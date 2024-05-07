If you are a Holocaust denier, you probably do not want to read any further. I know the Third Reich killed millions and millions of people (not as many as the most conservative estimate of the millions killed so far by the gene-altering bio weapons, but still quite a lot).

True, I was not there myself (thank God!) but I treated survivors, children of survivors, grandchildren of survivors as a psychiatrist and physician in the NY Metropolitain region. I grew up with people who had numbers tattooed on their arms and haunted eyes so shuttered that their ghosts were almost palpable, though they only murmured their names with utmost pain and reluctance.

And I saw the transgenerational impact of something that some deluded beings insist never happened. It happened. And it is ramping up to happen again, if we, all of us, do not do what the German people did not dare, or bother, or want to do: Say “NO! Don’t you dare pollute my society, my world, my culture, with your globalist-generated filth and wrong-headed tribalism.

I want you to read the long, moving and utterly correct letter written by a professor at Columbia University and I want you to tell me where he is wrong, or inaccurate or off base.

Do not attempt to tell me that there was no German Holocaust, that Hitler did not write to FDR when he was a sitting President and offer him every Jew in Europe because it would be cheaper to send them to the US than to commit the necessary resources to killing them. He rejected the idea. In fact, as late as 1944, when a Gallop Poll showed that most Americans favored accepting an unlimited number of Jewish refugees from Europe, FDR made it clear that he wanted no such addition to the America he envisioned.



That is hardly surprising, given the deep involvement that US bankers, financers, eugenicists, politician and the President had in making sure that Hitler came to power and that a war, complete with death camps, came into being.

Now read this letter from Professor Bruce Howitt. And take it to heart.

All this Pro-Hamas, orchestrated clap trap, allowing vandalism, terrorism, violence and destruction as if it were just high spirited student hijinks is prelude to a new Holocaust based on a new holocaust mentality. Well, really an old one: there is us. We are good, we are clean, we are virtuous and whatever we do serves good, clean virtue. Then there is them. They are bad, they are dirty, they are evil and whatever they do serves bad, dirty evil ends and therefore whatever we do serves good, clean virtue.

Read this letter. Take every word in because I believe that every word comes from the heart of a thoughtful, intelligent and honest man with genuine concerns for his local part of humanity, his family, and the whole of humanity as well.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM PROF AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY

I am an assistant professor at Columbia Business School. I am a father, a husband, an uncle, and a son. I am a forty-year-old man, and last week I found myself crying in front of a group of complete strangers.

In a video that has since gone viral, I

stood on Columbia University’s main campus and pleaded with my employer to protect me and help me protect the thousands of Jewish students whose lives and safety have been entrusted to us by worried parents all across the United States.

I pleaded with my employer to help me protect the lives of thousands of Jewish students from pro-terror student organizations who openly laud Hamas—an internationally recognized terrorist organization.

I pleaded with the presidents of colleges and universities all around the country to take a clear moral stance against rape and torture and the kidnapping of helpless civilians.

I pleaded with colleges and universities to live up to their stated mission of humanism and enlightenment. I pleaded—and still plead—because the silence of college presidents all across the country is deafening.

I am not tenured. I could be fired for this.

But if my research into behavioral psychology has taught me anything, it’s that looking back on my life, I am more likely to regret not taking a stance.

I can’t afford not to take a stance.

Not when students’ lives are on the line.

Not when my children’s lives are on the line.

My children may be American citizens, but, through their mother and me, they are Israelis, too.

And because they are Israelis, because they are Jews, I fear for them.

I fear for my two-year-old daughter, who’s funny and brave and thinks everyone in the world is her friend.

I fear for my seven-year-old son, who still asks me to sit next to his bed for a few minutes every night when I tuck him into bed.

I fear, because there are student organizations on my own campus who see my beautiful children as legitimate targets.

I fear, because the president of my university—my very own employer—refuses to speak up against such senseless violence and hatred.

Let’s call this what it is.

This is cowardice.

I see my son’s and daughter’s faces in the faces of the hundreds of innocent children and teenagers who were murdered, tortured, raped, brutalized, and kidnapped on October 7th.

For Hamas and its supporters, those children are acceptable targets.

And right now, in colleges and universities all across the country, there are hundreds of pro-terror student organizations that are celebrating these vile crimes against humanity.

This is what the President of Columbia is refusing to condemn. This is what the President of Harvard is refusing to condemn. This is what the Presidents of Yale and NYU and UC Berkeley and many other "enlightened" institutions throughout the country are refusing to condemn.

They would never allow student organizations to celebrate the senseless loss of life in the horrific attacks of 9/11.

They would never allow student organizations to celebrate the horrific murder of George Floyd.

They would never allow student organizations to celebrate the mass shooting of more than 100 LGBTQ+ people in an Orlando nightclub on June 12, 2016.

And yet, when it comes to Jewish lives—when it comes to my own children’s lives—they could care less.

Let me be as clear as I can:

This is not about being pro-Israel or pro-Palestine.

This is about making a clear distinction between legitimate resistance and unspeakable crimes against humanity.

This is about human decency.

You can support the rights of millions of innocent Palestinians and still take a moral stance against heinous violence and brutality.

I know, because I do.

You can spend your adult life advocating for the establishment of a prosperous Palestinian state next to a prosperous Israeli state and still be willing to draw the line at rape.

I know, because I do.

You can be a lefty and a softy who can’t fathom why we can't just end this senseless cycle of violence yet still shout at the top of your lungs that shooting babies in their cribs and burning their corpses is just plain evil.

Plain plain evil.

I know, because I am and I do.

You can be pro-Israel and pro-Palestine and anti-terror.

I know, because I am.

Parents from all across the country have reached out to me in the past week asking if their kids are safe.

Thousands of worried parents who have been losing sleep as they see their children’s campuses rampaged by extremist organizations that openly celebrate and encourage terrorism.

Thousands of moms and dads who only want to make sure that their children are protected from harm.

To all those parents, I reply:

No. Your children are not safe.

Because, as a professor, I can tell you that universities across the country would rather appease pro-terror campus coalitions than care for their Jewish students.

Because, as a professor, I can tell you that the presidents of universities all across the U.S. are more concerned with getting bad press than with getting your children home safely.

What sort of education is your child getting at a place that refuses to condemn terror-sympathizing organizations and allows them to roam freely on campus?

What sort of education is your child getting at a place that gives a platform and a mix to organizations that celebrate the execution of infants in their cribs?

The raping of teenagers?

The kidnapping of toddlers?

The moral and intellectual bankruptcy of universities throughout the country is now undeniable.

But I know that if we all work together we can make a real difference.

This is not about me. I'm not some leader. I'm just a dad.

I'm just a dad who is scared and who is willing to put EVERYTHING on the line to protect his children.

Many of you have reached out in the past days, and your messages have brought me immense light into a very dark time.

I am so extremely inspired by the stories people have been sending me.

People are telling me about the committees they've formed and the PTAs they've joined and the politicians they've called and TV and radio shows to which they have called-in, demanding that their voice be heard.

People have written to me about stopping their annual donations to their alma mater until it takes a clear stance against pure evil.

Until it takes a clear stance against those who celebrate pure evil.

If you want to get in touch and let me know about all that you have, are, and will be doing at your job, school, alma mater, neighborhood, and so forth, please email me at:

shaidavidai2023@gmail.com (mailto:shaidavidai2023@gmail.com)

Please help me spread this message.

PLEASE SHARE THIS WITH AS MANY PEOPLE AS YOU CAN

One more thing — If you have read thus far, I imagine that it must be because you are someone who cares deeply about this.

So I have a small request:

If every person who read thus far personally sent this to at least 10 of their friends RIGHT NOW and asked those friends to send this to 10 of their friends, I know that we will be able to make a big difference in the world. I truly do.

(and if I’m wrong well, hey at least we will all know that in this time of crisis we did everything that we could).

I know it’s weird, but can I please ask you to email this to all your friends and post it on all your social media profiles?

I really just want the message to get through.

Thank you!

Bruce Howitt

Bhhowitt@gmail.com

If you believe in God, any version of God, go consult with that divinity and ask if you are supposed to be getting drunk on hate and celebrating its glory for yourself and others.

If your God says “yes”, you got a wrong number.

If you do not believe in God, consult your ethical principals and check in to see if this behavior should be encouraged and celebrated or stood up to and halted. Again, if you come up with an endorsement of this hate-based insanity, you are listening to your lower self, not to guidance that lifts us above blood rut.

And blood rut it is.

IF the slaughter in Gaza reported by the press is accurate (and everything needs to be verified, or haven’t you noticed that?) it is horrific and evil. The October 7 attack was horrific and evil.

Taking, killing, holding hostages is horrific and evil.

They do not serve you or me and they do not serve either the Israelis’ or the Palestinians. They serve the Malthusian Would-Be Masters, and only the Malthusian Would-Be Masters.

Unless you are wholeheartedly preparing for, encouraging and hoping for a holocaust of someone (and, of course, you assume it will be BY you and yours, not OF you and yours), stop accepting, abetting, supporting, rationalizing and mollifying the dangerous radicalized children “supporting” Hamas.

Our government does a lot of things wrong, but when they labeled Hamas as a terrorist organization, they certainly got that right.

Any organization that pays people and their families, supporting them as heroes, when they strap on a suicide vest loaded with explosives and nails and send them out into a crowd of people is a terrible, terrible organization, terrorists, indeed.

They are not heroes. They are murderers.

Supporting, condoning, pardoning, rationalizing them and their destructive, divisive and vile supporters and their actions, is an act of social destruction.

Look, I have been in plenty of protests against segregation, the War in Vietnam, etc. What is going on now is not demonstration. It is a dispersed Intifada.

Is that what you want? Is that what you intend to support?

Dear God, I hope not!

Speak out. Tell others that what is going on, what is being said, what is being supported is shameful and disgusting.

Help that hatred and destruction slink back into the bleak, dank hole where it lives. And block the hold it emerges through with your adherence to publicly spoken truth and ethics.