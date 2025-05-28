It was my great pleasure last Saturday and today to host two brave, outspoken and very divergent Jewish holocaust survivors. I know them both, respect them both and know that Sami Steigmann supports the actions in Gaza as necessary and correct, supports Zionism and sees Israel in a war against Hamas, not against the Palestinians. Vera Shirav sees the actions in Gaza as a vile act of genocide carried by the evil force of Zionism.

Sami does not see Israel as an apartheid state while Vera does.

Both speak with depth and passion and must be heard.

We have had amazing conversations, my co-hosts and I (Connie Shields and Deborah Boehm on Catalytic Conversations and Ralph Fucetola on Dr Rima Truth Reports) but this may have been the most fascinating, contentious and respectful conversation we have ever had.



Sami lectures to young people around the world for love and learning from the Holocaust so that it never happens again. Vera writes, lectures, and created the 5-hour documentary, Never Again Is Now Global on how Germany came to be a Holocaust perpetrator nation and how the same techniques are being used to divide and destroy us today.

In a time when no one is allowed to offend and dissent is conflated with hatred, when polarization and disrespect are the sad norms of our society, it is not only important to bring divergent opinions and voices to a shared podium, it is essential to retain the capacity to actually hear, modify positions, learn and evolve in our understanding.

Censorship, including political correctness and concept avoidance in the name of conflict avoidance, renders us easier to manipulate and control. Vigorous debate and respectful disagreement are essential to freedom, thus explaining why they have been nearly extinguished via careful social engineering.

But not on my watch, and most certainly not on any of my platforms!

Please listen to these podcasts, each about 2 hours long, and comment below to continue the discussion.

Note: my position is different from Sami’s or Vera’s since I believe that the hatred and bloodshed is carefully engineered to serve the Malthusian Management schemes of the globalists and must be seen in that context in order to find a path to healing and to ejecting the globalists from their control seats.

That means leaving the UN and all of its agencies immediately. Please visit PreventGenocide2030.org and take the Action Items there:

1. Tell the Senate to oppose Casey Means as Surgeon General (she’s a bio digital surveillance cheerleader)

2. Tell Secretary RFK, Jr, to remove all vestiges of WHO control from HHS, the second largest agency in the United States or we have not really left WHO at all!

3. Tell Congress to pass the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 immediately

And then share PreventGenocide2030.org with everyone you can reach.

