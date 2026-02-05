Yes, Yes, Yes! Tenn. = 3 as It Joins the Number of States to Introduce the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Bill!
Live in Tennessee? Join the push! Arizona? Same thing. Minnesota? You bet. Live in the other 47? Time to get crackin'. There's a version of the Bill for your state ready to go. See below!
Praise God! Let’s GO 👏🙏
Thank you Dr. Sansone & the others involved for making this possible 🙏
Fantastic!