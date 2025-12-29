Join the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3) today. Fund the one thing you cannot afford to lose: your Freedom!

As a C3 Member you’re invited to join me for a weekly private, insider’s Fireside Chat with people who share your goals and perspective.

It’s clear as day to anyone who chooses to look that the UN/Globalists capture is nearly complete and the horrifying future our wanna-be masters see for us is coming up very, very fast.

If you do not understand that yet, then this conversation is not for you. I invite you to spend some time at PreventGenocide2030.org and educate yourself. But if you already do understand the severity of the threat which we, as sovereign nations and sovereign individuals, are facing from the UN/Globalist menace, the pulsing, dominant, urgent and critically important question is, “Right. How do we stop it?”

The answer is really simple. Getting there involves a steep, but realistically achievable climb:

We need to convince a great many people, millions of them in the US alone, that the UN, which they have been socially engineered and psy-oped into revering and seeing as a vital force for peace, justice and health is none of those things. They need to see it for what it is, and what it always has been: a repulsive, eugenics-based attempt at a totalitarian government so brutal and anti-human that it is, quite literally, intentionally lethal to humans - and humanity.

And, as with any lethal threat, it must be rooted out before it destroys us. In essence, a major opinion shift needs to take place. That is really quite doable. It’s called “public education”.

It will take a massive public relations/education campaign, generating tremendous public pressure on the Congress of the United States to amend and pass the Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025 to require an end to the regulatory capture the UN had succeeded in engineering as well as a total withdrawal from that body.

And that takes money. A good deal of it, actually. That is also quite doable.

After all, there are more than 90,000 people already subscribed to this free, paywall-free substack. A small monthly membership fee from a lot of subscribers (and a few larger membership fees from a few subscribers) equals enough money to:

1. Create a massive public relations effort using multiple media streams, with impactful materials to educate and motivate lots of people,

2. Hire a skilled and knowledgeable lobbyist in Washington DC to help Congress understand that a tsunami of public demand requires them to amend and pass this bill and restore the Constitutional Rule of Law

3. Mobilize massive public demand to compel Congressional Members to give us what we want: a restoration of the Constitutional Rule of Law totally free of the impact, input and control of globalist destructocrats who have our demise as their goal.

Right now, the only country with enough geopolitical clout to make a difference that matters not only to that nation, but to other ones as well is the United States. People living in other countries who treasure freedom understand the importance of US success in withdrawing totally from the UN to help their own nations to follow suit. C3 welcomes their membership warmly.

We are asking you to help fund the one thing you cannot afford to lose: Your freedom. That is precisely why the Council of Concerned Citizens was created. And that is why it is a Membership organization. Click here to join.

We cannot afford not to win this urgent battle for our survival. So, choose your own level of monthly support, but choose to join C3.

And once you become a member of the Council of Concerned Citizens, share this link, C3 - Prevent Genocide 2030, with everyone you can reach letting them know that they can become part of this effort, too.

In case you are still asking, “What do I get out of membership in C3?” I want to remind you that for most of us, speaking openly to people about our concerns and perceptions has become a difficult pursuit, fraught with interaction landmines. But all of the people who are part of C3 understand what the reality is so you become a part of a community of the truly like-minded. The weekly Fireside Chats promise to be a lovely change, I should think!

And then, you will be a part of the only effective, practical, real-world solutions to the vastly complex, and vastly dangerous Globalist threat of which I am aware. That alone should be a massive motivator to join.

You’ll have the opportunity to motivate others to join you with a large and focused public education thrust behind you, swelling the ranks of the people who see the problem and are willing to help solve it. And you have the direct opportunity to help steer how that solution is carried out through the private Members’ Only calls where people who share your understanding of the problem can come together to inform, discuss, suggest, and develop tactics to facilitate our work together.

These calls will not be recorded, providing an intimate and powerful community of creative interest among people literally putting their mouth where their money is, so to speak.

Is this solution practical? Well, try this thought experiment: Pick a number from 1 to 6. Now imagine that you are standing in a line 90,000 people long and you count off from 1 to 6 all along the line. And let’s imagine that all of the people who have your number, say, 4, choose to become C3 members. That would mean that 15,000 people were now sharing the heavy lifting of funding freedom collectively, but each one was supporting all the others so that everyone could share in the task. That is precisely what we need. And that is precisely what it will take.

What it won’t take is continuing to argue with people who are still not convinced that there’s a problem, or who want to debate how many viruses do or do not dance on the head of a pin. It won’t take hotly debating which secret society is more culpable in evil-doing than which other secret society. We don’t stop it by flailing out at each other and calling each other names and hauling out old tribal hatreds or by making accusations of who is more controlled opposition than whom, or by throwing bombs (verbal, explosive or nuclear) at one another.

That’s what the other side wants us to do because we are distracted while they proceed with their plans to destroy us.

We stop it by taking the following three difficult, but not impossible, steps:

1. Withdraw our nation from the globalist death machine known as the United Nations

Eject every part of that globalist control system from our soil, our government, our governance, our health, economic, education, transportation, communication, and judicial systems. Eject it root and branch. That means carefully examining every control system and rooting out all of the programs, protocols, procedures, policies, practices and public-private partnerships which have been installed, insinuated and implemented to finalize total regulatory capture and Assure that our country never, ever becomes part of any organization, of any type, with the capacity to become a world government because if organizations can, they most assuredly will try to do so.

And we ensure that those steps get taken by creating an irresistible demand to get off the Globalist death train.

