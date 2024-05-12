“Located on 17 acres, the walkable mixed-use neighborhood is car-free”



Yay! Goodie! Such freedom! You can walk anywhere you [are allowed to] want to go in 15 minutes and, wait for it…. the first 200 residents get a free electric bike!!!!

Everything you are about to read is the glossy fluff on a system of enforced capture consistent with the UN’s Agenda 2030. To avoid it, help get the US out of the UN and do it now. Visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take the Action Item there to demand the US exit from the UN before it is way, way too late.

If your friends and neighbors still scoff at you when you tell them about the plan for urban concentration camps, also known as “15 minute cities”, perhaps you might want to show them this.

“Culdesac aims to offer the convenience of city living with the warm feel of the suburbs.

Located on the property is a corner market; a restaurant; several shops; a repair shop for bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters; and a night market held every Thursday to help residents connect with their community. Apartment residents can see storefronts from their balconies and easily run down for a new outfit from vintage shop Sew Used or a gift from any of the multiple small shops. Parking is for retail convenience, rather than resident use.

Located on 17 acres in Tempe, Culdesac says that as a walkable mixed-use neighborhood, it is the first car-free community of its kind in the United States. Residents are not allowed to park cars in the retail lot, and other parking is not available on site.

“We focus on mobility, community and open space, and for each of those, we have amenities we can build because we don’t have to have a big parking garage or asphalt parking lot,” said Ryan Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Culdesac, which opened to residents last year.

In his famous political satire cartoon, “Lil Abner”, which ran from August 13, 1934, through November 13, 1977, it brilliant creator Al Capp (1909–1979) included a plutocrat (today, we would call him a ‘Globalist”) named General Bullmoose.

This wealthy, powerful Captain of Industry maintained “What’s good for General Bullmoose is good for the world!”, a rather Klaus Schwabian/Bill Gatesian/George Sorosian/Jeff Bezosian/Elon Muskian view of the world which, despite fashion, persists among oligarchs of every era.

Your being confined to a small space without mobility or choice is, they assert, very, very good for General Bullmoose and so you, peasant, will love it, finding your little urban concentration camp delightful, cozy and, Heaven help us all, “Cute”.

Hear the chorus of Urban Planners humming Kumbaya in the distance? Not too loud, though. Wouldn’t want to disturb the neighbors!'

Pets? No pets. One Health is protecting you from zoonotic disease transmission. Travel? No travel. Greenhouse gas emissions, you know. Gardens? No growing things. Bad for the climate emergency, you recall.

But we’re having a community hum along next week during the Thursday evening open air market. Do come. You missed last week’s humalong and your social credit score took a pretty bad hit for it. How are you going to eat this week if you don’t build it back up?

Because, after all, “Though it’s new for the Valley, this concept has been in practice internationally, said Christoper Boone, a professor at Arizona State University’s School of Sustainability.

“Culdesac was designed with the principle of what’s sometimes called new urbanism, and it’s really — despite the name — drawing old lessons from cities that were built before cars became a dominant form of transportation,” Boone said. “It created cities that were built on what’s sometimes called a human scale so you would be able to — within half an hour — walk and find what you need.”

Though this can prove effective to improve individuals’ overall mental and physical health by encouraging community interaction and staying active, it could also help the environment by reducing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted from cars.

“Cars are very expensive, as you know; they are expensive to insure, they’re expensive to run and they are also expensive for our health. Cars are a leading cause of injury and death in the United States,” Boone said. “They also pollute our air, they use up a huge amount of space in our cities, as well. So if you look at roads in most cities, they take up 30% of the area. What if we could use that 30% not for places to be driving 45 miles an hour, but for other kinds of uses, like for places to sit and eat and watch the world go by?”

Source: Arizona housing development is creating community (tucson.com)