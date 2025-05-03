The redoubtable Alex Newman’s Liberty Sentinal appeared in my inbox yesterday morning:

with this critically important information:

On March 4, 2025, Edward Heartney, US Minister Counselor to Economic and Social Affairs (ECOSOC) at the US Mission to the UN, New York, New York read the following prepared statement:

International Day of Peaceful Coexistence – Bahrain

“Thank you. The United States strongly supports efforts to sustain peace and pursue diplomatic solutions to crises in the world. We firmly support individual rights as expressed through freedoms of expression, association, peaceful assembly, and religion or belief. They are fundamental to America’s security and the promotion of tolerance, mutual respect, and peace around the world. We have, however, decided to call a vote on this resolution. We have a concern that this resolution is a reaffirmation of Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Although framed in neutral language, Agenda 2030 and the SDGs advance a program of soft global governance that is inconsistent with U.S. sovereignty and adverse to the rights and interests of Americans. In the last U.S. election, the mandate from the American people was clear: the government of the United States must refocus on the interests of Americans. We must care first and foremost for our own – that is our moral and civic duty. President Trump also set a clear and overdue course correction on “gender” and climate ideology, which pervade the SDGs. Put simply, globalist endeavors like Agenda 2030 and the SDGs lost at the ballot box. Therefore, the United States rejects and denounces the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, and it will no longer reaffirm them as a matter of course. We are also concerned that the resolution’s titular reference to ‘peaceful coexistence’ could be co-opted to imply the United Nations’ endorsement of China’s Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which are not the product of UN-recognized negotiations by member states and were not endorsed through UN processes. Any attempt to imply such endorsement could undermine the UN’s independence, circumvent important processes, and deny member states the opportunity to shape the direction of the UN. Further, it would undermine international calls for accountability for China’s flagrant human rights abuses. Similarly, the concept of ‘dialogue among civilizations’ is rooted in President Xi Jinping’s Global Civilization Initiative that seeks to shield Beijing from criticisms over its governance system and human rights abuses by redefining the basic meaning of terms such as democracy, human rights, and justice – and twisting definitions previously set down in foundational texts such as the UN Charter to suit PRC interests. “ ###

The International Day of Peaceful Coexistence Resolution against which Mr. Heartney spoke was passed by the General Assembly with 162 countries in favor and three against — the United States, Israel and Argentina. The United States was the sole negative vote against the creation of an "International Day of Hope," as well as an "International Day for Judicial Well-Being."



All of these resolutions affirm Agenda 2030 and the US is refusing to do so.

That same day, March 4, 2025, Rebecca Lawler notified Jean-Christophe Donnellier, the Developed Country Co-Chair of Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage [from Climate Change], writing on official US Department of the Treasury letterhead, that the US had withdrawn from the board of the UN-backed climate damage fund

Share

specifically designed to provide financial assistance to nations most vulnerable to climate change [sic]. Her letter made it clear that both the U.S. board member and alternate board member will step down “effective immediately” and will not be replaced by another U.S. representative. [Emphasis added - REL]

But that’s not all that US actions have protected us from here in the US. According to UtilityDive.com,



”The U.S. continued to pursue an adversarial stance on the SDGs and also voted “no” on an “Education for Democracy” resolution, citing similar concerns over the goals and the UN’s agenda to achieve them.

‘Citizens of all member states should be concerned that this text cites the SDGs as a reason to educate about the SDGs, in pursuit of the SDGs,’ Heartney said in separate remarks. ‘This circularity has gone too far.’ Heartney’s criticism of the resolution also pointed out that its text lacked “precise language regarding the biological reality that there are two sexes: male and female.” Hartney’s comments mirrored the gender ideology blueprint laid out in Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order, which proclaims the U.S. government will only recognize two sexes, male and female. A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction on this order, which also bans or threatens providers of gender-affirming care to people under 19. The General Assembly also adopted the education resolution in a 151-1 vote, with only the U.S. in opposition.” [Emphasis added - REL]

It would appear that President Trump is unwinding the US from its globalist control bonds. And these victories deserve to be celebrated. While that happens, we also need to be aware that they, in fact, expose us to great danger since the other side, which has put its plans in place so carefully over 150 years, is not likely to give up so quickly or so easily.

The appearance of victory in throwing off the shackles of UN bondage needs to be understood at a deeper level in order to prevent a seeming victory by untangling from the current control structures only to be captured by them under a different name.

Leave a comment

The controlagarchs and destructocrats whom we call “globalists” do not have the same belief system we do. Distinctions and “isms” are for us, not for them. If we believe in them, we are easier to control. The would-be rulers do not care about any of these so-called divides. They care about power and domination.

Through their careful manipulation and social engineering, we believe - and believe passionately - that decisions are made by and rest with religions contending against one another, political ideologies, territorial divisions (aka: countries), racial differences, ethnic heritage or other apparent discriminations.

It’s the Communists/Progressives/Liberals/Conservatives, we are told, and we have to oppose them. It’s the whites/blacks/natives, we are told, and we have to disempower them and take away what someone else has.

It’s the Muslims/Catholics/Jews/Zionists, we hear, and we have to fear and remove them. It’s the gays/trans/cis/straight/drag, we learn, and we have to embrace them or be known as hate-generators.

It’s the Democrats/Republicans, we are shown, and we have to distrust them forever.

And, at the root of the dissent, distrust and disdain that we heap on one another, making each other deaf to what we should be listening to with our brains and our hearts, is the cadre of globalists and their operatives for whom our willingness to be taught to hate at the drop of a news report laughing their asses off at how easily we present ourselves for enthusiastic enslavement.

The more we hate each other, the easier we are to separate, control and dispose of. The more we burn each other. The more we kill each other, the more we are willing to starve each other, the easier their global Malthusian Management of us into their open-air slave camps - and worse - becomes.

Once we the US (or any other country) withdraws from any part of the United Nations death system, the real job begins of unwinding the control and penetration of that agency into every part of our lives. Fail that and the removal is meaningless. That’s what I wrote in my substack here, urging Secretary Kennedy to get WHO out of HHS before it kills us all.

That means that unless full and complete disentanglement of every strand of control that has been woven into the systems it touched, then even though the name of the organization or agency may have been expunged, its control, and the control of the people who put the system in place, has not changed and we are no better off than we were before we were “liberated”.

Secretary Kennedy of Health and Human Services (HHS) gives us a perfect example: HHS is the second largest agency in the United States, second only to the Department of Treasury, but twice as large as the US Department of Defense.

This enormous agency is riddled with WHO control, policy, practice, protocol and communication. Our food is “harmonized” to the toxic standards of Codex Alimentarius, run jointly by WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization. Our vaccine policies are WHO policies. Our testing protocols are WHO protocols. Our assessment standards are WHO standards. Our “pandemic” and public “health” practices are WHO practices.

If President Trump actually did withdraw the US from WHO, then it is the responsibility of Secretary Kennedy to root out and remove every vestige of that organization’s impact on our massive national health system. The same is true, of course, for the US Department of Agriculture, the EPA and a host of other agencies. And, as we remove ourselves from UNESCO, our educational and communication standards will have to be reformatted to withdraw the highly toxic influence of that agency.

The same is true once we withdraw from the UN itself and any other agencies or programs. or else.

Or else what? Or else the same thoroughly malign forces that cooked up the insanely evil idea of depopulation, bio digital convergence, enslavement from the DNA outward and all the rest of the madness that we short-hand as “globalism” will wrap themselves in the newest flags of sovereignty, individual freedom, nationalism or whatever else they can use to convince us that they are on our side) and take over the same levers of control as they have now.

Remember, we are the ones who believe in the labels. The controlagarchs believe in power - their power - and the destruction - our destruction.

So, as with a cancer, leaving a little piece, if that little piece is viable, is a very bad idea.

We need to start thinking now about how to get all of the globalist cancer out of the Body Politic without harming it, that is, without destroying our liberties and the very reason for our Constitution.

I propose that we start being smart together and planning for the deep cleaning of much more than the dirty deep state, but actually learning how to detect, and remove fully the filthy destructive control systems woven into every aspect of social structure, governance, education, finance, communication, etc.

What follows is a lengthy and detailed discussion of many aspects of this problem. If you are short on time, but long on saving humanity, here’s the bottom line - save the rest for a long read on a rainy day.

The basic point is that we must start planning now for what appears to be the soon-anticipated maneuver to exit the WHO, UNESCO, and, indeed, the entire UN.

WOO HOO! Now let’s make sure we haven’t lost this victory before we’ve won it.

On his first day in office, January 20, 2035, President Trump appeared to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization:

Before we go on, it is important to note that when President Trump took the same action during his first term, he instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to write the letter of withdrawal rather than writing it himself and doubled the US’s annual contribution to the WHO, giving that money to Bill Gates’ GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance. Bill Gates, through his various structures, provides 88% of WHO’s budget.

Secretary Pompeo, like everyone in the United States except the Head of State, at that time, President Trump, has no authority to write any such letter.

This time around, Trump said he would not give any money to GAVI, but I do not know whether an equivalent amount went somewhere else so that it could be fed back into WHO some other way, one that people might not realize was happening or question.

Executive Order 14155 authorized Secretary of State Marco Rubio to write the letter of withdrawal:

.

Two weeks later, on February 4, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14199 withdrawing the US from three UN agencies or organizations, The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural; Organization (UNESCO) and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)

Section 1 . Purpose. The United States helped found the United Nations (UN) after World War II to prevent future global conflicts and promote international peace and security. But some of the UN's agencies and bodies have drifted from this mission and instead act contrary to the interests of the United States while attacking our allies and propagating anti-Semitism. As in 2018, when the United States withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the United States will reevaluate our commitment to these institutions. Three UN organizations that deserve renewed scrutiny are the UNHRC; the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). UNRWA has reportedly been infiltrated by members of groups long designated by the Secretary of State (Secretary) as foreign terrorist organizations, and UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. UNHRC has protected human rights abusers by allowing them to use the organization to shield themselves from scrutiny, while UNESCO has demonstrated failure to reform itself, has continually demonstrated anti-Israel sentiment over the past decade, and has failed to address concerns over mounting arrears. Sec. 2 . UNHRC and UNESCO Participation. (a) The United States will not participate in the UNHRC and will not seek election to that body. The Secretary shall terminate the office of United States Representative to the UNHRC and any positions primarily dedicated to supporting the United States Representative to the UNHRC. (b) The United States will also conduct a review of its membership in UNESCO. This review shall be led by the Secretary, in coordination with the United States Representative to the United Nations (UN Ambassador), and must be completed within 90 days of the date of this order.

Troublingly, however, Section 4 states,

“Sec. 4 . Notification. The Secretary shall inform the UN Secretary General and the leadership of UNRWA and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that the United States will not fund UNRWA or the UNHRC and that the United States will not satisfy any claims to pay 2025 assessments or prior arrears by these organizations.

Further, and very much to the point here, the EO also states in section 3:

That 180 day window takes us to August, 2025.

It would appear, however, based on actions like Mr. Heartney’s and Ms. Lawlor’s that the process of unwinding the US from the UN and the UN from the US is already underway, based on the announced rejections and withdrawal mentioned at the start of this article.

Logically, one would conclude that the process of, as the legislation now before Congress puts it, “Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025”, is already underway.

Hold onto that thought.

It is entirely possible that something much more dangerous and sinister than the simple, happy, picture of organizational severance is afoot.

Canada’ recent election was, by all accounts, swayed to the Liberals and Marc Carney by Tump’s ill timed remarks about making it the 51st state. Unless the remarks were in no way ill timed and were intended to impact the election to bring about the installation of a rock hard core globalist in the person of Marc Carney.

In the immediate wake of uber-globalist Marc Carney’s election 4 days ago to head Canada’s government, strong separatist sentiment in the Western Provinces (Alberta, Canada’s Texas, Saskatchewan and possibly British Columbia, is apparently emerging as Alberta seeks to take unilateral steps to insulate itself from the current national government in Canada. Leaving it, of course, wide open for the very globalist forces they are allegedly seeking to remain unsnared by.

Enter the intentionally globalist “steering committee” organization known as “the Council on Foreign Relations”,

From its initial funding by several globalist predatory philanthropists, its funding, and therefore its allegiance and purpose, came entirely under the control of the Rockefeller empire, ultimately conflating its activities and influence with the State Department, CIA and other central parts of the US government and globalist control systems.

Interestingly, instead of a joint US/British organization, internal political agendas led to a split in the embryonic organization, leading to the US Council on Foreign Relations and the British Royal Institute of International Affairs (also known as Chatham House):



The Ford and Rockefeller Foundations began funding the CFR directly by the late 1930’s. By 1938, the CFR had created various Committees on Foreign Relations funded by the Carnegie Corporation and CFR’s influence was spread throughout the US and, increasingly, the globe, setting up a well-funded information-gathering network, allowing for public relations shaping of through and decision making on the domestic and global scenes.

Well positioned by the time the Second World War broke out, CFR gained tremendous prominence and influence with the US Government, and especially the State Department. The Rockefeller Foundation funded the highly secret and deeply impactful War and Peace Studies.

Divided into four functional topic groups (economic and financial, security and armaments, territorial and political), CFR impacted - and impacts - virtually every aspect of US decision-making, acting in secrecy, absent any accountability.

CFR’s security and armaments division was headed by Allen Welsh Dulles, a central figure in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the predecessor to the CIA. and the first civilian Director of the CIA.

Always keen on shaping foreign policy and relations, in 1969, the CFR proposed the reorganization of the world into 10 countries.

Note that the country that the US was to be part of was to absorb and amalgamate Canada and Greenland into a single national unit.

So when President Trump, seemingly out of nowhere, began trumpeting the notion of Canada as the 51st State, the idea may not have originated solely within his own mind:

Nor might the assertion that the US “needs” Greenland to be part of it have been solely his idea.

And, while President Trump has made our lives simpler by clarifying and codifying that there are only two genders and that they are, in fact, the ones that we thought they were, clarified that the many and various anti-discrimination laws so painfully gained in the US still hold, that military personnel should not have been forced out of their careers because of a bioweapon mandate, that women should play sports with women, not men, and that mutilation of children in the name of delusional beliefs or political correctness will not be funded by the public coffers, it is taken as proof that his commitment to opposing intrusive and destructive globalist policies is unwavering.

The truth of the matter, however, is that while we celebrate the return to sanity from madness, globalism is being inserted into our lives in terrifying ways that support and reify the globalist agenda and that President Trump is either fostering or allowing it to happen. Unless We, the People, prevent that from happening.

For example, the extremely weirdly named [minimum] $500 Billion Stargate Project, which promises total, and totally intrusive surveillance and mRNA “vaccines” on demand (that is, the demand of the AI that makes the decisions about them) and a host of other dystopian horrors, completing and implementing the digital gulag, so necessary for globalist control of all aspects of our life, was announced with great pomp and pride on day 3 of the current presidency. The fact that this globalist reality was underway during the Biden era and gleefully embraced and presented as a Trump project should send very uncomfortable feelings up the spine of anyone watching.

It is a massively important globalist tool, weaving massive control and invasion into every aspect of our lives.

So while the US is, in fact, unwinding itself from the death machine known as the UN, the danger is that we believe the superficial message, “Now we are out of the UN so we have nothing to worry about” is misleading.

The real message, unless we alter this outcome, is “Now we can wrap what we want to do in new wrapping of national sovereignty or human rights or informed consent, or whatever, and accelerate our total control and destruction of humanity.”

Just as we need to press Secretary Kennedy to remove all traces of WHO from his Agency, HHS, we need to carry out the same program with every other human institution.

And I believe was, as a species, are smart enough, empowered enough and open hearted enough to make that happen.

Please include your suggestions on how to go about making this a reality in the comments.