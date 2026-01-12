On Wednesday, December 7, 2026, President Trump “withdrew the United States from 66 international organizations and treaties, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

In a presidential memorandum, Trump said it is “contrary to the interests of the United States to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to” the organizations, which also include groups geared toward education, economic development, cybersecurity and human rights issues, among others. He directed all executive departments and agencies to take steps to “effectuate the withdrawal” of the U.S. from the organizations as soon as possible.”

Thirty-one UN organizations and 35 [supposedly] non-UN organizations have been jettisoned, in addition to the ones Trump directed the US to withdraw from in his February 4, 2025, Executive Order No. 14199

. In that EO, Trump explicitly removed the US from further participation in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Secretary of State Marco Rubio was further directed to review all other US memberships international organizations by August 5, 2025 and report to the President by that date on his recommendations as to which memberships were contrary to US policy and interests.

In fact, we at PreventGenocide2030.org pressed the Secretary for a copy of his required report on August 5, 2025, but never received it. Apparently, like the mills of the Gods, those of the Department of State grind exceeding slow but it would appear that they grind exceeding fine.

While there is a good deal of justified celebratory talk about this bold and necessary move, such as the social media pean by Myron Ebell, chairman-elect, American Lands Council (Washington, DC),



“Break out the champagne. This is a great day for America.

President Trump at one stroke has removed the United States from a long list of harmful foreign entanglements, headlined by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Getting out of the UNFCCC is great news for Americans and can also be great news for people all over the world suffering from energy poverty policies if it hastens the collapse of the international climate racket.

President Trump deserves deafening applause for taking another bold move to advance American interests. Secretary Rubio and his team at the State Department should also be congratulated for doing such a thorough review of whether U.S. membership in every international organization and treaty is in the national interest. Credit is also due to all the brave groups and individuals that opposed the UNFCCC since it was first proposed at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992.

there is also a lot, and I do mean a LOT of misinformation rolling around about what has happened and what it means. And, frankly, once we get that cleared up, we can roll up our sleeves and set about doing the real work that this Executive Order opens up.

Now that we have removed billions of dollars from the UN coffers, and shaken it to its core, apparently, we have two jobs ahead. The first is to complete the total US withdrawal from that toxic organization and the second, far more difficult task is to do a Deep Legislative Detox, getting rid of the deeply embedded, literally deadly UN parasite which has accomplished regulatory capture. Getting the US out of the UN is necessary, but not sufficient. Getting the UN out of every cell of the US Body Politic is necessary and sufficient.

There’s a great deal of chatter going on about the Constitutionality of what Trump has done alleging that the President does not have the authority to withdraw from a treaty ratified by Congress (as treaties must be). While we can be quite certain that globalist-happy forces will bring this action to Court, here’s the way I see it:

The is not now, nor has there ever been, a treaty lawfully entered into by the United States and the United Nations or any body, organization, program, Framework or protocol associated with the United Nations. Nor can there ever be one.

Harry S. Truman deceived the Congress of the United States in 1945 by personally presenting the ADOPTION of the UN Charter, written by Alger Hiss, a highly probable Marxist Soviet agent, by the way, to the Senate as if it were a Treaty. He slimy-mouthed his presentation of it saying “…this is not a static treaty….” Um, there is no such thing as a “static treaty”, nor is there any such thing as a “moving treaty”. A treaty is an agreement between sovereign states (that is, countries, not corporations or clubs or associations or consortia) to bring their laws, codified in the US Constitution as changing the “supreme law of the land” into conformity on the issue the treaty is focused upon.

A relationship with any other type of entity cannot, by definition, usage and international law (see below) be a treaty. It can be a contract, an accord, a framework, a compact, but it is not a treaty. The Constitution is quite clear about how a treaty is ratified. It says nothing at all about how a treaty is nullified, broken, abrogated, abandoned.

Since, by definition, reinforced by the Vienna Conference on the Law of Treaties of the United Nations itself, and followed by the US Department of State, TREATIES ONLY CAN EXIST BETWEEN SOVEREIGN STATES, AND THE UNITED NATIONS IS AN ASSOCIATION, NOT A SOVEREIGN STATE, THERE IS, AND CAN NEVER BE, ANY SUCH THING AS A TREATY BETWEEN THE US (AND ANY OTHER COUNTRY) WITH THE UN OR ANY OF ITS ORGANIZATIONS.

So the bogus “ratification” of the UN charter by an 89/11 Senate vote was a nice bit of political theater and PR flimflam, pretty much like Truman’s “brave choice” to drop two nuclear weapons on Japan to “end the war” 2 weeks after the Emperor had sued for peace and agreed to Japan’s complete surrender, asking only that the Emperor not be charged with war crimes. Neither he horror of Hiroshima and Nagasaki,

nor the faux “ratification” were constitutionally sanctioned since nowhere does the “ratification” of membership in an organization which does not exist until the US joins it, as was the case with the UN in 1945, and nowhere is US membership in an organization the same as Constitutional permission to alter laws as the organization wishes. Thus, Truman’s unprecedented personal presentation and persuasive stumping speech for “ratification” was a piece of political side-show chicanery to “establish” and avowedly eugenicist and Marxist world control mechanism to move the undermining of the US Constitution and its consequent Rule of Law forward.

It is important to dissolve the gloss so carefully painted around the UN and examine its Marxist and eugenics roots and realities to understand what a brilliant and carefully conceived trick this was. The cataclysmic results, Agenda 2030, the Digital Gulag, One Health, 15 Minute Cities, Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Gender insanity, DIE, SMART everything and total surveillance, transhumanization and Bio-Digital Convergence, operationalized through total regulatory capture, were long laid and carefully actualized. False treaties have been repeatedly used to legitimize and make these assaults on sovereignty and liberty seem as if they are, in fact, the law of the land.

Because, after all, that is what a treaty does: two or more sovereign countries agree to alter their laws to bring them into conformity on a particular issue. That is why a treaty becomes “the supreme law of the land” which must be enforced in every Court of the land.

“This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.” US Constitution, Article VI, Clause 2



But such agreements cannot be concluded with any entity other than a sovereign state, making every “treaty” signed with any part or party to the United Nations structure (other than another fully sovereign state) at best bogus and at worst, fraudulent.

If you want more specifics on why the US is actually not a member of the UN and, in fact, never has been, the case is laid out clearly in this Legal Memo.

In brief, then, the US, which has never fulfilled the UN Charter requirement of depositing a Document of Ratification with the US Department of State Repository (because, we believe, there was never a valid “Ratification” of the UN Charter, nor could there be) is not actually a member of the Country Club (that is, merely a club of countries) known as the’ United Nations’ and has no treaty obligations with it or any of its parts and pieces.

So, OK, Trump has pulled us out of approximately 35 UN organizations, including the recent 31) and an equal number of similar organizations as well, for a welcome total of 70 international organizations.

And some might say, “Well and Good! Job well done!” and move on.

But that’s where things get tricky.

You see, even if we withdraw from the UN entirely tomorrow (and I truly hope we do!), unless we end the nearly total

that has been carefully accomplished over the last 80 years of its supposedly benign influence, reaching into, quite literally, every aspect of our lives), the forward march to utter destruction of the US and its sovereign existence, as well as every right you ever thought you had, will continue. The programs, protocols, policies, “Sustainable” [sic] “Development” [sic] “Goals” [sic], public-private partnerships, guidelines and mandates (yes, mandates), that have been so carefully infiltrated into every town, city, county, State, Department, Council and Authority must be removed as clearly and surgically as Trump just severed our ties with the 66 organizations in his January 7, 2026 Executive Order.

These regulations are the spawn of the UN parasite and our survival as a country free of globalist destruction depends, quite literally, on a successful Deep Legislative Detox.

