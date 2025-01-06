The following is a very disturbing, rather detailed piece of research and reporting. No reasonable person wants to believe what Jon Fleetwood’s data suggests may be true. Nonetheless, it is vitally important to look at the information and discern whether or not it could be accurate and then whether or not it is true.

We know that there were no excess deaths until the introduction of the jabs. We know that the numbers about cases of COVID-19 were based on preposterously inaccurate and inappropriate over-cycled PCR “tests” sold world-wide from 2017 onward, clearly preparing for the carefully orchestrated events which we lived through as a “Pandemic”.



We know that the supposed “miracle” of the deadly and wildly ill-advised Operation Warp Speed was a complete fraud since Moderna patented the genetic sequence of the spike protein in 2016 and the project was underway in various DoD agencies for at least a decade before the [non] novel virus “required” an “experimental” “vaccine” to “prevent” a “pandemic”.

What we need to know now was whether the orchestration had little or nothing to do with Wuhan and much or everything to do with the Pentagon acting on the orders of the United Nations global tyranny and its depopulation and enslavement agenda.

After you have read Jon Fleetwood’s piece, please do the following:

