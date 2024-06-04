Is nothing sacred? No, absolutely nothing. Everything is open, in my view, for examination and, if it deserves it, ridicule and mockery. Everything, as long as we still have the ability to think critically so that we not, emulating Winston Smith, wind us happy that “He had won. He loved Big Brother!”

My Swedish friend and colleague, Michael Zazzio, keeps me in memes and helps keep me up to date on EU developments. Mockery and derision are weapons in our hands and in our minds that touch our emotions (good), embolden us (good), enliven us (very good) and help us see the lies for what exactly hey are (REALLY Good!)

Until we are touched at our emotional core, nothing meaningful changes in our behavior. And art of all sorts, including satire and mockery, does just that. And laughter makes us more human than we were before we laughed because it enhances joy, a building, not a destroying, emotion.

Just as all wars are bankers’ wars, almost all art and certainly all humor, is, at one level or another, political.

Enjoy, and then take the action necessary to get the yolk off our necks, which, if you live in the US, is to demand that the US Congress pass (and override the veto against) the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/S: 3428) at PreventGenocide2030.org.

So share this post and all of the memes in it, and share the Action Item above as widely as you can