Well, now you know several things that you may have suspected before, but you can be quite sure of:

Retired Major Tom Haviland is brilliant, articulate, diligent and fearless. And he’s got a lovely personality Embalmers who prepare the deceased for funerals and burial are seeing profound and highly disturbing changes in the contents of the human body after death Large, white, fibrous and highly anomalous clots are being reported in every country where inquiries have been made by Major Haviland Embalmers’ professional organizations participate in suppressing the frank, open and data-based assessment and discussion of these changes These changes coincide with the widespread deployment of mRNA and DNA COVID-19 injections and subsequent booster shots Thoracic and other surgeons are seeing these clots in the living in catheterization labs and elsewhere Surgeons and catheterization personnel are discouraged from discussing these findings

In fact, there is a curtain of silence broken only by a few courageous individuals about the disastrous changes to blood and bodies brought about by the use of bioweapons disguised as health measures.

“Depopulation, anyone? Perhaps some Malthusian Management with a bit of a cancer epidemic thrown in in for some extra wealth transfer pleasure for you?”, asks the vax pimp. “Why, yes, thank you”, says the Globalist John, settling in for a lap dance by a well-turned out journalist who knows how to give great lip service to the truth, just the way the Globalist has made clear that he likes it done. “I’d like to see some excess mortality statistics and the latest fertility decline charts while this talented, er, word smith, recites the ‘Build Back Better, Baby, Blues’ in my ear. I find that it really increases that delicious power-based frisson, don’t you know.”

It is, happily, and tragically, becoming more and more impossible to make the big lie work: mRNA jabs kill. That is, after all, what they are intended to do. That is what a bioweapon is built to do.

There is nothing in this evil plan that has not originated in, been planned by, been implemented by and been carried out under the direct supervision of one agency of the United Nations or another.

If you ever needed a reason to put your strength behind the #ExitUN movement, the reality of what Major Haviland’s fine research has brought out should be that reason. The Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle will get us out of the UN Death Machine IF we guarantee its passage by our [peaceful, legal] uproar. And that means each of us needs to be a part of that uproar.

