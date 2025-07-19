Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie Lewis's avatar
Bonnie Lewis
13h

Sorry but I lost my income. Worked half a job in healthcare for 15 years at a hospital. Can't even support myself let alone anyone else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Rima E Laibow MD and others
Paul's avatar
Paul
9h

God bless

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture