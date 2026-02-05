xxx

Here is Arizona State Representative Rachel Keshel’s interview with Dr. Sansone on Mind Matters and Everything Else: You definitely will want to listen to this brave pair of dedicated people doing the work that they know they are supposed to do:

You can read the Sansone Bioweapons Prohibition Act, HB2974, which says, “A. IT IS UNLAWFUL FOR A PERSON TO INTENTIONALLY OR KNOWINGLY 15 MANUFACTURE, ACQUIRE, POSSESS OR MAKE READILY ACCESSIBLE TO ANOTHER PERSON 16 MODIFIED MESSENGER RIBONUCLEIC ACID INJECTIONS OR PRODUCTS.”, here: Microsoft Word - HB2974P.docx

If you live in Arizona, take the time necessary to organize everyone you can to call the legislature and demand passage of this landmark bill. Here are the resources to do that:

Speaker Steve Montenegro

Speaker of the House

Republican

District 29

Phone Number 602-926-3635

Email: SMONTENEGRO@AZLEG.GOV

Salina Bliss

Republican

District 1

Phone Number: 602-926-4018



Email: SBLISS@AZLEG.GOV

What if you do not live in Arizona?

Dr. Sansone has prepared legislation for every state in the US. We need you and the people you can mobilize to reach out to your local Representatives in your state to get them to introduce the Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act. Go on Chat GPT or Grok and ask who your top health freedom legislators are that were against the COVID ‘vaccine’ are in your state and ask for their contact information. Call and email to get them to introduce the bill.

Click below for a version of the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act for your state:

Then go on Grok or Chat GPT or CoPilot or similar and find your state representatives and senators. Call and email them. Go on their X, Facebook accounts and websites and ask them to introduce and pass this important bill in your state.

Mobilize your friends and neighbors to join you in this vital effort!

This is not Big Pharma or Big Government or Big Globalists in charge. This is us, you and me and our neighbors, friends, relatives and co-workers taking charge.

No more bioweapons in our bodies and our babies? Right. Let’s make that happen.

Thank you, Dr. Sansone. Thank you, Representative Keshel

