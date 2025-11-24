Dr. Rima’s Guest Tuesday at 6 PM ET is William Simpson, who is seeking to save the world’s wild horses. Not unexpectedly the global elite want to cull the wild horses like the did in the slaughter of the Canadian Ostriches.

Join me Tuesday night on my weekly podcast, the Dr. Rima Truth Reports, live streamed on Rumble at PeopleForPeople2022.

William Simpson knows how wild horses reduce fire risk and support environmental integrity. Why are the government regulators determined to wipe them out? How is this related to the savage destruction of the research flock of ostriches in British Columbia? How is your health connected to horses you have never met? Join my co-host, Counsel Ralph Fucetola, and me Tuesday to find out!

That’s Rumble.com on the uncensored PeopleForPeople2022 channel. See you there!