I do not know Amy Harlib, but I certainly want to. She wrote a passionate, outraged and inspiring comment (which you can read below) to a substack on the planned slaughter of a herd of 400 healthy research ostriches in British Columbia. The irrational rationale is, of course, to “protect the public” from Avian flu. The Government of Canada, like most other governments around the world, is in the active process of destroying agriculture and animal husbandry in coordinated preparation for a global Holodomor.

In case that term is unfamiliar to you, The Holodomor (also known as the Ukrainian Famine, was a huge famine on 1932-33 in which anywhere from 3.5 to 10 million Ukrainians died from starvation. The Ukraine was the major grain-producing region of the Soviet Union.

Stalin engineered the Holodomor to kill, quite literally, the Ukrainian independence movement. The logic was simple: no Ukrainians would translate to no Ukrainian independence movement.

Understand this: the UN is directing nations, who are directing provinces, states and prefectures, to shut down agriculture, kill food animals (research ones in the case of the ostriches in British Columbia) and create the “necessary” Holodomor conditions to help reduce the population to the desired number, the very, very small number and ensure its subservient compliance with every restriction and limitation it chooses to impose.

Peruse this Dark Harvest, a must-read, must-watch collection of powerful, accurate data of how, and how fast, this is happening:

Every bit of this nightmare is coming out of the mad minds of the UN masterminds, implemented by their lackies and distributed to their operatives in nearly every government in the world. Recall, please, that the issue is NOT the WHO, as evil and tyrannical as that subservient organization is. The issue is the United Nations itself. Every terrible thing the WHO has in store for us is also embedded in the Climate Change organizations and measures, the DEI ones, the digital gulag/bio digital convergence ones and so on.

And, looming over it all, Pact for the Future, adopted back last September, places nation states under the domesticating rule of the UN, our new and forever masters. If we let them rule and destroy us.

Here is the substack to which Amy was responding:

Signed and shared! If only every country exited the WHO/UN/WEF! KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS! MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE! NO TO YOUR CORRUPT MONEY-MAKING RACKETS! Hell with the hypochondria germaphobia fear hysteria monkeyshines driving us all ape! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT BEFORE WE ALL GO BANANAS! SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy. EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning. A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People. The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes. Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries. Can't say this often enough! It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal! KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances! Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post. Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity. PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS! The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them! Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's! The terrible senators, horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus. BURN BACK BETTER! CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM! HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP! Bless and thank you for doing what you do.

Thank you, Amy. Drink in Amy’s determination, her outrage, her rejection of the insanity and take action now by visiting PreventGenocide2030.org and taking the Actions there to

There is no negotiating with terrorists and the UN is, to my mind, very much a terrorist organization: because of their ideology, they have decided that vast numbers of people must die and all wealth, power, decision making and opportunity must be concentrated in the grasp of a small number of self-designated overlords. They have decided that no one but the overlord class has rights and that whether or not people survive is for them to decide. What they eat is for them to decide. Where they live, whether they travel and where they go, whether they reproduce, what they learn, think, earn, how they spend their time, all of that belongs to the overlords to decide, not to the people over whom they lord.

They present that slavery this way:

when, in fact, this is the reality

There is only one way to solve this deadly mess and that is by denying the terrorists the resources they depend upon: our minds, our money, our sovereign states, our bodies and our indifference.

That means compelling the most sequential member of their terrorist organization, the US, to leave, taking its organizational and structural support, with it.

We know they will replace the money the US pours into the UN and its agencies. But they cannot replace the strength and connections that the US gives to that murderous club of countries.

Donald Trump has the authority to withdraw the US from the UN, but will only do so if a huge number of people prevail upon him to do so in order to stay in power. Here is the link to use the strength of our numbers to make that happen: https://PreventGenocide2030.org.

Or you can play your part in allowing the globalists to destroy humanity. Your move.