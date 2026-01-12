Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
4d

"Harry S. Truman deceived the Congress of the United States in 1945 by personally presenting the ADOPTION of the UN Charter, written by Alger Hiss, a highly probable Marxist Soviet agent, by the way, to the Senate as if it were a Treaty." 1) HST was a 33rd degree Mason. 2) AH (like the corporal, a socialist) was prosecuted by R. Nixon - part of the reason they had it in for Nixon.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Fiddle Witch's avatar
Fiddle Witch
4d

I'm told the only countries/corporations allowed in UN MUST BE BANKRUPT, which the US is since 1933(?) THis chap explains how the global financial ponzi scheme fits into the bigger corrupt and disgusting plan: https://lvfree.me/gfd/?i=205397&n=Laurie+Fisher simondixon.com . . . would be an interesting interviewee.

Good healing to you Dr. Rima, teeth and gums are so very important, I hope all repairs well for you.

Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rima E Laibow MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture