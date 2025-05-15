Casey Means, the Bio Metric Surveillance Princess, is a pretty young woman who presents a major danger to your privacy and rights.

Your data is your property, not a treasure trove to be picked over by invasive techno-vultures. But Casey Means thinks that everything about us is up for bio surveillance. And that means that she just happens to agree with the masters of death looking for a way to make you part of the Internet of Bodies.

Informed Consent?

Let’s make sure that the US Senate understands clearly that Casey Means is not acceptable to the people of the United States. Please send your audience, your contacts, your readers, your advocates, your followers, your supporters, your friends, your colleagues, your family and your listeners to PreventGenocide2030.org so they can take a moment to send a powerful letter directing the Senate NOT to confirm Casey Means as Surgeon General.

Casey Means as Surgeon General would be a danger to us all. She was nominated on May 7, 2025, following a whirlwind media op which thrust her into the public eye as a "functional medicine practitioner", making her appointment seem as if it were a victory for natural medicine and health freedom proponents. In fact, it is nothing short of a potential disaster since Means is deeply committed to massive bio digital surveillance.

She advocates for having every aspect of our biology, behavior and activity monitored, putting her firmly in the camp of those advocating and advancing the globalist goal of weaving all of us into the Internet of Bodies, which is totally consistent with, and necessary for, Transhumanism and Bio Digital Convergence. She is the CMO of Levels, a company she founded, which makes and markets a​n invasive, subdermal continuous glucose surveillance monitor. Its highly suspicious funding history and client base reports, like her sudden media prominence, are ​deeply concerning, but even if she were just an obscure bio digital convergence advocate, she would still be a disastrous choice for the position of Surgeon General.

In that office, Means would be the leading, and automatically authoritative, voice of Public Health in the United States and the Commanding General of an armed branch of the US Military, the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (USPHSCC).

Means' persona is filled with concerning inconsistencies which support her unsuitability for the post of Surgeon General. For example, Means represents herself as a doctor "practicing functional medicine". She is, however, unlicensed since her trainee license lapsed at the end of 2019 following her premature withdrawal 6 months before the end of her ENT surgical residency in Oregon and, so far as our research has been able to discern, she does not hold another medical license in that or any other state. Misrepresenting oneself as a licensed medical professional is both a Class A and a Class C felony in Oregon.

As Naomi Wolf makes clear in her close and very important examination of Means' company, history and persona (cited in my article here, (100) Unlicensed Surgeon General Nominee Casey Means Wants to Track Your Bio Markers All the Time. So Does Her Friend, Bobby. She's Riding a Trojan Horse into DC. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?), Means is not only unqualified to hold the office of Surgeon General, she clearly lacks what we need in the Surgeon General: clinical perspective and experience, personal and professional integrity, lack of conflicts of interest and a deep commitment to essential medical and social values like privacy and Informed Consent.

Making America Healthy Again does not include capturing our data as an untapped treasure trove of economic advantage for tech companies and a means of enslavement. But that is precisely what Means and her buddies have in mind.

I urge you to share https://PreventGenocide2030.org with your everyone you can reach and motivate them to take the Action Item there to flood the Senate with opposition to Means’ confirmation as Surgeon General.

As we have seen over the past 5 years, the use of Public Health against the public health is a very real and powerful tool. The Biometric Surveillance Princess will be able to wield it against us in a whole new way if we make the mistake of allowing her to become our Surgeon General.