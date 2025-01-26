Maxime Bernier (PPC) and Michael Clark (Liberal) are both anti-globalist. Could this be the start of something great?

Read Connie Shield’s Unlock Alberta’s substack and watch the video. Yes, there are some things I disagree with strongly in Clark’s position, and, yes, he may be a stalking horse for something else, but maybe, just maybe, he represents a return to sanity.

He wants Christian values to be at the center of his country [supposedly] again. As a US person with a strong commitment to a First Amendment government, that is a problem for me, and I believe in reproductive rights and freedom for women, but, hey, he makes a lot of sense on other issues.

Canadian or not, a reasonable person saying reasonable things as a candidate for anything is worth watching!