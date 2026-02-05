YOUR State Can Pass a Law Banning ALL mRNA Jabs Because They Are Bioweapons. Arizona Just Introduced It. We Have the Power to Make This Happen Everywhere - It Is Literally In Our Hands
If you live in Arizona, call and write now to pass this law. If you don't, call and write now to introduce and pass this law. Our lives matter. Make our voices count!
Here is Arizona State Representative Rachel Keshel’s interview with Dr. Sansone on Mind Matters and Everything Else: You definitely will want to listen to this brave pair of dedicated people doing the work that they know they are supposed to do:
You can read the Sansone Bioweapons Prohibition Act, HB2974, which says, “A. IT IS UNLAWFUL FOR A PERSON TO INTENTIONALLY OR KNOWINGLY 15 MANUFACTURE, ACQUIRE, POSSESS OR MAKE READILY ACCESSIBLE TO ANOTHER PERSON 16 MODIFIED MESSENGER RIBONUCLEIC ACID INJECTIONS OR PRODUCTS.”, here: Microsoft Word - HB2974P.docx
If you live in Arizona, take the time necessary to organize everyone you can to call the legislature and demand passage of this landmark bill. Here are the resources to do that:
Speaker of the House
Phone Number 602-926-3635
Email: SMONTENEGRO@AZLEG.GOV
Phone Number: 602-926-4018
Email: SBLISS@AZLEG.GOV
What if you do not live in Arizona?
Dr. Sansone has prepared legislation for every state in the US. We need you and the people you can mobilize to reach out to your local Representatives in your state to get them to introduce the Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act. Go on Chat GPT or Grok and ask who your top health freedom legislators are that were against the COVID ‘vaccine’ are in your state and ask for their contact information. Call and email to get them to introduce the bill.
Click below for a version of the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act for your state:
Then go on Grok or Chat GPT or CoPilot or similar and find your state representatives and senators. Call and email them. Go on their X, Facebook accounts and websites and ask them to introduce and pass this important bill in your state.
Mobilize your friends and neighbors to join you in this vital effort!
This is not Big Pharma or Big Government or Big Globalists in charge. This is us, you and me and our neighbors, friends, relatives and co-workers taking charge.
No more bioweapons in our bodies and our babies? Right. Let’s make that happen.
Thank you, Dr. Sansone. Thank you, Representative Keshel
Beautiful!!! So glad to hear this! All the other states need to follow suit
my "state" ( washington) is FULL OF MURDERING DEMONRATS....so, no chance of that...ALL ELECTIONS STOLEN IN WASHINGTON...!!!!