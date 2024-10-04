Replacing the WHO or UN with anything is a recipe for guaranteed disaster. The patterns of corruption and deceit woven both intentionally and adventitiously into those organizations must inevitably manifest when they are recreated on the same pattern scaffolding, and we surely do not need another go-around of destruction by global forces, no matter how virtuously wrapped and presented.

The human brain and body discern, learn and replicate patterns well. We create, detect, and live out patterns from our simplest intracellular communication functions to the most complex interpersonal, social networks and interdigitating organizational phenomena.

All other things being equal, we add complexity and additional information to earlier patterns, but the underlying organization of the pattern remains part of the system unless distinct and specific inputs are made to actively disrupt the pattern. Psychotherapy, for example, or explicit social engineering such as “Marxification” of an economy or society, might be able to alter deep patterns, or at least would be hoped to do so.

But while superficial behaviors overlying the deep aspects of the patterns may change or mask the patterns themselves, patterns, in fact, tend to replicate and reproduce across time, space, biology, community and social organization. What we learn as embryos we manifest as fetuses. What we learn as fetuses, we manifest as babies. What we learn as babies, we manifest as children. What we learn as children, we manifest as adults. What we learn as adults we manifest in social organizations. And what we learn in social organizations, we manifest over and over and over in reformations and revolutions.

In my opinion, the surest way to destroy any real movement toward solving old problems, which are generally the repeated manifestation of patterns based on unsuitable solutions to current situations, is to centralize control.

But reformations, and their energetic equivalents, revolutions, generally seek to solve complex problems by seizing control not only of the problematic realities which need to be solved or corrected or fixed or made just, but to centralize the power to do so.

And, by so doing, they pretty much guarantee that the patterns that created, fixed and then defended the bad situation will be replicated by the reforming or revolting new kid on the block.

So the new broom, instead of sweeping clean, stirs up the old dirt, gets rid of the top layers of it, and then creates a perfect replica of the old problems because while the bottles might have changed, the wine (or sewage) depending on your point of view, has not changed.

Take, for example, a political revolution. Unequal power and access to resources like food and education and luxuries and justice and employment generates a sense of anger and deprivation, coupled with a willingness to take down the tyrants at the top of the pyramid. An ethos of justice, equity/equality, fairness and brotherhood (shorthanded here as “kumbaya”) prevails, and the reformers/revolutionaries put aside their differences and personal ambitions (at least partly) while the old order is supposedly taken down and the supposed new one is installed. And it always seems to include the centralization of power, resources, decision-making and control at the top.

And then the pattern of unequal power and access to resources is replicated. Now you’ve got yourself a brand new, shiny tyranny with new leaders, new propaganda catch words and the same old familiar oppression.

Every.

Single.

Time

The less fortunate or powerful (or more ideologically consistent) of the revolutionary circle protest and they are extruded, excluded and, often, executed/purged by the newly powerful top dogs who have consolidated and centralized their control and power and are now replicating the same unequal access to power, property and privilege that the reform/revolution was designed to change, to fix, to alter, to abolish, to do away with.

The ownership of power has changed hands. The pattern which produced the problems before the reformation/revolution was never altered so it inevitably leads to the same problems after it, no matter how much kumbaya sauce you pour on the meal.

I have been approached at least half a dozen times in the last 5 years of so by groups of people from around the world, mostly, I believe, pretty well-meaning people, who want to replace the WHO. “We”, they tell me, “will include alternative health options!” “We”, they inform me, “Will spread the goodness of affordable, good medicine to everyone in the world!” “We”, they shout, “Are the good guys and will do away with the excesses and crimes of Big Pharma.” “We”, the proclaim, “Will centralize medical training, decision-making and policy for the good of the people.”

”We”, they trumpet, “Have found a Better Way, THE Better Way and we are SOOOOOOOOOOO seeped in Kumbaya that nothing could go wrong. Trust us. We are the good guys.”

Each and every time I get into a conversation with any of these folks, I make the [unpopular, generally unwelcome] point that the surest way to policy failure and tyranny, regardless of the dousing of kumbaya poured thickly on, is by centralizing control. After doing that, wrong think, wrong speak, wrong questioning must be punished by the consolidating central power and, because the pattern was never broken or changed in any meaningful way, the same program results with new banners and slogans, but nothing else different.

And the pattern includes not only thought control and the extrusion of anyone who challenges it, but financial irregularities and corruption. Because, why not, if you are the top dog now and there is no one to hold you accountable? Patterns do reproduce themselves. WHO is wildly corrupt. See my book, “WHO, the Singing Pig” for details on that corruption. You get a free copy as a “thank you” when you take action at https://PreventGenocide2030.org. It’s a bribe, but you do not have to open the link in the thank you letter if you don’t want to!

To my knowledge, to date, the most successful of these Kinder, Gentler WHO replacements is the World Council for Health (WCH). Dr. Tess Lawrie, who says that she worked for WHO for 30 years as a consultant) and her husband, Mark Lawrie, head up this operation. By drawing in an international array of organizations and individuals, and by setting up a large number of programs, meetings, projects and regional units, WCH has made great strides in this replication organization.

A few years ago, when I did not understand that WCH’s agenda was to replace the WHO as the world’s sole health arbiter, when I thought it was an alliance of people and organizations from around the world, not a thrust for total control, I was deeply excited by what I thought WCH was and what it could be: a collaboration, not an hegemony.

Above, you see an official representation of but one aspect of the deadly control system that WHO wishes to be. We most assuredly do not need no stinkin’ total control of every animal, mineral, vegetable and non-living element on the planet. Yet that is what the Central Control Pattern gets us.

WCH was deeply shaken about 2 years ago when about half of its Steering Committee resigned. I was told by several of the angered, disappointed and deeply wounded resigning members of the Steering Committee that they could not stay involved with WCH because of the deep financial irregularities and misdoings of the World Council for Health which was erroneously representing itself as a not-for-profit organization. They asked for clarification and explanation and what they got was hostility, delay and deceit, they told me.

I was also told by each of them (but never sought or received independent corroboration, so this may be untrue or only partially correct) that those who remained on the Steering Committee were those who were receiving financial remuneration although the other members of that body were previously unaware that anyone of them were, in fact, getting paid for their work since Tess Lawrie and her husband, Mark, refused to correct the glaring financial and legal irregularities and refused to provide financial statements.

The fiscal and organizational status was supposedly changed thereafter to reflect, they said, the requirements of both law and propriety.

Meanwhile, I had become more and more unhappy with the emerging totalitarian “right think/right speak/right presentation” permeating WCH, coupled with programs that made no sense to me whatsoever. I separated myself entirely from the organization, and withdrew the active support and participation of the Natural Solutions Foundation and our work from their ever-more frequent, but unwholesome activities, meetings, seminars, lectures, etc.

Enter Edward Shields, CPA. Edward is a former employee of the World Bank and has a pretty clear understanding of fiscal particulars. He is from the Caribbean region. His friend from another part of the Caribbean asked him to get involved with a Carribean regional WCH organization.

When he was asked to get involved, he naturally wanted to see their financial and organizations documents and statements. That was 15 months ago. He received promises, assurances, but no financial or legal documents.

He pursued it vigorously. His correspondence is reproduced in full with his permission here, Documents-2 - Prevent Genocide 2030, so you can read it for yourself.

WCH’s model is wrong. I would be perturbed if it were a corrupt and fiscally irresponsible organization if I were collaborating with it. But when you see a toxic model and apparent fiscal misdoings, you need to be very, very wary, indeed. Because it is replicating the Olympic-level destructive WHO, it is especially dangerous, in my opinion. Centralized control of much of anything is tempting as all get-out but is wrong for pretty much everything. And it is certainly wrong for medical and governance systems.

Recall that destructive organizations recruit and justify themselves not through their own real objectives, but through the verification of the best motives and aspirations of good people.

“You want peace? So do we. Come work with us for peace. You want prosperity for humanity? So do we. Come work with us for prosperity. You want truth and beauty without limit or end? So do we. Come work with us for deep kumbaya. And we’ll gradually read you into the program. If we do our job well, you will never figure out what the truth is, or, if you do, you will have too much invested in the system to walk away. And if you do, we’ll demean and destroy you and your reputation. After all, look how much kumbaya we dispense. Everybody loves us."

I am not a military officer, but it is possible that military action needs to be centralized and controlled from that Central point of command, usually by the head of state. However, absent that particular scenario, I cannot think of much else that benefits its people by capturing the weather, wind, water and literally everything else on the planet. That is what WHO seeks to accomplish for its masters in the UN Death Machine. And that, I fear, is what WCH seeks to do, as well.

WCH’s fiscal irregularities continue to parallel their model, the WHO. Their lack of transparency about their fiscal matters, donations, structures and so on, faithfully replicates the WHO’s pattern of corruption, lack of real transparency and a thrust for domination covered under the thick and gooey kumbaya sauce. Their regionalization of administrative units to implement their central control parallels their WHO model.

Their focus on determining what is acceptable treatment and their intolerance of dissenting ideas, information, perspectives, etc., also parallels their WHO model.

We do not, I assert with great confidence, need no stinkin’ centralized health commissariat any more than we need a stinkin’ centralized global government.

What we do need is robust collaboration, experimentation with local and regional options for health care and governance and a clear understanding that conditions, needs and capacities vary widely with distance and social organization and that while problems will diverge, so, too, will solutions in a world organized around freedom, sovereignty and autonomy of nations and individuals.

The organizational patterns must be changed unless we want to replicate the old corruption and destruction ad nauseum.

To recap: I do not believe that any single organization providing centralized control and policy-making over ANYTHING has any place in our struggle for reformation and freedom. Such organizations are creatures of the oppression we are seeking to end, and that is what they breed: more oppression, flavored, at least initially, by the sweet and hopeful kumbaya of reformation.

We need collaboration and cooperation in what will be a dynamic and evolving NEW pattern.

To use the old patterns is to assure our painful and possibly terminal subjugation to them, despite how hard we are struggling to throw off their yoke and chains no matter how deeply covered in Kumbaya sauce the salesmen and their brochures are.

Globalism is not your friend. The UN is a death machine and right now people in the US have the limited opportunity to break its shackles by prevailing upon Congress through massive public outcry and demand, to pass the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 here: PreventGenocide2030.org. Time is very, very short.

Because no matter who’s driving that drunken ship, we don’t need no stinkin’ globalist dictatorship.



