Happy Days! We're Doing the Donation Happy Dance! Stripe is Finally Making It Easy to Support the Dr Rima Truth Reports.
This substack and PreventGenocide2030.org work hand in glove. Supporting us here supports us there - and we really need your support. So, Let's Dance!
NO PAYWALL, EVER! We Promise!
Life-Saving Information Should Be Free for Everyone!
These two people in the video above are strangers to each other. They have never danced together before, but they both know the moves, both want the same thing and are both hearing, feeling, sensing, “reading” each other perfectly so what they can do together is astonishing.
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a paywall-free, reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Thank you!
That’s pretty much how it is with us, isn’t it? You and I both know that humanity is under severe threat of extinction by an enemy, a literal enemy, operating on different rules than the Golden Rule that sane and decent people from every culture try to live by:
They follow the Leaden Rule:
Their weapons are large, glossy international organizations
with a lot of bits and pieces
reaching deeply into social structure, governance, finance and control
with serious plans to control every aspect of life and activity on this plane
and a lot of global partners expanding ever more rapidly into positions of control
using an overwhelming array of organizations, agencies and systems
including, but by no means limited to,
UN - United Nations Secretariat
UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
UNCTAD - United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
UNEP - United Nations Environment Programme
UNFPA - United Nations Population Fund
UNRWA - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine
UNU - United Nations University
WFP - World Food Program
UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
UN-Habitat - United Nations Human Settlements Program
OCHA - Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
ITC - International Trade Centre
UNOPS - United Nations Office for Project Services
ILO - International Labour Organization
FAO - Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
UNESCO - United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization
ICAO - International Civil Aviation Organization
WHO - World Health Organization
WB - World Bank Group
IMF - International Monetary Fund
UPU - Universal Postal Union
ITU - International Telecommunication Union
WMO - World Meteorological Organization
IMO - International Maritime Organization
WIPO - World Intellectual Property Organization
IFAD - International Fund for Agricultural Development
UNIDO - United Nations Industrial Development Organization
UN Tourism (previously WTO, World Tourism Organization)
CTBTO Preparatory Commission - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization
IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency
IOM - International Organization for Migration
OPCW - Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
WTO - World Trade Organization
with plans for your body
and your extinction
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a reader-supported publication without a paywall. Please support our work with a free or paid subscription and share this with your colleagues and friends.
We understand well that the globalists who have been planning the total control of us and all resources have laid their plans well and, using the UN and friends under the guise of peace and freedom and truth and justice, have been preparing to depopulate the planet and enslave the few remaining humans they choose to keep, for whatever reason they do so, doing unto us before we can do anything to them.
Or not. How about not? How about we pressure the US to leave the UN (which the current administration is already making steps to accomplish) and then, critically importantly, get every control aspect carefully insinuated into each and every aspect of our society, nearly without exception, out of the US?
For the first time in 80 years, this is a very real and very achievable goal. IF we act now and do it correctly so that not only are we out of the UN, but the UN is not inside every part of us. That is why PreventGenocide2030.org, our cooperating website. exists.
Through it, we can pressure, persuade, promote and present the truth about the genocidal programs we must eliminate if we are to preserve the Rule of Constitutional Law and the liberties that our Founding Documents assure us are our right.
But that takes funds and, until now, the many subscribers to this substack, the audiences of our exceptional podcasts, the Dr. Rima Truth Reports and Catalytic Conversations (both available on Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022) were blocked from the easy, convenient and simple use of gifts and subscriptions here on substack.
That has changed.
After months (yes, months) of our account here being under review, we now have a Stipe option for you to become a paid subscriber, make a onetime donation or become a Founder. The choice is yours. And I really, really hope that you will make that choice.
I also really, really hope that you will reach out to your Circle of Influence and ask them to join you in becoming subscribers or donors to the work that we are doing to preserve, protect and defend each and every one of us from the dire consequences of the unthinkable: the triumph of the Death Machine known as the United Nations.
If you would prefer to donate without using Stripe, you can do that here:
Donations made directly through DONATE pg4 - Prevent Genocide 2030 may be tax exempt.
So, let’s kick up our heels and celebrate that Substack and Stripe just made it easier for us to accomplish our goal of derailing the disastrous globalist agenda together!
And thanks for your generous support.
you do know carney is very deep in with stripe right?!
Yay for you. I gave up trying to deal with Stripe. Love the stack today. ❤️