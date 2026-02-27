Jessica Rose is a very smart woman. In the following substack she has pulled together five historical, totally unrelated examinations of vaccine efficacy and toxicity.

The results are the same as the ones we see today: If vaccination is the question, conventional or mRNA, and the answer is “yes”, that answer does not make sense. Money? Yes. Sense? No.

The World Health Organization, of course, whose name really should be “The World Holocaust Organization”, never met a vaccine it did not like. That’s where the money comes from, first of all, and second of all, it’s a great vehicle for infertility and depopulation. What’s from the point of a genocidal would-be world tyranny, is not to love?

And one way to improve them, it knows from experience, is to lace them with substances which render women (you know, biologically mature females) infertile in places like, for example, he Philippines, Kenya, Thailand, Guatemala and, more recently, the entire rest of the world, a la mRNA.

But well beyond fertility lie the lies and deceptions on which the entire vaccine lie is built. Lies. Pure and simple, blatant and evil.

You might find this paper, which I delivered to the First All India People’s Medical Conference, Mangalore, India, in 2015, of interest. Please pay particular attention to the graphs of national statistics going back many decades, showing the actual state of infectious disease and the real (non) impact of vaccines on those diseases. For example,

and

and this one:

And this one, detailing the deadly childhood disease called “measles” and the amazing reduction in deaths due to measles since the introduction of the vaccine (NOT)

Those charts show the decline in deaths. This one shows the CDC’s data on the increase on just one type of vaccinosis: autism:

The bottom line, of course, is that the bottom line is not health. It is the pharmaceutical bottom line, which depends on and requires ILL health. And, let’s face it, vaccines are the primary gateway drug to ill health and healthy ledgers. And death and the destruction of populations.

What, pray tell, is not to love if you are making money from them (which is why, I believe, the American Academy of Pediatrics has rejected even the modestly reduced new childhood vaccine schedule and has its own, giving every jab it can to every kid it can catch)? Although perhaps the beginning of that sentence ought to be , “What, prey tell,…..

What can you do about it? First, think carefully, very, very carefully before you accept any vaccine (or product labeled a vaccine) for yourself or your loved ones. Second, recognizing that these products are part of an overall program of destruction and that their use is a perfect example of what UN Regulatory Control (WHO is part of the UN and its policies are those of the UN, controlling health in the US and elsewhere, worldwide), you can participate in the Deep Legislative Detox to get these and other deadly regulations, policies, practices, protocols, etc., out of our lives and out of our government and civic agencies and organizations.



How? Join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) and make ending both our participation in the UN and its Regulatory Capture of our lives and our rights. Your participation is critical since our power is in our numbers. And you are one of us. Step right up! Visit PreventGenocide2030.org/C3 and become part of the solution.

When you join C3, you will have the opportunity to attend our Members’ Only weekly Fireside Chats, which quickly formed itself into a dynamic working group to solve the problem, not just bemoan it! We need you. Click here, PreventGenocide2030.org/C3 to learn more and join.

