Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

BREAKING: Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling Introduced mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act! Third State to Introduce Legislation Classifying mRNA as Weapons of Mass Destruction or Biological Weapons

Tennessee is the third state to see a version of the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act introduced. American Patriot, Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling introduced the ‘mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ (SB 1949) into the Tennessee legislature. The bill classifies mRNA as Weapons of Mass Destruction. Tennessee is now the third state to have a ve…