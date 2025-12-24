This is a personal letter from me to you. The US has the opportunity right now to lead the way to throw off the yoke of the UN/Globalist destructocrats, ending the near-total regulatory capture now imposed on us.

Let me be utterly frank: we need a massive mobilization of millions of people and mobilization at that level takes money. We need a lobbyist in Washington DC. We need people working with us to get our message out on social media. We need to expand our podcast and substack reach drastically. So, I am reaching out directly to you. You wouldn’t be here if you did not understand the urgency and severity of the threat.

Lots of NGOs go begging at this time of year, telling you how they intend to use your money to make the world a better place. I am not interested in making the world a better place right now. I am interested in making it a place in which we, you and I and our children and families, have at least a reasonably good chance of surviving without being made into part of the Internet of Bodies, Bio-Converged, destroyed in the Digital Gulag. Because right now, if the Globalists have their way, it is NOT a place where you and I have any reasonable chance of long-term survival. And we cannot allow that to be the end of the story.

Humanity’s survival, the restoration of the Rule of Constitutional Law and our inalienable Rights is the outcome I am looking for. I believe it is what you want, too.

Consider: the Globalists have endless resources. They have every intention of making it a LOT better for themselves and a LOT worse for the likes of you and me when they finish installing themselves as Masters of the World.

In fact, they are quite clear that they neither need nor want us in their Built Back Better World. Listen to what their Philosopher/Guru, Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, has to say on just how irrelevant you and I are:

The threat is anything but theoretical. PreventGenocide2030.org, a fact-based, action-oriented site, needs your support so it can expand its impact. It cannot do that without funding, so I am asking you to give generously today to help us protect the very freedoms that allow us to live our lives as we choose. In fact, these are the very freedoms that allow us to live at all.

They are the freedoms grounded in the Inalienable Rights identified by the US Constitution. The UN says you have no such rights. If we are to maintain those rights, and our lives, we need to fight this war peacefully- and win it decisively.

For decades, my late husband, General Bert (Major General Albert N. Stubblebine III (US Army, Deceased),

and I have been dedicated to safeguarding those freedoms. Globalist regulatory capture is a growing movement threatening to take total control of our communities, our bodies, our health, and our families, all in the name of some vague, Marxist “Greater Good”.

Right now, we have a unique opportunity to push back against this overreach. People from all walks of life are beginning to reject the increasingly obvious, and increasingly invasive, influence of the UN and Globalists on our local lives.

For the first time in 80 years, deep public dissatisfaction with being under the deadly thumb of our would-be Globalist “masters” is evident - and powerful.

PreventGenocide2030.org, the Dr. Rima Truth Reports and Catalytic Conversations Podcasts, this substack and coordinating volunteers advocate for American sovereignty powerfully and continually. We are proud of what we have accomplished, but it is not enough.

Let’s be frank: the other side has, quite literally, more money than God and is moving fast to destroy our political and personal choice and freedom.

We need resources not only to continue the work that we are already doing, but to deepen and widen our efforts to educate and enlist large numbers of people to redirect our national and local course.

In a Marxist reorganization of society, those with resources loose them. Those with rights lose them. Those of us with ethics are in serious danger. We want to protect our rights and our resources from Marxist destruction.

I am personally asking you to consider carefully what your rights, freedom and resources are worth to you. What is the safety of your family and the dignity of your community worth to you? That is the amount I am asking you to donate by making a generous one-time or continuing donation now to help us help you stay free.

Our tax-exempt sister organization, The Institute for Health Research, InHeRe.org, receives your donations. Every penny, 100%, goes to directly support our work here at PreventGenocide2030.org to protect us and our communities from intrusive, destructive, dangerous outside control.

Please give generously and pass this appeal onward.

Thank you.

Yours in health and freedom,

Dr. Rima

Rima E. Laibow, MD







