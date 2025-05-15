Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Miller's avatar
Steve Miller
2d

Thanks, Rima, for providing a simple template anyone can use to alert their senators to stop this quisling before it’s too late.

Special thanks to you and Naomi for your magnificent investigative research, as well as to Sasha Latypova, Debbie Lerman, Jack Kruse, Mary Bowden, Nicole Shanahan, Laura Loomer, and countless others who have warned us from the beginning. Keep up the fight, everbody!

Unless, of course, Julie Belzeski tells us to do otherwise…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
2d

Having now read the Levels blurb, I get the ploy :- promote anxiety. What if you might be pre-diabetic, or pre-pre-diabetic, then get prepared to manage this with our ever so helpful, get under your skin product! (Very useful to consider the implications of that idiom - she really gets under my skin... by any er, Means possible.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rima E Laibow MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture