Ed Group, DC is a brilliant healer and an impressive innovator. He and I disagree on some things (for example, he is an advocate of the ancient ayurvedic practice of drinking one’s own urine, while I understand urine as a fluid filled with things the body wants to get rid of, so I advocate flushing it, not recycling it). None the less, I respect and admire him and, while I have some technical disagreements with him, I have always known him to be earnest, honest and fearless. These are qualities I admire greatly.

Dr Group and I share a great love for, and respect of, data, no matter where that data leads. So when Dr. Group says that his dual function Scanning Electron Microscope which also identifies the elements in what he is looking at, is identifying the toxins and particulates to which he alludes in the short clip below, I believe him.

Here is what one of those dual functions babies looks like:

By the way, I do not have one, but if you want to give me one for Christmas, let me know and I will be happy to provide my address!

Share

This preamble is to tell you that I, myself, have not seen the data to which he refers but, just as I am sharing this information with you because it is urgent that we know - and share- this reality, I am also sending off emails to Dr. Group and to another friend I respect greatly, Todd Callender, requesting the actual data to which Dr. Group refers so that I can understand it better at more depth.

I will share what I learn here, of course.

Leave a comment

Please read the substack below and share it widely. Exposing the Darkness is an outstanding publication which I strongly recommend for its fearless honesty and common-sense approach to insanity and lies (that is, the “science” we are enjoined so reverently to “trust”).

By the way, I have to add that every time I hear someone intone those toxic words, “TRUST THE SCIENCE!” (toxic because science should always be tested, but never trusted), I think of the attendants who soothingly assured the newly arrived inmates of various death centers first at AKTION 4 and then in the Concentration Camps to be happy and calm because they were going to have a nice shower and some nice, fresh, clean clothes after their long, hard and dirty travels.

After all, ”Trust the Science” and “Trust the Showers” are pretty much on a par when the people in charge of your body and what, and whom, you are supposed to trust are murderous Malthusian, psychopathic madmen and women, wouldn’t you say?”

The way I look at it, when someone sees how things tie together and tells you who did what to whom and why they did it, you can believe or not believe in this or that threat or plot or conclusion or pattern. But when the evidence sits under a scanning electron microscope and an element analyzer or in patents with intent to kill or in emails with intent to cover up creation and deployment of bioweapons, we are no longer looking at faith, hope, trust or belief. We are looking at evidence.

And that is what Dr. Group is telling us that he has. Let’s assume that he is as truthful here as he has always been. What does that mean?

It quite clearly means that the conspiracy to kill vast numbers of people is both real, well funded, well advanced and global. It means that the brilliant and dedicated work of people who have been ringing the alarm bells for a long time about the various components of the genocide have been pretty much on target all along.

Kudos, my friends.

But, much more important is the fact that hard science, science which can be replicated, challenged and evaluated can be appropriately used to undercut lies, falsehoods, manipulations, denials (especially denials of what is actually going on). It becomes a force for truth and awakening, no matter how much the predators and their minions try to make it go away.

It is our task to make meaning out of the world’s welter of data, but good data helps us make meaning out of the world. And when the evidence is compelling and repeatable, people can trust its meaning, not just its specifics.

And with that meaningful and active trust supported by reality, not fantasy/lies, they can take the decisive actions necessary to end the threats that the lies and threats support.

All of those lies have, in the situation in which we find ourselves now, have a single, common, source with a single common purpose: The source is the UN. The purpose is to destroy our nation states and their sovereignty, allowing total control of us so that we can, as a species, be literally wiped off the face of the earth.

Depopulation is for them, a noble and worthwhile goal and our species, homo sapiens, must be replaced (they actually say this!) by a bio digitally converged man/machine hybrid in which we are part of the hive mind cyborg. Not the masters, of course, just humanity in general.

What to do? You will find more detail at PreventGenocide2030.org, but here are the Cliff Notes:

1. Lean on Congress to pass the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 (HR:1498 / S:66) after it has been amended so that

2. The US can never again join an organization which has the capacity to become a world government (because if it can, it will) and

3. MOST IMPORTANT Require EVERY regulation, program, protocol, etc., at every level of government or organization to be examine and removed if it is UN-Compliant but conflicts with US Constitutional law.

More detail? You bet, and a lot of data, too. Visit PreventGenocide2030.org and, while you are there, consider making a generous donation to support our work. None of it sits behind a paywall, by the way, just as this stack does not and never will.

