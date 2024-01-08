Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with Rima’s Substack Start a Substack

Top Reasons The US Should Leave UN/WHO/Etc.

Support the Disengage Entirely From the UN Debacle Act here:

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

Remember to share this link with everyone you can reach and to urge them to take action, too!

https://PreventGenocide2030.org for the US

https://PreventGenocide2030.org/Canada for Canadians to Support the Parliamentary Petition to Exit UN/WHO/Etc.

Visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org and click “Country” for more National Actions



Share this opportunity with everyone you can reach to build the necessary political pressure to force politicians to do what is good for US, this time. The UN and its subsidiary organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), have decided to alter humanity and human civilization to their liking. Do you think you will like it?

Let’s get out now!

Top 8 Reasons to Get Out of UN Now:

1. The UN’s AGENDA 2030 Requires the Destruction of All Rights, Population Reduction and Permanent Dependence on the State for Everything. Governance will be through the established UN structures which have already been put in place.

The UN created and vigorously supports Agenda 2030, a lofty-sounding program actually designed to destroy all human rights including parental, property, informed consent and all other personal autonomy, overturning all human institutions and creating absolute dependence on the State. Agenda 21 was adopted by all UN 178 Member Nations at the Rio Summit, 1992 and modified to Agenda 2030 on September 15, 2015 by the UN General Assembly when all 193 member states adopted it.

Agenda 2030, interwoven with “The Great Reset”, is an intricate and comprehensive system of total control of all resources, distribution, travel, education, health, food, medicine, property and production as people are woven into the Internet of Bodies.

Through a vast network of organizations and experts, every aspect of human society is being redesigned to function under State control serving industrial, corporate and financial “stakeholders” while our needs, wishes and beliefs are totally ignored by the self-appointed arbiters of every aspect of our lives, including our survival, since Agenda 2030 calls for a vast reduction in population.

The UN has partnered closely with the World Economic Forum to accelerate and solidify the “achievement” of the Agenda 2030 “sustainability development goals” by the deadline of 2030.

An immense, globally dispersed, deeply entwined, corrupt and corrupting organization has been created which penetrates every aspect of social organization and government. This deeply embedded system, supposedly created for the upliftment of humanity, is ready to serve as the totalitarian tool for the complete control of every part of human and animal life under Agenda 2030 and ancillary organizational structures like the International Health Regulations and the coming “Pandemic Preparedness and Response Treaty/Framework Accord”, “Comprehensive Sexuality Education”, OneHealth, etc.

The UN’s Organizational Chart shows the carefully structured and globally-sited control established by the UN in education, population, parental rights, legislation, justice, children, women, environment, trade, finance, health, agriculture, labor, military, science, culture, atomic power, telecommunications, aviation, public health and policy, manufacture, transportation, trade, industrial development, narcotics, refugees, immigration, property rights, and much more.

As the restrictions and limitations which support Agenda 2030 are put in place, this enormous organizational control system, already universally installed, will finish its acquisition of absolute power over life and death.

2. US and UN Systems of Government are Utterly Incompatible and are Mutually Exclusive.

The US System memorializes and supports our God-given rights which cannot be overruled or cancelled, as recognized in the U.S. Declaration of Independence, 1776.

The UN System grants – and can cancel – rights as it sees fit. God is neither recognized nor mentioned. Rights granted by the UN government can be canceled “by law.” In the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, 1966, the UN lists the rights it recognizes and then states it can abolish them at its convenience “by law”.

When rights exist at the pleasure of the State, there are no rights since the State can decide that they will abolish those rights at any moment.

The US System is compatible with free men and women who control the Government. The UN System is compatible with serfs who are controlled by the Government.

3. The US Constitutions Guarantees Americans the Right to Keep and Bear Arms. The UN is strongly opposed to this and wants to cancel the Second Amendment.

The UN has consistently sought to ban private ownership of weapons. In 1995, it published Our Global Neighborhood, calling for “the disarming of civilians.”

If ratified by the US, The UN Arms Trade Treaty (adopted by the UN in 2013) would cancel our right to keep and bear arms and disarm Americans. This Treaty was signed by the U.S. in 2013 but has not yet ratified by the U.S. Senate although under Agenda 2030, ownership of guns, like automobiles, land and private homes, will be banned, creating an expedient end-run around the US Constitution, including the 2nd Amendment.

4. The UN is a Lawless Organization whose Charter (Article 2) Prohibits It from Attempting to Interfere With, and Control, the US. It violates its Article 2 prohibition frequently.

Article 2 of the UN Charter states: “Nothing contained in the present Charter shall authorize the United Nations to intervene in matters which are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of any state [nation]….”. Nonetheless, the UN violates that restriction each time it interferes with and controls US decision making. For example, it violated its Article 2 limitations when it forced U.S. citizens to cancel plans to mine gold in Montana. It violated Article 2 by opposing and targeting U.S. law that permits capital punishment. The UN attempts to intervene in US law when it condemns the U.S. Border Patrol for its lawful efforts to bar entry of illegal immigrants. Puerto Rico’s position as a protectorate is an entirely domestic matter. Although the people of Puerto Rico have repeatedly made it clear that they do not reject their position as a protectorate of the US, the UN continues to urge its independence from the United States.

Article 25 of the UN Charter overrides US Constitution and violates the principles and rights inherent in American sovereignty. All US officials, whether elected or appointed, swear an Oath of Office which says, “I, Name, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.” That is incompatible with Article 25 of the UN Charter which states, “The Members of the United Nations agree to accept and carry out the decisions of the Security Council in accordance with the present Charter.” while the President of the US swears an Oath of Office which says, "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

No President, Member of Congress or other official of the US government at any level can lawfully permit Article 25 to dictate U.S. policy. However, most of America’s elected officials incorrectly believe we are obliged to deliver forces and arms when the UN calls for them.

5. Leadership and focus of the UN is Committed to the Destruction of Our Form of Government. Every UN Secretary-General Has Been Either a Communist, a Nazi or a Socialist

1945-46: Alger Hiss, Communist (United States), Convicted of perjury in 1950 and accused of spying for the Soviet Union

1946-53: Trygve Lie, Socialist (Norway)

1953-61: Dag Hammarskjold, Socialist (Sweden)

1962-71: U Thant, Socialist (Burma, now Myanmar)

1972-81: Kurt Waldheim, Nazi Socialist (Austria)

1982-91: Javier Perez de Cuellar, Socialist (Peru)

1992-96: Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Socialist (Egypt)

1997-06: Kofi Annan, Socialist (Ghana)

2007-16: Ban Ki-moon, Socialist (South Korea)

2017- Present: Antonio Guterres, Communist (Portugal)

6. US Presidents and Policy Makers have Transferred US Military Resources, Autonomy and Decision Making to the UN.

Articles 39-51 of the UN Charter authorized the UN to direct U.S. participation in the “undeclared,” “no-win” Korean War. Articles 52-54 of the UN Charter authorized creation of NATO and SEATO as UN “regional alliances,” which led to U.S. involvement in “undeclared,” “no-win” wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan.

The UN directed the Korean War (34,000 Americans killed and 92,000 wounded). This war has never officially ended.

Formed in 1954, SEATO directed the Vietnam War (47,000 Americans killed and 153,000 wounded). The Vietnam War could have been won repeatedly, but victory was prevented via restrictions from on high. This war marked the first defeat in our nation’s history.

The US Constitution requires an Act of Congress in order to declare war. Neither the Korean nor the Vietnam Wars were declared by an Act of Congress. US participation in these disastrous wars was directly due to US membership in the UN and SEATO and in contravention of the requirements of the US Constitution.

Established in 1949, NATO conducted the “undeclared,” “no-win” war in Afghanistan from August 2003 to December 2014 as the leader of a UN-mandated coalition of 50 nations, which included the United States, and which at its height had 130,000 troops.

7. UN Leaders Explicitly Oppose National Sovereignty, Favoring a UN-Led World Government Instead: Complicit US Leaders Support Ceding US Sovereignty to the UN

U Thant (1970): “Lenin’s ideals of peace are in line with the aims of the UN Charter.”

Boutros-Ghali (1992): “The time of absolute and exclusive sovereignty has passed. It’s time to rethink the question of sovereignty.”

Kofi Annan (2000): “There must be new forms of global governance and global rules.”

Antonio Guterres (2020) “In the twenty-first century, Governments are no longer the only political and power reality. And we need an effective multilateralism that can function as an instrument of global governance where it is needed…. Today’s multilateralism lacks scale, ambition and teeth. And some of the instruments that do have teeth, show little or no appetite to bite…. We need to give multilateralism the capacities to confront our challenges, not only to meet immediate needs, but to enable future generations to meet theirs. In an ever more interdependent world, national interests are not easily separated from the global good.”

Secretary of State Dean Acheson, 1949: “NATO is designed to fit precisely into the framework of the United Nations.”

Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, 1957: “I have never seen any proposal made for … world government or for world federation which could not be carried out either by the United Nations or under the United Nations Charter.”

State Department Official Richard N. Gardner, 1974: “In short, the house of world order will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down [via] an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece….”

Secretary of State Colin Powell, 2001: “When it comes to our role as a member of the Security Council, we obviously are bound by UN resolutions and we’re not trying to modify that.”

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 2009: “We get a lot of advice from the Council [on Foreign Relations], so this will mean I won’t have as far to go to be told what we should be doing and how we should think about the future.”

8. Disarmament for All — Except the United Nations.

In 1961, the U.S. State Department issued a 19-page booklet entitled “Freedom From War: The U.S. Program For General and Complete Disarmament in a Peaceful World.”

This document’s plan, never withdrawn, called for “progressive steps” leading to a UN-dominated new world order. It summarizes elements of this frightening plan as follows:

(a) “States would retain only those forces and non-nuclear armaments … required for maintaining internal order.”

(b) “The UN Peace Force, equipped with agreed types and quantities of armaments, would be fully functioning.”

(c) “The manufacture of armaments would be prohibited except for those of agreed types and quantities to be used by the UN Peace Force…. All other armaments would be destroyed or converted to peaceful purposes.”

(d) The peace-keeping capabilities of the UN would be sufficiently strong … as to assure peace … in a disarmed world.”

The Disengage Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645, S 3428) Must be Passed with a Super Majority to Override the Anticipated Veto.

Two matching bills before Congress will, when passed into law, remove the US from all UN constituent organizations and obligations. This bold and necessary act will allow the US to undo the pervasive, systemic and wide-spread damage caused by the multifocal insertion of the Agenda 2030 control system’s parts and pieces.

A US withdrawal from the destructive international system collectively known as the United Nations will encourage and embolden other nations which, like the US, have been delivered to the hands of those who would destroy national and personal sovereignty, playing God by remaking humanity in the image it prefers, rather than the biblical assurance that humanity is made in the image of God. Seeing the US step outside of the UN box will assist other nations to take the same step, allowing a new collaborative relationship to develop internationally.

The United Nations is not taking over the United States. What is occurring is that the United States is being delivered to the United Nations. This delivery must be stopped. And withdrawal from the United Nations and all associated organizations, agreements, treaties and obligations must be accomplished while there is still time to do so.

Support the Disengage Entirely From the UN Debacle Act here:

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

and share this opportunity with everyone you can reach to do the same.

Thanks to “Top 10 Reasons to Get US Out! of the UN,” by John F. McManus, August and September, 2019 JBS Bulletin. https://jbs.org/un/reasons/

Leave a comment

Share Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack