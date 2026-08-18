You are invited to join me and other interested people for a discussion of tactic that may put the tools to end Regulatory Capture in our hands. Thanks to the brilliant insight of Dr. Joe Sansone, it may turn out that we do not need Congress to do anything to give us that power - the Supreme Court may already have provided it.

This is such an important advance in the march against Globalism that I have made an Executive Decision and changed the rules: the Members Only Fireside Chat is open to everyone who wants to participate in a deep dive into whether or not Dr. Sansone’s legal theory offers us a practical tool to unwind the deadly Regulatory Capture by which everything we are, have, value and aspire to is threatened.

Dr. Sansone, a Clinical Psychologist, not a lawyer, but a brilliant innovator (and author of a truly important new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul) , will be joining us for this discussion.

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Attendance at the Fireside Chat is free and now open to everyone.

Bring your friendly Constitutional Lawyers and large-scale freedom thinkers along! Here is the registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/fxFFY073S2KMK4R40ZDPwA#/registration.

Please share it, especially with people who are knowledgeable and skilled in Constitutional Law and strategic thinking. You see, the US Supreme Court, whose job is deciding what is Constitutional and what is not, has given us what might be a clear path to getting rid of every regulation which has been slid into place, allowing the Destructocrats to destroy. And if it turns out that Dr. Sansone’s legal instincts are right, we don’t have to mobilize Congress to do anything: we already have the tool we need!

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Is he right? I hope so, but more skilled legal minds than mine need to determine that. That’s why I am opening the Fireside Chat forum for this specific discussion.

Y’all Come! Y’all bring your Constitutionally minded friends and colleagues along!

Oh, and in case you want to join C3, which you certainly should, here is the link to do that: https://PreventGenocide2030.org/C3.