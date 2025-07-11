Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
4d

Corroboration of Theil and Rainmaker component.

Taken in context of multiple attacks including Lahaina, North Carolina, the Palisades etc.

To add some spice to the Texas flooding is Nicole Shanahans "whistleblower" allegations of

widespread malfaesance suggesting the retrofitting of commercial aircraft for chemtrailing

or whatever label it currently hides beneath.

International flooding events are now about as common as "protests" better known as insurgency and rioting.

The net result is calamity, confusion, death and disability. Just like mRNA quaxcines.

That Art of War is to counter and outwit the evil doers...

Lets go with that shall we?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard C. Skidmore's avatar
Richard C. Skidmore
4d

Can’t see photos GOOGLE says “No” try later. This is later, and the link still fails.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Rima E Laibow MD and others
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture