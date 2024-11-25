The house of cards is tumbling. And even the sleepiest of the general population is figuring it out.

Here is what Peter McCullough’s Foundation has to say about US adults and their confidence in jabs, based on official CDC numbers

as reported in

(100) America’s Compliance with Federal Vaccine Recommendations Has Collapsed

The article goes on to state, “The report also found that the majority of American’s are declining ineffective flu shots and RSV vaccines: By November 9, 2024, an estimated 34.7% of adults aged ≥18 years had received the influenza vaccine for the 2024–25 season, while RSV vaccine uptake stood at 39.7% among adults aged ≥75 years and 31.6% among those aged 60–74 years at ‘increased risk’ for severe RSV.”

And no wonder when you consider the rapidly tumbling “safe and effective” myths bruited about by official agencies like the CDC, FDA, WHO, Robert Koch Institue, NIH, State and Provincial Departments of Health [sic], schools, bosses, Presidents, Premiers, Prime Ministers, pundits, parents, principals, pediatricians, pharmacists, priests and prelates. To say nothing, of course, of doctors, nurses, PAs, NPs and, of course, the lapdog media, always the lapdog media.

The talking heads were, of course, just parroting their scripts. But the doctors and nurses, the scientists and real public health people knew, or had the responsibility to know, that their patients and colleagues were sickening and dying at an accelerating rate. They had the responsibility to know that children were having strokes and heart attacks, youngsters and adults in the prime of their fitness and life were dying on fields of play and sidewalks, that Sudden Adult Death Syndrome suddenly became a reality whereas before it did not exist, and they had the responsibility to halt what they were doing to find out if the tragic destruction accelerating around them was connected to the one new variable which they, themselves, had introduced: the COVID jab.

While they deaths and diseases mounted, the people looked, saw and trembled at the introduction of more jabs.

While adults increased their stampede away from kill shots, parents have begun protecting their children in increasing numbers.

MSM reports on November 19, 2024:

“More and more children are not getting vaccinated across the United States, recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown.

Collating information from a variety of sources, the CDC's figures indicate that vaccine coverage has gone down in kindergartners in more than 30 states in the 2023 to 2024 school year, compared with previous years.

Meanwhile, the percentage of children with vaccination exemptions has gone up in 40 states, increasing nationally from 3 percent in 2022 to 2023 to 3.3 percent in the 2023 to 2024 school year.

This means that the number of kindergartners exempt from one or more vaccines was approximately 127,000 during the 2023 to 2024 school year.

At the same time, approximately 280,000 American kindergartners were attending school without documentation showing they had completed a series of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines.

These trends reflect the rising rates of vaccination skepticism in the U.S., catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and which may experience another boost with President-elect Donald Trump's pick of notorious vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for health secretary.

Of course, the pushback to parental protection against vaccine damage is ramping up. On November 15, 2024, Newsweek trumpeted, incorrectly,

and we see a scary global map of “surging” measles cases:

But, wait a minute! First of all, measles is said to be a “vaccine preventable disease”. Is it? Given that package inserts, CDC and FDA have all acknowledged that measles-like illness is an adverse event following measles vaccination, how many of the cases “surging”, and how many of the deaths, were post vaccination cases, iatrogenic disease and death, in other words, specifically BECAUSE of vaccination “against” a “vaccine preventable” disease?

Given that vaccinating those who are immunosuppressed or have a family history of immunosuppression can result in very serious illness and death, how many of the cases “surging” were the result of vaccinating the immuno-vulnerable?

Given that people with a hypersensitivity to neomycin should not receive the vaccine, and that people with fevers should not, and people with TB should not, how confident are you, Dear Reader, that nowhere in the world have these precautions been overlooked? Me, too

Between 6 to 9% of study recipients developed a “measles-like illness’ [that would be measles], a “mumps-like illness [that is, mumps], a “rubella-like illness [in other words, rubella] or, interestingly, a varicella-like illness [that is, chicken pox!]

And then we were told, back at the surge map, that there is, indeed a surge of measles cases. Where?

Here is the scary US surge:

14 cases (pre or post vaccine status, unknown, immuno suppression unknown, etc.) from “LATEST AVAILABLE DATA: 2021

Um…. surge?

Mexico: 0 cases, data from 202

Brazil: data from 2023: no cases.

”Hey, Harry, where did you put that measles surge? I can’t find it!”

“Is this what you are looking for, Fred? We got 26 cases in Australia, but I do not know how many folks were on steroids or other immunosuppressives or were post-vaccine cases. Sorry, can’t help you with any accurate statistics.”

“Hey, wait a second, Fred. This might help. It says over 65K cases in India. How many of them had tuberculosis, parasites or other conditions that weakened their immune status? Gosh. I have no idea. Nobody seems to keep track of that. And, of course, we do not know if the diagnosis was correct and if the ‘cases’ were post-vaccine.

I think you ask too many questions, Fred. Just accept what the experts say and follow the science. That’s what everybody else does.”

Then there is the idea that measles is a deadly disease. It is in sick, starving, immune compromised people, drinking contaminated water without adequate hygiene, especially children. So is pretty much anything else. But in a basically healthy person, measles is not a big deal, except for the fact that acquiring it from someone else and getting the disease yourself offers life-long immunity AND seems to confer later protective benefits in lowering your risk of a number of different types of cancer.

So how about we eliminate the conditions that breed illness and immune collapse: dirty drinking water, lack of sanitation and hygiene, inadequate nutrition. We, quite literally, do not need no stinkin’ vaccines. We need sanitation, hygiene, nutrition and good, decent, basic medical care. We need nutrients that protect and enhance immune function. We need food that is uncontaminated, diverse and plentiful.

And, we most certainly don’t need no propaganda from failed and controlled agencies who have given away, or, rather, sold any right to be seriously considered as experts or authorities on health or anything relating to it.

To those parents protecting their children from the dangers of shots, in general, BRAVO.

To those adults doing the same for themselves, the same: BRAVO.

And note to Bobby Kennedy: there is no such thing as a safe vaccine. If you want to Make America Healthy Again, you will do what you said recently you would not do: you will eliminate any and all vaccinations into the bodies of anyone, or anything (Dogs, cats, livestock, etc.)

The science is clear. The epidemiology is clear. If you are fomenting the advancement of a religion, Bobby, then keep acting as if vaccines are scared and as if they have been proven to be beneficial even once.

But they are not sacred: they are a profaning of science, sanity and the sanctity of the body. They have not never been proven to be beneficial to anyone except the manufacturers and the down-stream beneficiaries of the largess that chronically ill people bestow on the industries of induced death and disease.

Assuming you do get confirmed, Bobby, do your job. On day 1 there should be a moratorium on all vaccinations with all vaccines for anything (even rabies: turns out to be another one of the frauds - check it out). And on the same day, later on, there should be a ban on any and all genetically modified foods and foodstuffs for humans and animals.

That’s your job, Bobby, if you get the job.