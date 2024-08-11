* For anyone who missed it, that is a joke. You do NOT buy a politician like Maxime Bernier. If there is any politician of similar clarity and courage in the US, please, please add his or her name to the comments below.

There is, sadly, no need to add any of the Team USA Uniparty Candidates.

In my view, this conversation, with the remarkable and clear-thinking Maxime Bernier, head of the People’s Party of Canada, was stunning for its clarity, openness and intelligence. You do not get that often with politicians.

Maxime’s party espouses clear and sensible platform positions

I am not a Canadian so I cannot vote for Maxime and his party. But I have read his party platform planks and there is not one with which I disagree.

Reverse discrimination is still discrimination. Gender ideology is absurd and flies in the face of biological reality. Borders must be controlled, and immigration open only to those who wish to contribute to a society. DEI is rampant and destructive nonsense. Provinces [like States in the US] have powers which the Federal government is continually encroaching upon.

That’s all nicely laid out on the satisfyingly purple (I love purple) PPC website.

But how did we find out what Maxime Bernier’s answers to our questions?

1. Do you commit to get Canada out of the UN and all related organizations? Yes. 2. Will you reinstate and honor Informed Consent, including around vaccines? Yes. 3. Will you investigate and prosecute Covid criminals? Yes.



We asked him! Connie Shields took the questions from Step 2/6 of the 10 Million Patriot Challenge at https://PreventGenocide2030.org

Bravo, Connie, for taking direct action and asking a candidate for office what their answers to these vital questions are. And, within minutes, she got her answer: Yes, Yes, Yes.

That began a correspondence, a conversation, a call initiated by Maxime for more information on a vital topic and an invitation by Connie for Maxime to appear on Catalytic Conversations.

That’s direct action. But there is more that you can do. The 10 Million Patriot Challenge is there for you to take.

You see, in addition to bringing these questions to your candidates to engage them in this critically important dialogue (and the only correct answer is, ”Yes, yes, yes”), the larger point of the 10 Million Patriot Challenge is to generate the political will necessary to compel the US Congress to pass the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR 6645/S 3428) to give you and yours, me and mine and everyone else a chance of surviving the multiple evils put in place by the world system for total tyranny, also known as the UN. It is a depopulation and enslavement system, pure and simple. If we do not eject it, it will kill most of us and destroy the genetic integrity of the few who are allowed to survive (check out Biodigital Convergence if you do not believe me on this one!)

Now would be a very, very good time, indeed to visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take the 6 simple steps of the vitally important 10 Million Patriot Challenge. We are very close to flat out of time in what is, quite literally, the last battle for the survival of humanity that we may ever have an opportunity to fight - if the other side prevails.

So it is up to us to make sure that we prevail.

