Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has, to my mind, appropriately used the power of his position as Secretary of Health and Human Services, home to CDC, NIH, FDA and other powerful and influential units of science in the service of governance, to reach out to Mr. Paul MacKinnon, the President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

and signal that the research ostriches slated for destruction by CFIA should not be killed, and that Canada and the US should cooperate on studying, understanding and using what they can teach us.

Moreover, their deaths make no sense because they have been healthy long enough that no matter what they might have had in the flock, they don’t have it now.

Bravo, Secretary Kennedy! While I have been sharply critical of many of your actions since taking office, and many more of your inactions, Health Freedom advocates around the world applaud you and your team in your outreach on behalf of both science and sense.

Here is Secretary Kennedy’s 2-page letter to the President of CFIA, which is also signed by NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PHD and FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary, MD, MPH:

The issue here is not just the pandemic agenda and narrative, which is, of course, directly linked to global tyranny and massive depopulation. It is also linked to the installation of the wildly destructive One Health Agenda, which gives WHO, of which the US is no longer part, absolute and utter control of everything that touches life and everything that life touches:

Among the things to be controlled and eliminated, of course, is food. Here is a carefully placed, utterly horrifying propaganda piece (just one of many) from 2020 laying the academic bricks for the malevolent globalist goal’s foundation of total destruction of food production outside of labs:

It is important to note that 1. The Universal Ostrich Farms ostriches are RESEASRCH, not FOOD animals, part of an international ostrich research effort and 2. The “Stamping Out” policy advocated by the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH) which WHO/One Health/CFIA rely upon specifies that it is carried out for the comfort of TRADE partners, regardless of the health of the animals, but these animals are not part of food or other trade activities.

Revealed recently, we learn that CFIA began looking in November 2024 for a site in British Columbia that would accept and bury a significant number of large dead animals. They made inquiries about doing so at a regional landfill.

\When asked when the first contact on this matter with CFIA was, the regional landfill shared the November contact data. Encouragingly, last week, following a public hearing on the matter, this regional landfill refused to accept the bodies of healthy birds for burial.

In November 2024, there were no large animals that needed burying. Ostriches are large birds: they weigh 300-400 lbs. each. 400 dead birds would require quite a lot of space to bury. Someone was preparing the death march for those birds.

In December 2024, a supposed anonymous tip alerted CFIA to the presence of one or more dead birds at the Universal Ostrich Farm, Edgewood, BC. Many hours after two birds had died, two swabs for PCR testing were taken from the carcasses by CFIA without adequate Chain-of-Custody documentation.

Within 41 minutes of the test results supposedly coming back “Positive” from the highly unreliable PCR test (run at an unknown number of cycles) a “kill” order was issued for the entire herd of 400 healthy birds.

Can you spell “Put Up Job”?

That kill order has been the subject of massive opposition not only from the owners of Universal Ostrich Farm, a small family farm, but from scientists and activists around the world

I am one of those people opposing the murder of 400 healthy birds, research, food or otherwise. I am one of those people opposed to globalists determining what happens to our property, our rights, our health, our food, our farms, our homes, our businesses, our lives, our fertility, or anything else. But sticking just to the ostriches, these are dangerous birds.

Deadly, if you are a globalist destructocrat and a controligarch. Their natural immunity could unravel the entire pandemic/depopulation/bioweapon shroud the globalists have been knitting for us all for so many decades.

Why, you might ask, would a kill order be issued just 41 minutes after the test results supposedly arrived? My speculation, based on all of the information to which I have been privy in this case, leads me to conclude that the reason is abundantly clear although I have no absolutely incontrovertible confirmation. However, I believe the vicious determination to kill this flock of birds has nothing to do with Avian Flu, disease or trade. I believe firmly that CFIA, a One Health, Globalist Tool of the United Nations, is determined to kill the flock because those birds, and their documented and verified ability to produce neutralizing antibodies to viruses and bacteria, could knock both the deadly pandemic scam and toxic vaccine industry out at the same time.

The antibodies are neutralizing (that is, effective at stopping the pathogen), robust (that is, they stand up to heat and other adverse conditions), cross species (that is, they are effective in many different animals, including humans, do not have to be injected (that is, they can be offered as a pill, a nasal spray or a skin cream). In short, the antibodies are a MASSIVE threat to the vaccine narrative, the “necessity” for bioweapon mRNA or any other injections, capable of derailing the entire “pandemic” narrative and very, very bad for Big Pharma in quite a number of different ways.

Oh, and if you are looking for depopulation through the use of the bioweapon injections, that gets knocked into a

cocked hat pretty quickly when the threat of the pandemic vaporizes and the urgent need for bioweapons disguised as gene therapy disguised as vaccines

goes up in smoke.

Secretary Kennedy has been made aware of the ostrich situation through personal communications since February 23, 2025. I know, because I was given the opportunity to provide the information to several of his close personal contacts and did so. Then, when asked for them, I provided critical updates. I have never spoken directly to the Secretary but was assured that he had gotten the information. It would appear that was true.



On April 20, Secretary Kennedy, on an interview with John Catsimatidis, said that the ostriches were important and should not be killed. We, the support team of scientists, activists, and just plain folk outraged by the stupidity and deceit of the kill plan, were jubilant.

We heard nothing more from Secretary Kennedy until today when one of our correspondents shared the letter with us.

And today I urge you to visit PreventGenocide2030.org and take the actions there, including PreventGenocide2030.org/Save-Our-Ostriches in your time there. Then share the links so that as many people as possible can join us, thousands of others, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya and FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary in saving not only these valuable research resources, which happen to be spectacular animals, but rational policy options, pushing back the globalists from our bodies and our lives.

One of those actions, by the way, is an email to Secretary Kennedy urging him to purge the agency he heads, which happens to be the second largest agency in the United States Government, twice as large as the Department of Defense (!), of all WHO policies, programs, protocols and partnerships since we are no longer part of that destructive and dangerous organization, following a January 20, 2025 Executive Order making that clear.

Unless and until we rid ourselves of UN/WHO/etc., controls, membership in the organizations is beside the point.

And while you are on the PreventGenocide2030.org site, you can tell the Members of Congress to pass the Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2025. Sounds like a plan to me!

On a different note, the Dr. Rima Truth Reports Substack is now the Newsletter and Bulletin Board for the Natural Solutions Foundation.

Here’s the line up for our podcasts this week,

Catalytic Conversations (Saturday 5-7 PM Eastern) and Dr Rima Truth Reports (Tuesday 6-8 PM Eastern) Both are accessible on Rumble.com/user/PeopleForPeople2022 live stream and for you to view at your convenience thereafter. Livestream attendees can interact with us through the chat.

This week we have very special guests for an open, uncensored, fierce and very important discussion.

Both guests are Jewish survivors of the German Holocaust. Both live in New York and both are passionate human rights advocates. Both are deeply concerned by the events in Israel and Gaza, but they see the conflict and the issues differently. Very differently.

I like and respect Vera Shirav and Sami Steigmann very much. They disagree with each other intelligence and intensity. Our podcasts are uncensored and unafraid. Please join us. We all have a lot to learn from each other. I suspect there will be some fireworks. I hope so, because we need to explore these issues in an open and unafraid forum.

My cohosts on Catalytic Conversations are Rev. Deborah Boehm, founder of Affidavit Mommas and Connie Shields, founder of Unlock Alberta.

My cohost on Dr Rima Truth Reports is Counsel Ralph Fucetola, freedom attorney and Trustee of The Natural Solutions Foundation.

Connie Shields has a dynamite substack: UnlockAlberta.substack.com. Like this one, it is a permanent paywall-free zone.

Counsel Ralph has an intriguing and thoughtful substack, too, which is also in a permanent paywall-free zone: FreedomAdvocate23.substack.com

Please Note: In case you are receiving this substack and wondering why, you have either taken our Action Items in the past or signed up for the Dr. Rima Health Freedom Newsletter. We have transitioned to using this free substack as our Newsletter to end the continual attempts at censorship and control various email companies have attempted to exercise.

Thank you for being an opted-in subscriber to our free publication.