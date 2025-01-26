Whoa, Baby! Does Canada Have ANOTHER Pol Who Wants Out of the UN?
Michael Clark, a relative unknown, has thrown his hat into the ring to be the new Liberal Party Leader after Trudeau. He's apologizing to Canada for the Liberal agenda
Maxime Bernier (PPC) and Michael Clark (Liberal) are both anti-globalist. Could this be the start of something great?
Read Connie Shield’s Unlock Alberta’s substack and watch the video. Yes, there are some things I disagree with strongly in Clark’s position, and, yes, he may be a stalking horse for something else, but maybe, just maybe, he represents a return to sanity.
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a paywall-free publication. To receive new posts and support my work, set up a free account at https://us.fullscript.com/welcome/rlaibow for discounted access to my complete dispensary
He wants Christian values to be at the center of his country [supposedly] again. As a US person with a strong commitment to a First Amendment government, that is a problem for me, and I believe in reproductive rights and freedom for women, but, hey, he makes a lot of sense on other issues.
Canadian or not, a reasonable person saying reasonable things as a candidate for anything is worth watching!
Malaysia is considering pulling out too.
Dr. Rima, I suspect that you are correct about Mr. Clark. He is trying, however, (or so it would appear) to transform the Liberal party from within, and the problem with that is the party is loaded with WEF Young Global Leaders,—and we all know what that means—which makes any substantive change unlikely at best. Nevertheless, he does at least represent a glimmer of hope here, even if a very dim one, which is a lot more than could be reasonably said of any of the other contenders. Unfortunately, he has little chance against the frontrunners Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland.