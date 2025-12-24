Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
7h

May God bless you and your outreach to be a shiny point of light in an increasingly dark world. Thank you for all you do. You are a wonderful credit to the memory of your dear husband. Merry Christmas! 🎄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
8h

Dr Rima - I have tried twice to make a donation but have gotten an error message both times which I very cleverly forgot to screenshot! Once by paypal and once with my US credit card. You might want to check this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture