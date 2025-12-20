Yeah, Baby! Connie Shields Hits It out of the Park, Again! If We are to Prevail Against the Destructocrats, This Is the Consciousness We Need!
Read, and listen to this powerful reminder of who we are, what we know, and to what we say, NO!"
Connie Shields is worthy of your attention and your subscription. Her substack if free, brilliant and very much to the point whether you live in Canada, as she does, or Katmandu.
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a paywall-free reader-supported publication. Support your health with amazing vibrotactic technology: DrRima.Superpatch.com
The issues are global and her insights are magnificent.
The one thing she left out, in my opinion, was to name the enemy. It is the globalist death cabal that runs the forward-facing death machine called the United Nations.
Find out more and learn how you can help to deflect and derail that death machine when you visit PreventGenocide2030.org.
Thanks, Connie. Right on the money and the songs are vitally important parts of our understanding and motivation to change the oppressive system.
They are the opposite of lullabies: They sing us awake.
and here's a musical contribution from New Zealand: It Ain't Gonna Happen Ever Again!
https://newzealanddoc.substack.com/p/it-aint-gonna-happen-ever-again?publication_id=1144743&post_id=180209007&isFreemail=false&r=19j3sj&triedRedirect=true
Thank you for sharing Connie Shields' powerful post. Everyone moved by this post will also be moved by Dr. Tess Lawrie's emotional narration of Margaret Anna Alice's "Mistakes Were Not Made -- An Anthem For Justice" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueUXNL-A3Zg