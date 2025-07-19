The clock says 1:15. We are 1/15th of the way to our urgently needed goal, thanks to your generous response. In a few hours, your donations have poured about $1000 into our account.

It is an odd feeling to say, and mean, “I cannot thank you enough! I am profoundly grateful” and then to add, in the same breath, “And I am asking you for more!”

The key to the puzzle is that my gratitude is deep for those of you who have already responded to our request, and my plea is strong for those of you who have not yet done so.

Donate here now:

Link to Donate: https://preventgenocide2030.org/donate-pg4/

PAYWALL POLICY: DrRimaTruthReports.substack.com HAS NO PAYWALL, HAS NEVER HAD A PAYWALL AND WILL NEVER HAVE A PAWALL. Lifesaving Information Should Never Be Hidden Behind a Paywall. We Welcome Your Subscriptions, but All Subscriptions Will Always Have Full Access to All Information.

This post is about money (we need $ome, Please, Thank You) and I just wanted to make it really clear that this discussion is NOT a prelude to setting up a paywall. No paywall now. No paywall ever.

Now, to the subject at hand. In case you did not have time to read this important letter yesterday, here it is. Please share this post as widely as you can.

The map above shows the Council on Foreign Relations reorganized global map. In it you will note the fusion of the US, Canada and Greenland. Hmmmmm….. where have I heard that before?



Share

PreventGenocide2030.org urgently needs your immediate generosity now!

Ask yourself what your health freedom and rights are worth to you. Then click on the logo to support freedom.

Link to Donate: https://preventgenocide2030.org/donate-pg4/

I am quite serious when I tell you that every single donation matters. Without your support, now, right now, PreventGenocide2030.org and the valuable work that it does, cannot continue.

Leave a comment

Globalists like Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari, Mark Carney, Bill Gates, George Soros and their ilk are quite certain that, unlike George Carlin’s assertion

that “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it!”, it’s actually a very, very small club and you most assuredly ain’t in it.



What you see above is a global “15-minute city projection” map.

Globalists like Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harai, Bill Gates, Mark Carney, George Soros and their ilk want most of us dead. Their insane plans, which are moving forward with warp speed, makes sure that the few remaining members of the detuned, captive former human species are confined in open air concentration camps called “15 Minute Cities”.

Super Science for Drug Free Health

Like any slave, your rights and freedoms will no longer exist. You will be chattel property. Literally. Your biological activity can be mined by your masters.

Your world will be totally redefined and constrained. And your freedoms ain’t in the picture:

This is not idle speculation or a theory, although there most certainly is a conspiracy to bring it to fruition. The Globalists have nearly everything in place to do to the US what they already have done to Canada: spring the trap and end representative democracy, override the Rule of Law and destroy every right you ever thought was yours.

That’s the bad news, very bad.

Leave a comment

The good news, and it is very good, is that because of the efforts of PreventGenocide2030.org and the Natural Solutions Foundation, its parent organization, as well as other powerful and impactful voices, we have never been so close to ridding ourselves of the malevolent presence of the Globalists, exiting the UN and unwinding their nearly universal, deeply embedded, parasitic control mechanisms from every aspect of our lives.

PreventGenocide2030 needs your help to keep fighting for you - and with you as our most powerful allies.

What does that mean, in concrete terms? Easy: we need $15,000 now, on an emergency basis.

https://preventgenocide2030.org/donate-pg4/

We have the best part of 100,000 subscribers on this substack. Do the math: that’s only $0.15 per person! So you see, this urgent fund raising goal really do-able and we need to get it done. There is simply no alternative and the burden on you, as a freedom advocate, is only as great as you can carry. But I urge you to act now.

What’s at stake? Everything, since that is what the Globalists want to control: your DNA, your reproduction, your rights, your property, your mind, your food, your spiritual life, your finances, your education, your travel, your life - and your death. The Marxification of America will usher in the globalist victory over humanity.

Yes. It’s really that simple: The globalist agenda, under which you have no rights, and they have no obligation to protect you in any way, is moving forward at lightning speed. Most of the voices claiming to protect you are, frankly, either controlled by the other side or hopelessly naive, and are “lost in the weeds.”

You know us. You know me, Dr. Rima, you know that Natural Solutions Foundation, the parent organization of PreventGenocide2030.org, has been fighting this battle full time+ since General Bert and I closed our practice of drug-free medicine and psychiatry in 2004 to devote ourselves full time, quite literally, to derail the globalist agenda. And we have done so at enormous personal cost. You know that over the years, we have achieved numerous major victories for your health and freedom.

We are neither controlled nor naive and we rarely make direct appeals for donations. Right now, however, we urgently need $15,000 to continue to protect our rights and freedoms.

https://preventgenocide2030.org/donate-pg4/

Stripe, the financial system associated with Substack, continues, apparently endlessly, to “review” the DrRimaTruthReports.substack.com account, blocking our ability to accept your support that way.

I have been contacting support for months with this result:

and

Just asking people to subscribe here through Stripe is, therefore, not an option.

You can donate either online or offline here:

Click on the image above or use this link to donate: https://preventgenocide2030.org/donate-pg4/

If you prefer to send a check, mail it to

Rima E. Laibow, MD

Institute for Health Research

3769 E Calle Fernando

Tucson AZ 85716.

Make your check out to the Institute for Health Research.

For those who would like to examine the Facts, the Hard, Cold Budget Realities, here they are:

All of our time is donated: We are all volunteers. We have no payroll: everyone is doing this work for free.

$4,500 is due immediately to OneClickPolitics.com, the platform that allows us to send Action Items. Right now, we are on suspension because they have not been paid since we do not have the money to pay them without your help.

$1,500 is due to GoDaddy for hosting PreventGenocide2030.org but they have not been paid since we do not have the money to pay them without your help.

$1,000 is due to Fused.com for hosting our other associated URLs but they have not been paid since we do not have the money to pay them without your help

$7,000 to initiate a social media influence campaign in support of passing the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025: exiting the UN is an essential part of making sure that we both exit the UN AND inactivate its control mechanisms.

$1,000 for miscellaneous operating expenses

Total urgent immediate requirement: $15,000.

Whether you can offer a large donation or a small one, your help is essential to us.

Since the funds go to our sister organization, the Institute for Health Research, donations over $75 will receive a tax receipt that you can provide to your US tax advisor for deduction purposes.

https://preventgenocide2030.org/donate-pg4/

Now would be a very good time to support freedom. Your freedom. Thank you.

If you cannot donate, you can still help by sharing this urgent message as widely as possible.

Yours in health and freedom,

Dr Rima

Rima E. Laibow, MD

Medical Director,

Natural Solutions Foundation

Member of the Board of Directors

Institue for Health Research