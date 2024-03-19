https://rumble.com/v4k9kbx-catalytic-conversations-31624-with-maggie-braun-joshua-lemmens-and-borje-me.html

Catalytic Conversations (Live, 5-7 PM Eastern, www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com, livestream on Rumble.com/PeopleForPeople2022) with hosts Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta), Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas) is a unique conversational opportunity for guests with deep knowledge to have deep discussions about the most important issues of our time. This block buster show brings Tribal member Joshua Lemmens, his associate Borje Melin and Municipal activist Maggie Braun along with Billy Te Kaheka from New Zealand, together to manifest the two-tiered activism paradigm (municipal and geopolitical) together in practical and meaningful terms.

That alone is worth the price of admission. BUT, WAIT! There’s MORE! Joshua Lemmens, a First Nation person, that is, one of those considered “indigenous” before you realize that the term is undefined by the UN and undefined in its United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP), understands that taking land from people who have been taught that they owned it and had rights to it and “giving” it to tribal councils (descendants of cultural structures that never believed they could own the land in the first place), is a recipe for utter disaster.

He has a better idea. Possibly a much, much, much better idea.

You need to listen to this interview.

And then, you need to tune into my other podcast, The Dr. Rima Truth Reports, Tuesday from 6-8 PM Eastern, also on www.PeopleForPeople.Ning.com, when Joshua and Borje will be back along with my co host, Counsel Ralph Fucetola, to dive even deeper into this topic of “what’s next after the UN is gotten rid of and we have to repair its massive damage and replace its corrupt structures with clean ones?”

Joshua may have evolved an answer. And the good news is that it is applicable for every society, everywhere since, as mentioned above, we are all indigenous.

Stunningly brilliant, staggeringly important.

