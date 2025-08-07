NO PAYWALL, EVER! We Promise!

These two people in the video above are strangers to each other. They have never danced together before, but they both know the moves, both want the same thing and are both hearing, feeling, sensing, “reading” each other perfectly so what they can do together is astonishing.

That’s pretty much how it is with us, isn’t it? You and I both know that humanity is under severe threat of extinction by an enemy, a literal enemy, operating on different rules than the Golden Rule that sane and decent people from every culture try to live by:

They follow the Leaden Rule:

Their weapons are large, glossy international organizations

with a lot of bits and pieces

reaching deeply into social structure, governance, finance and control

with serious plans to control every aspect of life and activity on this plane

and a lot of global partners expanding ever more rapidly into positions of control

using an overwhelming array of organizations, agencies and systems

including, but by no means limited to,

WTO - World Trade Organization with plans for your body and your extinction We understand well that the globalists who have been planning the total control of us and all resources have laid their plans well and, using the UN and friends under the guise of peace and freedom and truth and justice, have been preparing to depopulate the planet and enslave the few remaining humans they choose to keep, for whatever reason they do so, doing unto us before we can do anything to them.

Or not. How about not? How about we pressure the US to leave the UN (which the current administration is already making steps to accomplish) and then, critically importantly, get every control aspect carefully insinuated into each and every aspect of our society, nearly without exception, out of the US?

For the first time in 80 years, this is a very real and very achievable goal. IF we act now and do it correctly so that not only are we out of the UN, but the UN is not inside every part of us. That is why PreventGenocide2030.org, our cooperating website. exists.

Through it, we can pressure, persuade, promote and present the truth about the genocidal programs we must eliminate if we are to preserve the Rule of Constitutional Law and the liberties that our Founding Documents assure us are our right.

But that takes funds and, until now, the many subscribers to this substack, the audiences of our exceptional podcasts, the Dr. Rima Truth Reports and Catalytic Conversations (both available on Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022) were blocked from the easy, convenient and simple use of gifts and subscriptions here on substack.

That has changed.

After months (yes, months) of our account here being under review, we now have a Stipe option for you to become a paid subscriber, make a onetime donation or become a Founder. The choice is yours. And I really, really hope that you will make that choice.

I also really, really hope that you will reach out to your Circle of Influence and ask them to join you in becoming subscribers or donors to the work that we are doing to preserve, protect and defend each and every one of us from the dire consequences of the unthinkable: the triumph of the Death Machine known as the United Nations.

If you would prefer to donate without using Stripe, you can do that here:

Donations made directly through DONATE pg4 - Prevent Genocide 2030 may be tax exempt.

So, let’s kick up our heels and celebrate that Substack and Stripe just made it easier for us to accomplish our goal of derailing the disastrous globalist agenda together!

And thanks for your generous support.