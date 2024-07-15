Above you see a picture of the purported bullet wound to Former President Trump’s right ear following the purported assassination attempt by a purported lone gunman allegedly in the sites of the Secret Service [?]/Police [?] sharpshooter protecting [?] Former President Trump from threats like assassination-minded lone or multiple gunmen.

President Trump, however, is a man of such amazing talent that he is capable of defying the ordinarily unavoidable pull of gravity. For those who do not recall their elementary school science, the pull of gravity is, at least on the surface of the earth, downward.

The red circle indicates where the flow of blood from Trump’s alleged wound is defying the force of gravity. Having streaked across his face when he was in a crouch behind the podium, we see that his face, shirt and suit are free of blood which, considering the abundant vascularization of the region, is astounding. And here I am speaking as a physician. Generally, bullet wounds bleed. It’s part of what they do. And the more heavily vascularized a region is, the more heavily they bleed. Not only that, the blood is well known, throughout observational studies spanning the whole of mammalian history, to follow the dictates of gravity.

But wait, you may cry. “The pina, or auricle, as it is also named, may not be highly vascularized!”

Ah, but it is. Precisely where the purported bullet purportedly ripped through the purported earlobe of the actual Former President, we find, in Latin, the arteria auricularis posterior.

The blood supply to the external ear is presumably the same in formers Presidents and others. For those who like their anatomy in the vernacular, it is the posterior auricular artery. It comes off the external carotid artery, a vessel with a good deal of flow moving through it, so when the posterior auricular artery is cut or shot or opened in any way, it bleeds like a son of a bitch.

Here you see the open hand of Former President Trump after he grasps his newly purportedly shot right auricle. Note that not only is gravity being defied here (no blood running down), but so is anatomy (no blood).

But wait! Perhaps the abundant blood spurted from the wound when he was behind the podium under the pile of Secret Service make up artists agents who were protecting him from the sniper they forgot to shoot before he shot the Presidential Candidate under their protection.

Well, here is the hand of the allegedly shot man as he rises from his post shot crouch:

So unless there was a basin of water at the ready behind the podium and cloths to clean his hand, although no dressing was applied to the strange wound, again the candidate for President of the United States, under Secret Service protection has a blood-free hand which has clutched an abundantly bleeding wound which bleeds without visible blood.

If, it is true, the blood this man bleeds is invisible, my concern about it defying gravity so failing to appear to the naked eye may not be relevant.

Using Occam’s Razor, however, I believe that we are justified in assuming