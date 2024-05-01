Share

Sadiq Kahn, The Mayor of London, who happens to be a major pooh bah in the disgusting C-40 organization does not like competition.

He is a big fan of telling you what you can and cannot do (eat meat, dairy or eggs after 2030, own a car, have more than 3 pieces of new clothing a year, take trips more than once every 3 years - and short ones at that) but he also does not like competition -for himself, at least.

When Shayam Baram decided that he wanted to have a go at becoming London’s Mayor, running on a campaign of NOT having a C-40 city and solving London’s problems instead of compounding them with UN-generated nonsense, he was prepared to pay his 10,000 Pound fee, get the necessary signatures and start campaigning hard for the office he felt he could fulfill well.

He did not reckon with the corruption of the system. Mayoral power is vitally important to the implementation of the ghastly UN Agenda2030 so mayors are corrupted, controlled, misled and, if they get too uppity, they are summarily fired.

Even if they are duly elected and have been put in place by their constituency.

Take duly elected former Mayor of Chestermere, Alberta, Jeff Colvin, who was fired by the Alberta Minister of MunicipalAffairs when he unearthed some serious corruption in that little town - corruption by the brother in law of Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver. A LOT of corruption.

When Mayor Colvin asked for an investigation into the multi million dollar misdoings, Miniter McIver fired the elected representative of the People for defending the interests of the people. While he was at it, he fired 3 senior staff members working on uncovering the dirt.

Mayor Colvin had been elected by the people of Chestermere, promising to clean up the corruption in government.

But, wait! Albert’s proposed new law would allow the person sitting in Minister McIver’s chair to boot any mayor or member of any town council or other governmental unit that got a little to close to buried treasure - or dirt. This, of course, renders even the hint of a whiff of a trace of meaningful electoral impact moot, irrelevant, non-existent.

And the trend is world-wide.

All of this is originating from the UN’s “Sustainable Development goals. If this is NOT what you want for your governance structure, help get us out of the Death Machine NOW!

Thank you for reading Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it. There is no pay wall and there never will be one. You can help support my work at Rima E. Laibow, MD, 3769 E. Calle Fernando, Tucson AZ 85716

You can go to https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take the Action in support of the incredibly important Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/S:3438) NOW. RIGHT now. And sign the Petition there as well.

Then share the link as loudly as you can.

We need your outrage, we need your noise, we need your pushback.

Otherwise these lunatics win. And you and I lose.

Everything.

