragging, toilet-bathing, plague-spreading, baby-eating, cannibalistic beasts swarming the sweltering streets of our major cities helps to explain why a recent study allegedly demonstrating a global warming-induced increase in the urban rat population received such widespread media coverage. As is often the case, journalists were not sufficiently skeptical, nor did they take the time to read the study closely. Published in Science Advances with 19 co-authors, this paper contains nothing meaningful about either climate change or rats. It relies on weak data and inaccurate statistics, and uses misleading references to support its claims. There is no evidence to suggest that global warming is contributing to an increase in urban rat populations. [Emphasis added - REL]

Did you catch that? There is no evidence to suggest that global warming is leading to an increase in urban rat populations and, indeed, the evidence may reasonably interpreted to suggest that urban rat populations may be declining, or at least their interactions with humans may be on the wane.

As Reason point out, since the study uses rat complaints in different cities, there is no correspondence between data sets: you are talking not about apples to apples, but apples to galoshes:



It uses these complaints to compare rat populations in different cities, which is the study's first major problem. The data don't allow for an apples-to-apples comparison. In San Francisco, for example, the authors examined the trend in all pest complaints, including those involving rodents and insects, from 2010 to 2022. In Boston, only actual dead rats or rat bites were included. In Dallas, the trend was estimated from 2013 to 2019. Some cities changed categorizations and added or eliminated categories over time. The city of Cincinnati keeps a record of the entire complaint, and many of the incidents included in the study had nothing to do with rats. There were calls about roaches, bedbugs, cats, dogs, raccoons, and mice. One complaint was about a pregnant tenant. Yet these were all counted as rat complaints.

One key “finding” will illustrate the point:

“the authors took all this unreliable data and compared it to changes in temperature in 16 cities. This chart illustrates the authors' comparison of growth in rat complaints to the change in average annual city temperature over the study period.

Um, do you notice anything wrong here? How about the fact that, according to the data, 8 cities had INCREASED rat complaints with FALLING temperatures? Or the fact that 3 cities had FALLING rat complaints with INCREASED temperatures, or that only 1 city, out of 16 cities whose mismatched “data” was compared, showed a clear relationship between temperature and rat complaints (whatever “rat complaints” are in San Francisco)?

Reason carefully points out,

The authors did acknowledge this in the paper, finding "no correlation between monthly mean temperature" and increasing rat populations, and that "the trends in rat numbers were not linked to…mean minimum temperature in each city." Yet, the journalists who trumpeted the study in articles and on local TV news reported the opposite. Why did they get it backward? Most of the fault lies with the journalists who didn't bother reading the study. [Emphasis added - REL]\

The moral of the story is simple: journalism is, in the main, advocacy propaganda. Unless you have learned that you can trust a particular source, don’t. Ever. I would advise watching trends and noticing carefully what you are being told to believe and then, as a general rule of opposable thumb, at least lean toward the opposite. And take the time to check sources. Even if you are totally untrained in an area of specialization, you can usually make something out of the Abstract and the Conclusion sections of almost every paper. So at least the reader has something like a fighting chance against advocacy propaganda.

Science, including peer reviewed science, is sometimes useful but always suspect. “Science” is often marketing, anti-marketing or outright lies for commercial or social engineering purposes. And scientific journals are filled with fraud, deceit, inaccuracies and misinformation, often misinformation-for-hire.

The challenge, of course, is sorting, sifting and separating the truth wheat from the distortion chaff

There are notable examples of papers, especially ones in the vaccine and “public health” arenas, in which the data go in one direction but the Abstract and Conclusions go in the opposite direction, and, sadly, there are plenty of faked papers.

Some scientific papers get through the grid of peer review and are part of the scientific literature, where they remain although their data, methodologies and findings are deeply flawed. Some are found out and retracted for good reason. David Baltimore, won the Nobel in 1975 at the age of 37 for his work on a special class of viruses, which shattered accepted assumptions. The deep, indeed, fatal flaws in his work eventually ruined his career and several others: Baltimore ultimately resigned from his post as President of Rockefeller University in disgrace and a Congressional hearing was triggered over the whole shoddy affair.

Professor Greg Semenza, a genetics researcher who won the Nobel Prize in 2019 for his work on how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability, has so far retracted 17 papers and has 15 more under investigative scrutiny.

Nobel Laureate Neuroscientist Thomas Südhof, who won the Prize in 2013, has retracted a seminal paper published in 2023 after the authors “discovered” [sic] “unresolvable differences” between the raw data and the published data file”

In other words, the raw data was not the data the paper showed. Most people would call that fraud. I certainly would. So even a careful reading of papers by even the most eminent and celebrated scientists is no guarantee that “Science” is trustworthy, and it is most certainly never settled.

If you want to make sure that a paper you are reading or which is cited is, in fact, even a part of the scientific literature, you can avail yourself of a publicly available searchable database of more than 18,000 retracted papers.

Of course, there is another phenomenon, and that is worthy and important papers which are retracted because they are inconvenient to someone powerful. and some are inconvenient and retracted for political reasons, not scientific ones.

For example, on February 28, 1998, “"Ileal-lymphoid-nodular hyperplasia, non-specific colitis, and pervasive developmental disorder in children", was published in the British medical journal The Lancet. Andrew Wakefield, MD, its first (therefore primary) author published findings of extreme importance showing that in a small population of autistic children with long-standing gut problems, gut biopsies showed vaccine-derived measles virus.

The inference was drawn, although not by the authors, that the persistent presence of the vaccine-derived virus and the children’s autism and gut problems were related. I draw that inference from the data and happen, by the way, to believe that is a correct inference.

It was also cataclysmic for the vaccine industry and, consequently, for Dr. Wakefield’s career. The Murdock empire, tightly tied to the vaccine industry, created a firestorm and a massive “debunking” agenda for what is, in fact, well-supported science.

Damage control was achieved by creating massive but directed damage (including untold numbers of children who were damaged for life in the course of the industrial protection that followed the publication of the paper). In essence, Dr. Wakefield and scientific truth, along with the lives of huge numbers of children and their families, were exposed to the journalistic and [pseudo]scientific equivalent of a Directed Energy Weapon similar to the ones aimed at Lahaina, Los Angeles, Paradise CA, Jasper, Fort MacMurray and other inconvenient targets.



What’s the point? “Science” is not a self-evident, free-standing truth: it must be viewed and evaluated carefully and judiciously.

First of all, advocacy journalism, whose other name is “propaganda”, which uses “science’ frequently, is dangerous. It serves the installation of a preferred narrative, no matter what the impact of that narrative on truth. Investigative journalism, on the other hand, is essential to weed out lies, manipulations and misrepresentations.

In my opinion, the only way to make sure that an investigative journalist is not actually a closet advocacy journalist is to watch the output and consistent bravery, or lack thereof, of the object of your observation over time.

Second, whatever the advocacy journalism propaganda machine wants you to believe is, as a good first guess, the diametrical opposite of anything resembling truth.

Third, when someone tells you a scientific study shows something, check out the study yourself, even if you know nothing about the topic. And look for replication by other scientists, with other funding sources, of the same data. Or, critically important, seek papers which show refutation of what this paper is saying.

Just as no single data point makes a line and you need more than two data points to show a trend, findings that have never been replicated are suspect. Really, really suspect.



Fourth, if the answer does not make sense, follow your gut instincts and find out why. Your gut probably knows quite a lot more than you give it credit for and will likely be right a whole lot more than it is wrong.



Fifth, just because someone is famous, or celebrated, or honored does not make them even faintly honorable or correct or worth honoring. It might just mean that they are useful to someone’s narrative. In fact, in my book, if someone is the darling of the system, they probably are suspect because the system runs advocacy journalism/propaganda/the narrative.

Here, for example, are some names of people/entities honored with the Nobel Peace Prize:

1973: Henry Kissinger

1979: Mother Teresa

2001: United Nations

2007: Al Gore

2009: Barak Obama

2012: European Union

Science is a tool. The other side uses it against us. We can use it for our own enlightenment. In fact, we must if we have any hope of survival.

