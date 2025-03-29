I would like to share a story with you and offer you two invitations. To get there, I have to back up a bit and ask for your patience.

While that happens, I want to note that the entire, horrifying, bioweapon-as-a-vaccine evil flimflam is unwinding at an accelerating pace.

In my view, no sensible person would ever take another vaccine of any sort, mRNA or not, given the shameful and dangerous mishandling of health, both public and private, that the last 5 years has demonstrated as the underlying norm.

Further, if you are not calling for the total elimination of all vaccines as routine or mandated or recommended procedures, you are not learning from both history and fact. Every Commissioner of Health of every State, every State Surgeon General, every Congressman and woman and every doctor of any sort at all should be howling for an end to the organized destruction of our individual and collective immune systems.

Any gradualism is, at this point, a capitulation to the evil that the United Nations Death Machine has thrust upon us.

You can help get that out of our lies, and protect our lives from it here, https://PreventGenocide2030.org. It is directly connected to what I am about to share with you about my own life and well-being because every bit of our health training, practice, funding and functioning is determined by the controlagarchs and destructocrats running the UN depopulation and enslavement agenda. Our illness serves their pockets and their purposes very well.

If you are a subscriber to my post, my newsletter or a listener to my interviews and podcasts, you know by now that I distrust and have enormous disdain for so-called “conventional medicine”, that is, drug-based medicine. Bear in mind that in 55 years of medical and psychiatric practice, I have yet to write a prescription for a pharmaceutical.

I used allopathic medicine for its diagnostic capabilities, nothing more. Based on decades of clinical, professional and personal experience, there is no way I would ever trust an allopathic doctor with my health unless:

1. Said allopathic doc had figured out that drug-based medicine is a terrible alternative if health and well-being are the goal and had the courage and integrity to NOT use poisons (including vaccines, conventional or mRNA/DNA), opting instead for good medicine or

2. I were in an ER or ICU (which is kind of like an extended-stay ER) because of some cataclysmic accident or mishap or in a surgical suite for similar reasons.

Other than that, I respect and even revere [some] conventional diagnostic options but run from its “treatment” options. After all, pharmaceuticals work by poisoning enzyme systems and those are, truly, the very stuff of life. So, poisoning them and calling it “treatment” strikes me as the beginning of a bad scenario, pretty much no matter how you slice it. That is, of course, especially true when there are so many nontoxic and highly effective ways to induce health using natural and advanced options.

Among the advanced options, of course, is the vast array of frequency treatments available to us in addition to herbs, acupuncture, detoxification, biofeedback and neuro biofeedback, energy healing, homoeopathy, food and supplement nutrition, both oral and IV, hyperbaric oxygen, ozone therapy and so much more.

About six months ago I had an eye exam, and the perfectly reasonable surgeon said to me that I could have cataract surgery if I wanted to, or I could wait until my vision got worse. I decided to wait and try some natural means to clear up the cataracts. At that time, I got new glasses, and my vision was pretty good, that is, about as good as it ever is.

It used to be much worse.

In 2012 I started to go blind from a retinal condition that I was assured was both irreversible and progressive (not Macular Degeneration). I followed its deteriorating progress with regular lab studies. By 2013 I could no longer drive safely either in the daytime or at night.

The tests that I had repeated showed that the condition was, indeed, progressing and, correspondingly, my vision was becoming worse and worse.

My driver, as well as my beloved, was my husband, General Bert. In 2016, he and I, living in Chile at that time, made what was to have been a quick trip back to the US to get some natural treatments for him since I did not yet have my medical center open in Chile or I would have provided the IV nutrition and other natural treatments he required.

You may know the story: we made what was to have been a quick 2-3 week trip back to the US for those treatments and on the Friday of Labor Day Weekend instead of receiving a nutrient IV, he received an IV-delivered poison that was designed to kill him. He was hospitalized in three different hospitals over a harrowing 158 days while the various doctors involved literally continued to try to kill him and I, equally literally, fended them off successfully (mostly) until they managed to contrive to push him into what became his final medical emergency and murdered him (that is not an accidental use of the word, I am afraid) on his birthday, February 6, 2017. He died in my arms in an ICU whose lab director had, I was later to learn, cancelled 52 separate tests sent to the lab with the notation that the patient was deceased hours before his actual death. So, I really do mean “murder”, but that is another discussion.

Now I was bereft, widowed, and facing, in addition to the devastation of the loss of my love and spouse, the prospect of not being able to live independently since my sight loss was well advanced.

I made an appointment with the head of Retinal Surgery at Columbia University to seek a knowledgeable opinion on whether the surgical option for my disorder was worth the considerable risk it involved.

I emailed my test series showing the progression of the disease to the specialist before my appointment. His staff repeated the test and then I was ushered in to his office.

He asked why I was there and I told him that I wanted his opinion on the wisdom of the surgical procedure given my advanced retinal disease. He looked quizzically at me and asked if I were a doctor. I assured him that I was and he turned the computer screen around to let me see it, pointed to the retinal scans and said, “I do not know what you are talking about. You have the retinae of a healthy 30 year old woman” (I was 74 at the time).

I said, “You didn’t get my email, did you?” and he said that he had not. I told him what I had been diagnosed with, and that it had been repeatedly confirmed on studies, left after thanking him and went home.

As soon as I walked out the door, I began weeping because it was clear to me that Bert, who was a massively powerful energy healer in life, was still pretty damn good at it even though he had been dead for 15 days. I went home and emailed the studies to the retinal surgeon, who wrote back to me saying it was clear that I had had the incurable, progressive disorder that I told him I had, that I did not have it now, that he had absolutely no idea why I did not have it now, but that whatever I was doing, I should keep on doing it

That is preamble to what I am about to tell you, because it is possible that the cure of the serious disorder I have been diagnosed with last week will be as magical as that one. Or not.

But I am going to share with you the way I approach a serious illness, indeed, one for which conventional medicine freely admits that it has no treatment, let alone cure, and one which, like the previous one, could cost me my sight, as it does that of so many others. This is the way that I believe good medicine is practiced and I thought you might be interested in the process that most doctors do not go through. It is one that I believe we would all be much better off if they did.

But I am willing to predict a different outcome from the inevitable blindness that I am supposed to believe in, and I want to share this journey with you, invite you to share my journey and invite me on yours.

When the ophthalmologist looked at the recent studies of my eyes last week, he said, “Well, this could just be artifact, but these three little bumps here could be very, very early dry macular degeneration (MD). If they are, there is nothing we can do except hope that it does not turn into wet MD which, although we have treatments for, is a bad deal. If I am right, you have a problem. If I am wrong, you don’t.”

He gave me a sample package of embarrassingly low-dose nutrients and said that this formulation has been used in a study that delayed the progression of dry to wet MD.

I asked him if he were familiar with the use of taurine IVs for MD and he looked at me blankly. “Nope”, he said, “But if you have good luck, let me know.”

Nor did he seem to know about the impact of 670 nm light on the delay of both dry MD progression and the devastating development of Geographic Atrophy (GA) in late-stage MD, specialized acupuncture or any of the stem cells, nutrients, supplements, minerals and herbs which have positive outcomes associated with their use. He was curious and appeared open, but totally unknowing about any of the many, many means by which health can be restored to the retina - and beyond.

In the parking lot of the eye doc’s office, I called my personal physician, a Naturopathic physician whom I know well and trust greatly. I told him my situation and told him that I wanted to start the Taurine IVs along with a robust program, yet to be crafted, of every single modality which seemed useful to assure that the MD not only did not develop but was reversed fully.

Although he had no experience with these particular IVs, I have, and together we agreed to start the program as soon as possible. We started the drips two days ago.

Neither one of us had the foggiest clue why my retinae had developed MD.

But the plot thickens.

I showed up at his office with, in essence, a book’s worth of MD research I had accumulated on areas I already knew about and some that I did not. With a serious illness where you do not get a do-over, I believe at throwing everything reasonable at it and not worrying about what, exactly, cured the potentially disastrous problem. At the same time, it is really important to figure out why the disease developed and what else it is connected to that is also going on.

He mixed up the first IV to our joint specification and began to let ‘er [d]rip. The drip infiltrated (went into my tissue instead of staying in my vein) and it was unbearably painful.

We terminated the treatment and I agreed to come back the next day. Despite careful technique, the drip infiltrated again. As painful as it was, I was actually glad that it happened. Why? Here’s where you get to look at how I think as a physician. Why do I have a diagnosis of early MD? Why was a perfectly ordinary IV infiltrating when it was inserted correctly, twice?

The anatomy of my veins could not account for the infiltration. Only fluid leaking through the walls of the vein it was dripping into could make sense of that. I looked at my friend as we realized what that meant: the membranes of my veins, like the membranes of my retinae, lacked sufficient collagen or had some other shared defect which they had recently developed, and they were not intact. This makes perfect sense in the case of the fluid leakage in my arm and the lack of integrity of the retinal cell membranes, antioxidant status and more.

YES! Fist Pump!

What that means was that we were getting close to unearthing a likely common cause for two seemingly unrelated issues: IV infiltration which should not have happened, and failure of the light processing cells of the macula to stay healthy and functional.

We may have unearthed a common issue for both conditions, so we decided to treat it as a possible underlying issue. We decided that for the next two weeks, instead of doing the vitamin and mineral nutrient IVs, I would do daily intravenous pushes of a biologically impactful nutrient called phosphatidyl choline to build and supply the collagen repair and restoration system and then, when all the places that need collagen are in better shape, we would reintroduce the nutrient IVs along with an additional push of phosphatidyl choline.

And I have purchased two separate devices to use a very low level of a very specific frequency of red light which is associated with delaying the progression of, or even, sometimes, reversing, dry MD when used for a very particular amount of time at a very particular energy level

.

I am in the process of constructing a detailed spreadsheet of all available nutrient formulas and single nutrients useful for eye health and have initiated dietary modifications based on the research, and so on

And, of course, I have asked General Bert to perform another one of his amazing interventions. So, when the MD is gone, which I have full confidence it will be, neither the doctor nor I will know precisely what - or who - is responsible for it.

But here is where the first invitation comes in: If you have MD and would like to go on this journey with me, not as a patient, but as someone making a similar journey, sharing information and options, I would be pleased to share the path with you. I have just created a Telegram Channel called “Dr Rima's MD Discussion Group”. You are welcome to join it

As a matter of common courtesy, what is shared on that platform really needs to be treated with respect and consideration, not shared outside the group. If that does not seem to be working, we’ll just have to shut down the group, but I would hate to see that happen. It would be nice to have companionship on the trek.

Here are the ground rules: I will share my knowledge and progress with the group, and other group members will do the same in a spirit of exploration. This is not a treatment group, and I will not be anyone’s physician in it but my own since that would shift the dynamics completely. It is intended to be a discussion, sharing and kindly group. If that is of interest, visit the group, join it and let’s see what happens.

You see, I do offer consultations to people about their health and health challenges, but that is not what I envision here in this group. I would like to share what I know with others as deeply interested in their outcome as I am in mine and learn from the research, successes and mistakes of others facing this particular challenge. Can we do that? Do we want to?

It’s an experiment.

“But”, you may be saying, “What if I have something else that concerns me, and I would like to consult you about that?” Perfect. That’s where the second invitation comes in.

I do, indeed, have consultations with people all the time offering both guidance in their clinical choices and options and second (third) opinions.

When several people are focusing on the same or similar issues, I often form groups for both support and efficient information sharing but I am there as the facilitator, not as a fellow explorer. That’s the difference here with the MD Telegram group.

Natural and nutritional medicine are powerful tools used far too infrequently, and it gives me great joy to see people making powerful and productive choices in their own health care and that of their loved ones who depend on them for those choices.

My focus is on both physical and mental health since I hold an unrestricted Medical License in New York and Arizona and completed Post Graduate training in Adult, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry as well as a variety of other areas of focus which frequently enable me to guide natural treatment to healthy and effective options and outcomes.

To discuss consultation with me, please send an email to me at releyes3@gmail.com with CONSULT as the subject. Please include a brief summary of what you are looking for and what you are contending with. I will reach back out to you when I get your email.

A technical, but important detail:

I do not accept any form of insurance so if you can go out of network, you may be eligible to receive compensation for some portion of the cost of our work together (with the exception of Medicare, which will not accept superbills nor reimburse for the services of physicians who are, like me, not Medicare participating doctors).

That means that my professional services are out of pocket for you unless and until you receive reimbursement from your insurance company.

And thanks for listening.