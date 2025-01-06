Was Covid Created by EcoHealth Alliance (Peter Daszak)/DARPA and Delivered by Drones? Jon Fleetwood Makes a Compelling and Horrifying Case.
Are the swarms of drones above us laying the groundwork - or spraying the pathogen - for Propagandemic 2.0, (H5N1 Avian Flu)? Would governments do that to us? Well, yes, they would. Have they?
The following is a very disturbing, rather detailed piece of research and reporting. No reasonable person wants to believe what Jon Fleetwood’s data suggests may be true. Nonetheless, it is vitally important to look at the information and discern whether or not it could be accurate and then whether or not it is true.
We know that there were no excess deaths until the introduction of the jabs. We know that the numbers about cases of COVID-19 were based on preposterously inaccurate and inappropriate over-cycled PCR “tests” sold world-wide from 2017 onward, clearly preparing for the carefully orchestrated events which we lived through as a “Pandemic”.
We know that the supposed “miracle” of the deadly and wildly ill-advised Operation Warp Speed was a complete fraud since Moderna patented the genetic sequence of the spike protein in 2016 and the project was underway in various DoD agencies for at least a decade before the [non] novel virus “required” an “experimental” “vaccine” to “prevent” a “pandemic”.
What we need to know now was whether the orchestration had little or nothing to do with Wuhan and much or everything to do with the Pentagon acting on the orders of the United Nations global tyranny and its depopulation and enslavement agenda.
I get that the upper echelon of useful idiots will march in lockstep with their cabal masters doing anything asked, believing they too are elite and will be kept above the fray and reap the benefits of the NWO. (spoiler alert for them)
It's the grunts at the lower levels that do the dirty work of these sorts of ghoulish things that are a little hard to figure out. I'm not sure if they are totally clueless as to what they're doing, are brainwashed into believing they are doing something good, or they too are arrogant, believing they will be saved from enslavement or annihilation for their deeds. There are many reports from hospitals that doctors and nurses knew they were killing people and reports have said how many laughed about it. Loading drones with aerosol poisons is to harm/kill one's own family.
Although the cabal is deviously smart, they are idiots in some ways too, yet they must know that aerial dispersion knows no boundaries and will affect them too, so that would indicate there are antidotes to these things. Our mission is to discover what they are.
Yes! In conjuction with CIA/NIH/Moderna (singularity)