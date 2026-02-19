If the video does not play, click here (You really do not want to skip this, I promise!)

Instead of racing insanely downhill toward destruction, you and I, and powerful heros like Dr. Joe Sansone, are charting a different course for us. Here is the latest fromDr. Sansone on his case in Florida to ban all mRNA technology.

I am proud and honored to tell you that he will be our guest when Dr. Rima Truth Reports presents Catalytic Conversations at 5-7 PM Eastern, live streamed on Rumble.

You do not want to miss our 2-hour conversation with Dr. Sansone!

Down to earth, erudite, funny, serious, brave and deeply thoughtful, Dr. Sansone is doing incredibly important work out of a deep sense that it is something we all can, and should, be doing, so he is.

Please subscribe to his substack, Mind Matters and Everything Else, and please support him.

Join us for a live stream this Saturday on Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022. Can’t be part of the live stream and chat? Catch it later!

Share

Then share.

And don’t forget to join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3), PreventGenocide2030.org/C3. Do it now and share the fact that you did.

Leave a comment

C3 is a membership organization: you decide what the membership fee you want to pay on a monthly basis is. I genuinely hope that in addition to providiing financial strength, you will get involved in building the solution that C3 offers. That’s what the weekly Members’ Only Fireside Chats with me are for. And they are doing just that!

Visit PreventGenocide2030.org/C3 to learn more and join us.

We are building a powerful machine for change here and you need to be part of it. So do your friends. Share this information with them.