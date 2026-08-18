You are Invited, Member or Not! Tuesday, 8/18/26, 9-10:30 PM EST - to a Discussion That Just Might Be a Game Changer!
My good friend Dr. Joe Sansone may have cracked the case wide open for us. Let's talk about it. Read, share, attend. It just might allow us to save the world. It certainly can't hurt!
You are invited to join me and other interested people for a discussion of tactic that may put the tools to end Regulatory Capture in our hands. Thanks to the brilliant insight of Dr. Joe Sansone, it may turn out that we do not need Congress to do anything to give us that power - the Supreme Court may already have provided it.
This is such an important advance in the march against Globalism that I have made an Executive Decision and changed the rules: the Members Only Fireside Chat is open to everyone who wants to participate in a deep dive into whether or not Dr. Sansone’s legal theory offers us a practical tool to unwind the deadly Regulatory Capture by which everything we are, have, value and aspire to is threatened.
Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack is a paywall-free reader-supported publication. To support my work become a subscriber. To support your wellbeing, take a look at my favorite nano silver products: silverceuticals.com/rimalaibow
Dr. Sansone, a Clinical Psychologist, not a lawyer, but a brilliant innovator (and author of a truly important new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul) 1, 2will be joining us for this discussion.
Attendance at the Fireside Chat is free and now open to everyone.
Bring your friendly Constitutional Lawyers and large-scale freedom thinkers along! Here is the registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/fxFFY073S2KMK4R40ZDPwA#/registration.
Please share it, especially with people who are knowledgeable and skilled in Constitutional Law and strategic thinking. You see, the US Supreme Court, whose job is deciding what is Constitutional and what is not, has given us what might be a clear path to getting rid of every regulation which has been slid into place, allowing the Destructocrats to destroy. And if it turns out that Dr. Sansone’s legal instincts are right, we don’t have to mobilize Congress to do anything: we already have the tool we need!
Is he right? I hope so, but more skilled legal minds than mine need to determine that. That’s why I am opening the Fireside Chat forum for this specific discussion.
Y’all Come! Y’all bring your Constitutionally minded friends and colleagues along!
Oh, and in case you want to join C3, which you certainly should, here is the link to do that: https://PreventGenocide2030.org/C3.
Here’s a link to my conversation with Dr. Sansone about his new book: Dr. Rima Laibow on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 120
And here’s the substack I wrote about this remarkable book:
Nothing in that for-profit corp(se)oration, USA Inc., is going to deter the owners from Their plans. Sure, They may put on a show to make it look like We're "winning," but in the end, some psyop or such will come along and give "justification" to take more power from Us.
This is why I CANNOT consent to that psychopathic legal/governmafia mess.
I stand sovereign on Ethical ground, under the three Laws of Ethics ONLY. I am not in Their jurisdiction. I may stand alone now, but I work to show People We do not have to be Their slaves. With luck, Others will grasp in enough numbers that We can co-create vastly better here on Our planet.
The three Laws of Ethics (Natural Law expressed as the three things not to do):
1. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent hurt or kill the flesh of anOther
2. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent take or damage anything that does not belong to You alone
3. Do not willfully defraud anOther (which can only happen without fully informed consent)
What Do You Know About Ethics? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/what-do-you-know-about-ethics
Sovereignty is a Hard Sell (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/sovereignty-is-a-hard-sell
But what can you really do about it?
What is Nanotechnology? | The NANO? MEMS & MIMOS? Smart Dust? COVID Jabs? Inoculations? - https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/what-is-nanotechnology
"You have 1.300 operation systems just in the Pfizer vaccine alone. Any medications that the government will tell you to take, you're playing russion ropulette cause you either die on the spot or you die within an matter of years, months or days or even hours. Don't worry, be happy."
— Tony Pantalleresco in https://tonp.substack.com/p/so-now-you-can-see-the-end-game-with-32b