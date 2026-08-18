Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
5h

Nothing in that for-profit corp(se)oration, USA Inc., is going to deter the owners from Their plans. Sure, They may put on a show to make it look like We're "winning," but in the end, some psyop or such will come along and give "justification" to take more power from Us.

This is why I CANNOT consent to that psychopathic legal/governmafia mess.

I stand sovereign on Ethical ground, under the three Laws of Ethics ONLY. I am not in Their jurisdiction. I may stand alone now, but I work to show People We do not have to be Their slaves. With luck, Others will grasp in enough numbers that We can co-create vastly better here on Our planet.

The three Laws of Ethics (Natural Law expressed as the three things not to do):

1. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent hurt or kill the flesh of anOther

2. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent take or damage anything that does not belong to You alone

3. Do not willfully defraud anOther (which can only happen without fully informed consent)

What Do You Know About Ethics? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/what-do-you-know-about-ethics

Sovereignty is a Hard Sell (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/sovereignty-is-a-hard-sell

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2 replies by Rima E Laibow MD and others
http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
9h

But what can you really do about it?

What is Nanotechnology? | The NANO? MEMS & MIMOS? Smart Dust? COVID Jabs? Inoculations? - https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/what-is-nanotechnology

"You have 1.300 operation systems just in the Pfizer vaccine alone. Any medications that the government will tell you to take, you're playing russion ropulette cause you either die on the spot or you die within an matter of years, months or days or even hours. Don't worry, be happy."

— Tony Pantalleresco in https://tonp.substack.com/p/so-now-you-can-see-the-end-game-with-32b

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1 reply by Rima E Laibow MD
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