We are in the fight of our lives. If THEY win, there will be nothing left to fight for. #ExitUN (Unelected Nobodies) NOW, here: https://PreventGenocide2030.org, to support the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/S 3248).

Listen to the latest Catalytic Conversations discussion - YOUR country, YOUR land, YOUR farm, slated for seizure under a little-known, less-discussed program called UNDRIP, UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Persons.

Note that “Indigenous” remains undefined, just as “Pandemic” does. For exactly the same reason.

Catalytic Conversations, March 2, 2024 (above) is a must listen discussion between our three hosts, Deborah Boehm (Affidavit Mommas), Connie Shields (Unlock Alberta) and me and our amazing guests, Professor of Law Bruce Pardy, Attorney and First Nations member, Leighton Grey, First Nations advocate, Serena Freedom Bear Winterburn and Sandi Adams (UK activist). We are talking about the Great UN Land Grab Scam.

And it is one great scam! Here is how it works: In countries with a population of indigenous tribes, throwing words like “equity” and “inclusion” around, and creating a mythical system of land ownership which has little or nothing to do with actual indigenous traditions of land management, the totally spurious “fact” of collective tribal “ownership” of land - huge tracts of land - is created out of the whole cloth and then vast swaths of land are “given back” to compliant, complicit headmen or councils. After lining their pockets extravagantly well, the indigenous chiefs or council turn around and let the UN “manage” it for them.

In other words, they give the UN control. And you, if you are not a member of the band or tribe, have NO property rights to any land, whatsoever. You get 90 days to move your house or factory, or farm or whatever, somewhere else. If you have not complied, then YOU get billed for removing all of that and “returning the land to a pristine state”.

Wait! What? That is totally insane. Yup. So is the so-called “Pandemic Treaty”. Bat Shit Crazy. But since it is all about achieving the ends of total, economic, cultural and genetic destruction (i.e., “The Fourth Industrial Revolution” aka “The Great Reset” aka “You will own nothing and be happy” aka “Human Rights are a fairy tale we have told ourselves. You have no rights” aka “Sustainability Development Goals”) logic and sense have, quite literally, nothing at all to do with the matters at hand.

Absolutely nothing.

For example, on January 18, 2024, in a process called “devolution”, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed over approximately 20% of Canada’s land mass (2 million square kilometers, about 772,000 square miles) of land and water to the 28,000 Inuit people in the province of Nunavut.

Vancouver, BC, is reportedly the first city in the world to reorganize itself and cede huge portions of the city to indigenous peoples according to the UNDRIP standards and intentions. “… following decades of court battles, governments have returned or sold back land to the three communities [the Squamish, the Musqueam and the Tsleil-Waututh, who together total about 7,500 people - REL] — who have now become, according to the mayor, the ‘largest developable landowner in this city and probably in the metro area.’

The First Nations have also been given preference as the federal or provincial governments have sold off land they no longer use, including a former military site and the headquarters of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, where the First Nations are building two new developments.”

For the Ladysmith Marina, what that means is that they have been thrown off their leased land, their property seized, their business destroyed, since the tribe which has been given the land [SIC] had the willingness and ability to do so.

Bam! Gone! Just like that. Somehow, that goes by the inverted logic term of “equity”. Goodby, property rights, goodby rule of law. Poof! Gone.

In Alberta, implementation of UNDRIP means that decision-makers, acting under color of UNDRIP, can appropriate ANY land, regardless of its use or title and demand that any structure, facility, machinery or farm must be removed in 90 days. If that does not happen, YOU will be billed for its removal and/or demolition. Further, you are owed NO compensation for your loss. NONE.

This is a blueprint for cataclysmic disaster of so many kinds it is nearly impossible to list them all.

I know, I know. This is so lunatic that it is both hard to comprehend that this is real (it is horrifyingly real) and just what the program is.

Thanks to Ron Vaillant, who appeared on my Dr Rima Truth Reports podcast yesterday, March 5, 2024 (coming soon in a DrRimaTruthReports.substack.com post), we have a number of vitally important brief videos to help sane people wrap their minds around this insanity.

Please take the time to watch - and share- these important videos. Your life and your property is, quite literally, at stake.

What to do about all this roaring toxic stupidity, brought to us courtesy of the worst forces on the planet (that would be the UN, the Unelected Nobodies)? GET OUT.

If you are in the US, there is a critically important Act, the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/S 3428) before the Congress right now. It is utterly imperative that we flood the offices of EVERY member of the Congress with our demand that every Senator and Representative co-sponsor and assure the passage of this bill with the supermajority necessary to override the inevitable Oval Office veto.

You can do that at https://PreventGenocide2030.org. Do it now. Share. Do it again. Share. We are in the fight of our lives. If THEY win, there will be nothing left to fight for.

The bill REQUIRES the US to #ExitUN and all of its component bits and pieces, including the WHO, UNICEF, UNESCO, etc.

UNDRIP is coming to take your land, your homes, your factories, your farms, away from you. Take the time to inform yourself. These short videos pertain to Canada and New Zealand and South Africa. Don’t be fooled: UNDRIP is global and is coming for your land and rights very soon.



