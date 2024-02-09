When you chose the Lesser of Two Evils, you still wind up with evil. When you cnhoose Foolish, Flawed, it doesn’t get any better just because you bowed your head and helped to install an unqualified person.

Let me begin by saying that in my estimation, Biden and Trump are equally unacceptable Uniparty options. Kennedy has failed to speak squarely to the issues in a clear and courageous way. I see no one for whom I can, in good conscience, vote for President.

There have, however, been a lot of elections like that since I was turned 21 in 1964 and was old enough to vote. I saw the corruption and theater then and, frankly, I am not sure it has gotten worse, but it certainly has gotten more blatant.

Donald J. Trump wants me to trust him and thrust him back into the Oval Office. Some people, like Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, author of the Alexander Covid News, sub stack, which I read regularly, trust him passionately and express their support with vigor, gusto, capital letters and exclamation points. While I often agree with, and am always interested in, what Dr Alexander writes, I am astonished, perplexed and troubled when intelligent and insightful people want to give Trump a pass for what he did, and is still totally unrepentant about, and somehow, want to let him have at it again.

Trump has proven that he is either a witting or an unwitting tool of the worst forces alive and active on the planet. How does that get to be a job recommendation?

Dr. Alexander regards anyone who disagrees with his glowing and glorious assessment of Trump as a hater. I am not a hater - I am a doubter and an analyzer.

Those who understand that the “pandemic” was a long-planned and dastardly psyop, that the jabs are long-planned and dastardly bioweapons loosed on the world by the US Department of Defense in collusion with the global depopulationist enslavers, that the entire range of disasters resulting from unscientific and irrational “countermeasures” was designed to usher in the entire Agenda 2030 destruction of human values, virtues and lives and so on excuse Trump, who was at the helm of this crashing ship of state, with its beams stove in on the basis of a fraudulent theater of death and destrucdtion, that we are now, because of it, in the early stages of the world’s most successful holocaust (Dr. Rancourt says 17-20 million dead globally, Dr. Thorp says 500 million dead globally, the governments of the world say, “Oh, Look!” A Pandemic Treaty! Let’s go sign it!”) on his watch tell us the poor guy was misguided. Not his fault, they say. Fauci, Brix, Collins, Walaenski and the rest just misled him and Mike Pence, the bad VP, didn’t do a good job of being the COVID-Dude.



That is not how it works. Command is not about blaming everyone besides yourself. It is about accepting, and discharging properly, the responsibility entrusted to you. That’s your job. That’s why you get the valet, the rides in Air Force One, the advisors, the budget, the respect and the authority to do little things like launch a nuclear war, declare a health emergency, issue executive orders, and a couple of other little things like that.

If it goes well, as a politician you understand that someone else will try to take credit for it. If it goes poorly, they never saw you before. But the reality is that when you are the commander, and the President, who is the head of the executive branch of government IS also the Commander in Chief. That means that, like it or not, as it happens, whatever happens on your watch IS your responsibility.

You picked the people you listened to and if you got good information and made acceptable, or even good, decisions, then you get to carry that.

If, on the other hand, you did not have that skill set, the mother wit to know when you are being taken for a ride, then, sorry, but you get to carry that, too.

And if you do it wrong, as we have seen, you get to harm and kill huge numbers of us.

Once. I do not see how I can trust you NOT to do that again.

Sorry, Dr. Alexander [and others who are ready to overlook Trump’s little lapses like being the most pro-vaccine president in US history, colluding in the deployment of a deceptively presented bioweapon against his own people, participating in the globalist plot and more, so much more], but I find your confidence in someone whom, you confidently aver, was well-intentioned, misled, foolish, naive and gullible when entrusted with the leadership of a nuclear power and the decision-making around an alleged pandemic for which there was hysteria but no concrete evidence perplexing in the extreme.

Trump is utterly unrepentant about the things that we think were devastatingly harmful "mistakes" and into which you believe he mistakenly allowed himself to be bamboozled. He still maintains that he is responsible for “three beautiful vaccines” which he now acknowledges have some side effects that someone ought to look into some time. You know, the beautiful vaccines that 24% of Americans believe killed someone they know. Yeah, those beautiful vaccines.

As the leader of the band, it was his sworn duty to question, to probe, to evaluate data and to protect that which had been entrusted to him. If he was being duped, he is dupe-able. Do you want a demonstrably dupe-able person in the White House?

Priding himself on being able to run a country like a business (a failed and primitive understanding, but that's a discussion for another time), he failed to do what any good CEO would do: question, get better advice, investigate and seek alternative views to balance what he was being told by a deeply self-interested and demonstrably corrupt set of advisors who later admitted that they were actively lying to achieve their goals and making things up as it suited them (Brix, Fauci, Walenski, etc.)

That is a pretty damn poor track record for someone who wants our confidence and our vote.

But let’s look away from the glaring light of pandemic incompetence and the mayhem he encouraged and instituted because of it. Let’s turn our attention to some questions, both related and unrelated to the non-existent pandemic:

Where is his clear and well-articulated pledge to remove the US from the UN/WHO/Etc.? [By the way, when he withdrew the US from the WHO, it was a slight of hand, not a change of membership. Mike Pompeo was instructed to write the withdrawal letter. It has to be written by the Head of State, not the Secretary of State. But then Trump handed twice the annual US assessment of money to the WHO to Bill Gates’ Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunization (GOVI). one of the WHO major sponsors. If that isn’t twinkle toes bullshit, designed to confuse and distract, what would be?]

Where is his clear and well-articulated pledge to ban mRNA and DNA "Vaccines"? Where is the pledge, for that matter, to do what he promised to do, enlisting Bobby Kennedy Jr, to investigate all vaccines and find out if any were safe enough to be injected?

Where is his clear and well-articulated pledge to restore the absolute right of Informed Consent?

Where is his clear and well-articulated pledge to remove Comprehensive Sexuality Education from our schools?

Where is his clear and well-articulated pledge to ban transgender "treatment" for minors and to remove federal funds for mutilation of anyone?

Where is his clear and well-articulated pledge to reject the March 2023 UN Judicial Recommendations which eliminate the protected class of ‘children’ in favor of consent to anything at any age, decriminalizing pedophilia while never using the word?

Where is his clear and well-articulated pledge to reject abortion of viable infants (I am a supporter of reproductive rights, but infanticide is not abortion, and abortion is not infanticide)?

Where is his clear and well-articulated pledge to restore and protect parental rights?

Where is his clear and well-articulated pledge to root out organized child trafficking?

Where is his clear and well-articulated pledge to demand that the original requirements of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Act be fulfilled and biannual reports on vaccine safety be presented, and each new vaccine be safer than previous ones?

Where is his clear and well-articulated pledge to negotiate a settlement to the war in the Ukraine?

There are dozens of other, similar, unremarked-upon items of leadership and determination that glad handing and funder fondling do not address.

All I hear is bluster and a constant allusion to past luster. Neither seems to me to be a good argument for reinstatement as President.

I am not a hater. But I fear for my country and for the world, no matter who takes the silly seat.

However, there is a solution that we solve a great many problems with.

Biden and Trump are pawns of the Globalists. We MUST exit the UN/WHO and every organization and entity that they are involved with.

And, yes, that can happen. It does not matter for this vitally important point, which Sock Puppet in Charge sits in chair behind the desk in the Oval Office. What matters is that our roar of demand is so strong that they are forced to accede to our demand and get us out of the Death Machine. Our roar is concentrated and magnified here: https://PreventGenocide.2030.org.

And then share that link to take the Action there to support getting out of the Death Machine as if your life depended on it.

It does.

