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Dear Dr Rima Truth Reports Reader,

I am writing to invite you to join me in combatting the urgent threat we all face through the Globalists’ disastrous Agenda 2030/Great Reset/New World Order. We have a narrow window of opportunity remaining to stem the tide of destruction, enslavement and death. I believe that supporting the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) offers us the strongest likelihood of success.

No matter where in the world you live, your support for C 3 is vitally important. To eliminate globalist control, we must change the geopolitical playing field. It is essential to amend and pass a critically important bill now before the US Congress. That bill, properly amended, destroys the underpinnings of globalist dominance and control. This crucial step allows other countries to follow in restoring representative democracy, sovereignty, and freedom.

You are probably already aware that, right now, through cooperation with the UN’s “Sustainable Development Goals” your government is in the process of:

 Destroying your business

 Seizing your property

 Killing your family

 Destroying agriculture and real food

 Eliminating all farm animals and pets

 Implementing total surveillance

 Confining us to 15-minute cities

 Locking us in a “Digital Gulag”

 Controlling us with Social Credit Scores

 Assuring that “you will own nothing and be happy”

Policies affecting our health, education, farms, businesses, property, food supply,

parental rights and our personal freedoms are increasingly being shaped by global frameworks and regulatory systems that most of us have never heard of and certainly never voted for.

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That is why I joined the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3)(https://PreventGenocide2030.org/C3) and why I am inviting you to join me as a member. How much does membership cost? Whatever you decide your freedom is worth to you and you can afford.

C3 is a grassroots initiative of the Institute for Health Research (https://InHeRe.org), focused on derailing the tyrannical Globalist agenda. “Regulatory Capture” is the covert process by which the Globalists have hidden their system inside ours. For decades, Globalists have been carefully and stealthily using our justice, legal and administrative systems to assure we have neither rights nor voice in the world that they are creating. Regulatory Capture assures that what the Globalists have decided to do well in advance, will happen. They have slotted regulations, policies, laws, guidelines, practices and public-private partnerships in place to allow them to do what they want to do before we have had time to notice that they could.

Jean-Claude Juncker described the method plainly:

“We decide on something, put it out there, and wait to see what happens. If there’s no major outcry… then we continue, step by step, until there’s no turning back.” Jean-Claude Juncker, Prime Minister of Luxemburg 1195-2013, President of European Union 2014-2019

Through Regulatory Capture, the Globalists have hijacked our agencies and governments from top to bottom. C3 exists to derail the Globalist agenda and reverse Regulatory Capture.

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How do we do that?

1. Generate massive public awareness

2. Provide effective political pressure to end Regulatory Capture at every level

3. Carry out detailed review of all regulations and policies, discarding them if they

serve the Globalists and replacing them, so that our governments serve us, not

the Globalist “Destructocrats”.

We must generate the political power to ensure success and engage experienced policy experts, legal advisors and professional lobbyists to represent OUR interests. In order to protect our rights, we must mobilize the power to direct what governments, agencies and institutions do, assuring that it is in our best interest.

Right now, the US Congress has before it a critically important bill called The Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 (HR:1498/ S:669).

This Act must be amended so that ending Regulatory Capture is assured. Once this bill is passed and signed, it will create the vitally important political “space” for other nations to follow suit.

The battle for the survival of our societies, our sovereignty and our species rests on us to fight and win. Politicians may not care about our rights and, indeed, our very survival. We do.

That’s why C3 needs you. Click here for more information. Click here to join C3.

Share this letter with your Circle of Influence to generate impact quickly and efficiently.

C3 Members are invited to a weekly private Fireside Chat with Rima E. Laibow, MD, for planning and development plus educational briefings and strategy discussions. C3 membership fosters connection with a world-wide community of committed to defending freedom and sovereignty. Most importantly, C 3 brings people together who believe that protecting liberty requires informed, organized folks who are willing to take effective, lawful action.

Learn more and join the Council of Concerned Citizens here: https://PreventGenocide2030.org/C3

Remember: This is a battle where numbers count. Share this with everyone you can reach. The Globalist menace touches us all.

Yours in health and freedom,

Dr Rima

Rima E. Laibow, MD

Medical Director, Natural Solutions Foundation

Board Member, Institute for Health Research

PS: Where does the C3 Membership money go? Here’s my promise: not one penny goes into personal pockets. It pays for communications costs (internet, ink, phone, etc.), expertise like our own lobbyist and consultants to deliver expertise in areas where we need it but don’t have it and similar.

In fact, at the age of 82 I have gone back to work to pay my personal expenses rather than change my life practice of NEVER taking a single penny from this cause, to which I have devoted myself full time+ for 22 years. ALL of the money goes to ending the Globalist menace.

When you purchase things from our affiliates like US.Fullscript.com/Welcome/RLibow (professional quality supplements and nutrients), DrRima.Silverceuticals.com (outstanding nano silver products) or DrRima.Superpatch.com (Drug-Free Vibrotactic technology), that helps to support my work. But C3 gets every single penny gifted, donated and sent to it. That’s a promise.