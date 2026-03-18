Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

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Kenneth Allen Jr's avatar
Kenneth Allen Jr
1d

Hi everyone I believe in this cause; I am also deeply troubled by globalist murder and control. For example, I fired my clot shot pushing doctor because he's a murderer and liar! A good start.

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1 reply by Rima E Laibow MD
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1dEdited

Gee I hate to be a downer but doing anything through political means will be for naught. I can guarantee it. How many times does one need to be slapped in the face. The very system is faulty, it violates sovereignty. Adults are not children and don't need governing. It's time for people to wake up to this. We could be spending time instead on getting with others who will stop paying property taxes or stop paying interest on their loans or both. Sure it would have to be in great numbers and that' what we ought to be spending our time doing - gathering those numbers. All wars are bankers wars remember. But we have the capability to make them impotent. We also ought to be campaigning our family and friends to not go to war. It's insane that anyone would do that, kill people who have never done a thing to them and aren't even armed.

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3 replies by Rima E Laibow MD and others
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