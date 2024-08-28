Tom Haviland Talks to Embalmers and They Tell Him About Clots. Big, White, Rubbery Post mRNA Clots. Listen, Share, End mRNA Jabs.
I had the pleasure of two conversations with retired Air Force Major Tom Haviland. He asks great questions and is fearless in spreading the answers. If you are a jab proponent, you won't be happy.
Well, now you know several things that you may have suspected before, but you can be quite sure of:
Retired Major Tom Haviland is brilliant, articulate, diligent and fearless. And he’s got a lovely personality
Embalmers who prepare the deceased for funerals and burial are seeing profound and highly disturbing changes in the contents of the human body after death
Large, white, fibrous and highly anomalous clots are being reported in every country where inquiries have been made by Major Haviland
Embalmers’ professional organizations participate in suppressing the frank, open and data-based assessment and discussion of these changes
These changes coincide with the widespread deployment of mRNA and DNA COVID-19 injections and subsequent booster shots
Thoracic and other surgeons are seeing these clots in the living in catheterization labs and elsewhere
Surgeons and catheterization personnel are discouraged from discussing these findings
In fact, there is a curtain of silence broken only by a few courageous individuals about the disastrous changes to blood and bodies brought about by the use of bioweapons disguised as health measures.
“Depopulation, anyone? Perhaps some Malthusian Management with a bit of a cancer epidemic thrown in in for some extra wealth transfer pleasure for you?”, asks the vax pimp. “Why, yes, thank you”, says the Globalist John, settling in for a lap dance by a well-turned out journalist who knows how to give great lip service to the truth, just the way the Globalist has made clear that he likes it done. “I’d like to see some excess mortality statistics and the latest fertility decline charts while this talented, er, word smith, recites the ‘Build Back Better, Baby, Blues’ in my ear. I find that it really increases that delicious power-based frisson, don’t you know.”
It is, happily, and tragically, becoming more and more impossible to make the big lie work: mRNA jabs kill. That is, after all, what they are intended to do. That is what a bioweapon is built to do.
There is nothing in this evil plan that has not originated in, been planned by, been implemented by and been carried out under the direct supervision of one agency of the United Nations or another.
If you ever needed a reason to put your strength behind the #ExitUN movement, the reality of what Major Haviland’s fine research has brought out should be that reason. The Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle will get us out of the UN Death Machine IF we guarantee its passage by our [peaceful, legal] uproar. And that means each of us needs to be a part of that uproar.
Roar by taking the 10 Million Patriot Challenge here, https://PreventGenocide2030.org now. It’s quick, it’s simple and, unlike taking deadly jabs - or giving them, it is lifesaving.
Click on the Belly of the Beast
to take the 10 Million Patriot Challenge and get the US out of the UN. Now would be a good time.
Good evening Dr. Rima and thank you for continuing to educate the public. This might be a little off topic from your most recent Post regarding the mRNA shots, but I read an awful lot and I have not heard anyone pointing out an observation that I made revolving around the Trump “Murder Attempt” which you recently wrote an Article about soon after it happened. According to reports, Trump has taken to reading a Poem/Story about a Snake and a Stupid Woman, and I noticed that the 2 streaks of blood sort of emerging from his mouth could be said to resemble the Snake he keeps bringing up…… It is all very interesting.
