While Rainmaker’s cloud seeding, which ended on July 2, 2025, may not have directly precipitated the disaster of the Kerrville flood, since it appears that additional cloud seeding may have taken place over the next two days by municipal agencies, it seems to me that is was part of the proximal cause.

Whose weather is it, anyway? Whose sunlight is it anyway? Whose climate hoax is it, anyway?

The controlagarchs and destructocrats clearly believe it is theirs, because everything is theirs. If they can destroy the world profoundly enough, they can destroy us. Literally.

That is why it is so important to get the US out of the death machine known as the UN and then do the real work of disentangeling every one of their indisious control mechanisms from the US (that is what “getting the UN out of the US” means.) Go here, PreventGenocide2030.org, to do that right now and remember to share this publication and the PreventGenocide2030.org link with people you know to motivate them to take action, too.



This is what it looks like when the would-be Lords of Creation play with our world:

What follows is a firsthand account of a good hearted, faith motivated (and rescue-qualified) person who took it upon herself to journey with her equally qualified husband into the flood lands to deliver food and, while doing so, document the devastation:



I made an 800-mile round 2 day round trip driving from northeast Texas all through the Texas Hill Country to get to the river camp. My mission to deliver 126 pounds of donated butter was already prearranged before the massive and tragic flooding. The drive was rough. The flooding took place July 4, and I left at 5 a.m. July 5, Saturday. I took a physical map in case GPS signals were down in the hilly areas, and a life preserver in my SUV. The area marked on the map in green is where the Gualalupé flooded. The road area in pink was my route to and from the Hill Country.

My husband Tex Willis is a certified open river life-guard volunteering at church Camp Bandina in the Texas hill country south of Kerrville, for the past decade. He volunteers for four weeks, each week a different church group ranging from 300-450 folks. One group was trapped in for a day, but on the hill with one day of food left. The Medina River flood waters eventually went down on Saturday afternoon, and they were able to get out and I was able to get in for the food delivery for this week's group.

It was a very difficult drive on Saturday in the drenching rain, and coming back on Sunday through Kerrville and tiny hamlets, watching the search and rescue teams work along the Guadalupé River. I used to be a TEEKS / Texas A&M trained public information officer (PIO) and a first responder about 10 years ago. I previously covered swift water rescue events, including documenting the photography and evidence of the aftermath and victims. I have felt a little sullen and withdrawn since returning home, and I found it difficult to post the pictures I took of the work of these fine folks trying to help those who are suffering. As I looked through the images, you could see posted above I was amazed there were some shredded tree limbs in the shape of a cross with the first responders gathered underneath as a K9 team worked the debris field.

May God almighty continue to watch over the first responders, the military and their search and rescue efforts and be with the family members who are grieving or who are still not found their loved ones. Over the next few days, the efforts will unfortunately turn from "search and rescue" to "recovery and mitigation" in the catastrophe fields. My prayers and heartfelt sympathy goes out to all the family members of the victims, and those who are suffering because of this catastrophe. I praise God for the protection of those who are rescued and those whom are still attending camp this summer. In Jesus name, amen.

If anyone asked me for any advice, before I retired as a first responder, I found very useful teaching tools on EMERGENCY PREPARED for homes, schools, work and vacation spots at ready.gov.

I would suggest the following. Jesus Saves the souls, but also gives us wisdom to travel, prepare and vacation as safe as we can while enjoying the beauty of His world.

(1) If you live within 500 yards of a river, or going camping, please keep a life preserver near your exits.

(2) Also have an air horn to blow to alert neighbors for an evacuation.

(3) If you can, plan ahead and have tethered to your life preserver two items; (1) flashlight that will work in water, and (2) a 3 foot bungee cord with a carabiner on either end to tether yourself to a tree or a structure if you find yourself floating downstream, and you do find a tree and your arms get tired.

I believe President Trump and Texas Governor Abbott are slated to take a tour of the Kerrville area on Friday.

Pictures attached are the ones from my trip, and a couple snapshots from Tex and a preacher friend.

I should be back to my normal schedule next week.

in Him,

Chana Gail Trails Country

On the “What Could Possibly Go Wrong” side of the discussion, the answer is “Absolutely nothing, since the plan is to destroy the capacity of the planet to sustain its population in order to facilitate depopulation and the “need? for bio digital convergence (that is, transhumanism) for the “good” of a beleaguered humanity”

The only climate crisis we have is with lordlings and monsters playing with our planet. For example, the UK, with its insane plans to “dim the sun” to reverse global warming: UK Gov spends £50 m to dim sun to create slightly less beach weather – Iowa Climate Science Education

When I call the UN a Death Machine, I mean that literally and particularly. We still have a moment or two on humanity’s clock to protect our species. Will you pick up your freedom mouse and help? Visit PreventGenocide2030.org to learn more and take action. There’s really not much time left.