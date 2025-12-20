Connie Shields is worthy of your attention and your subscription. Her substack if free, brilliant and very much to the point whether you live in Canada, as she does, or Katmandu.



The issues are global and her insights are magnificent.

The one thing she left out, in my opinion, was to name the enemy. It is the globalist death cabal that runs the forward-facing death machine called the United Nations.

Find out more and learn how you can help to deflect and derail that death machine when you visit PreventGenocide2030.org.

Thanks, Connie. Right on the money and the songs are vitally important parts of our understanding and motivation to change the oppressive system.

They are the opposite of lullabies: They sing us awake.