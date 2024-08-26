Trevor Loudon is a Man You MUST Listen To. Listen Here to Catalytic Conversations Emergency Podcast, Then Take Action
Trevor Loudon, originally from New Zealand, lives in the US and is trying hard to save it, and the rest of Western Civilization. It was a privilege to have him. Please listen and share.
Trevor Loudon has a lot to say about how, and why, we are losing our culture to the combined destruction of two different, but highly destructive political dominationist ideologies: Marxism and political Islam.
Please note: this is not about the religion of Islam. It is about the cultural and political imperative based on centralized total control and absolute thought control so that under neither imperative can deviation from revealed truth be tolerated.
Trevor takes us through a brilliant and thorough examination of what these systems mean for us and why they are incompatible with our civilization and the survival of humanity with inherent rights and freedom.
Connie Shields, my co-host for this edition of Catalytic Conversations, and I both thought we had been down pretty much every rabbit hole going and were not expecting to be either schooled or surprised. We were both, in the best possible way, leading to an expanded understanding of what we already had gathered and learned, and I am quite confident you will be, too.
Quick Review: Here are the Marxist goals of the Marxist-since-its-inception United Nations:
After all, when the uber rich go shopping, they want to get what they pay for, just like you and me. And John D. Rockefeller, Sr., Jr., David Rockefeller, the House of Rothchild and all of their friends and good buddies bought and paid for not only the great Marxist revolutions of the world and the rise of Nazi power in Europe but gifted the land to the UN for its headquarters in Rockefeller Center and shaped every aspect of its totalitarian program base and expansion.
They have, so far, been getting their money’s worth. It’s time to interfere with their investment in our destruction, don’t you think?
Once you have listened to Trevor Loudon, then it is time to help fix the problem, which is enormous. That means that it will take a lot of folks doing the lifting to fix this broken wagon.
And you can put your shoulder to the wheel
along with us here: https://PreventGenocide2030.org where you can take the 10 Million Patriot Challenge,
a quick and easy 6 step process to help get the US out of the UN.
It’s simple and quick, but if we fail to succeed, there will be few options left for humanity in any realm of endeavor.
As the old song says, “Where you gonna run to all on that day?”
How about we act now before there is nowhere to hide anymore?
Canada is not as COMMUNIST as he has portrayed. I seriously object to all of his comments about TC Douglas, John Diefenbaker and other Canadians who worked for the people. I suppose he also dislikes the fact that the Bank of Canada is Owned By the People of Canada. Damn Kiwi can stay home if he is coming to my country and knocking it. I could say a lot about how the Kiwi have accepted the COVID fiasco as well as Global Warming. Connie should have corrected him hard and in the nose!